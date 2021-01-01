So Milner at right back cover then.



I like Minamino, but he shouldn't be in the squad next season ahead of Harvey Elliott. Considering his age, Elliott has had a pretty remarkable season. We know the level of potential he has, he should have a role here from next season, especially if we qualify for the Europa League/Conference.I know the noises from the club were that Minamino was going to come back into the picture next season, but he was hardly getting a look-in at Liverpool before he left and hasn't been as consistent at Southampton as we were probably hoping he'd be. I imagine he'll either end up back on loan or sold in the summer, which would be a shame as I think he could be a really useful player for us. I'd like to have seen him tried in a deeper role as a link between midfield and attack - maybe it's something we could look at in pre-season. But as things stand, I'd be surprised if he's still with us next season.God I hope not.We should have two right-backs in the squad, whether the cover for Trent is Williams, another youngster like Connor Bradley, or a new signing.