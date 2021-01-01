« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31440 on: Yesterday at 06:46:28 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 04:33:54 pm
No. They offered £12m, we held out for £15m and they walked away.

Being stubborn over a couple of mill over an 8 figure fee for an unwanted player, while pleading poverty over signing a CB when we went into the season with only 2 fit CB's. Totally ridiculous.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31441 on: Yesterday at 07:32:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:46:28 pm
Being stubborn over a couple of mill over an 8 figure fee for an unwanted player, while pleading poverty over signing a CB when we went into the season with only 2 fit CB's. Totally ridiculous.

Considering the amount of money we've managed to bring in for a lot of our unwanted players in recent years, it really isn't ridiculous. Playing hardball like that is what ensures that we don't get fleeced for anyone, both in terms of buying and selling. Don't let me get in the way of your moaning though.

I'm sure you would have accepted substantially less money for likes of Ibe, Smith and Solanke too, and I'm sure you would have happily paid more for the likes of Fabinho, Salah and Alisson "just to get it done".
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31442 on: Yesterday at 07:36:38 pm
The Harry Wilson decision felt a mistake last year, but if we get £12m this summer itll have been worth it as well also have got a decent loan fee from Cardiff this season. Probably made a decent amount in loan fees for him, actually.

Anyway, lets hope theres a club lined up to take him because itll be dull if its still a conversation come August. Maybe Bournemouth get him on a permanent deal if they come up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31443 on: Yesterday at 08:16:01 pm
Suspect MD1990 will be along soon talking up Ollie Watkins
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31444 on: Yesterday at 08:32:09 pm
Might as well keep him now, might actually take a decent corner with him in the team
(On Naby Keita)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31445 on: Yesterday at 08:44:40 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:16:01 pm
Suspect MD1990 will be along soon talking up Ollie Watkins

Should have scored 4 by now. But he wouldn't get any of those 4 chances playing for us as no one would play this high and afford him that amount of space.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31446 on: Yesterday at 09:25:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:44:40 pm
Should have scored 4 by now. But he wouldn't get any of those 4 chances playing for us as no one would play this high and afford him that amount of space.

Dont think this is totally true - Watkins is seriously quick over the first few yards and he'd still get channels to run into for us especially with our full-backs distribution. Reckon Trent would love him chasing his balls. Ooh la la.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31447 on: Yesterday at 10:15:53 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:32:09 pm
Might as well keep him now, might actually take a decent corner with him in the team

we do take alot of very good corners. thats not the problem
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31448 on: Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:15:53 pm
we do take alot of very good corners. thats not the problem
We don't, we sucked at corners all season long.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31449 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:44:40 pm
Should have scored 4 by now. But he wouldn't get any of those 4 chances playing for us as no one would play this high and afford him that amount of space.
We couldnt get in behind Chelsea when they pressed high back in March. They kept us at arms length.
Salah has good pace. But we dont really have blistering pace in our attack, You dont see our forwards outpace many defences partly because in the last few years teams have far quicker defenders than is the past.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:16:01 pm
Suspect MD1990 will be along soon talking up Ollie Watkins
didnt see the game but i heard he played well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31450 on: Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
We don't, we sucked at corners all season long.

is it not more the fact that we have just dont have any threat on the end of them?  Van Dijk gone, Matip also, Mane to a less extent but he can hardly stand now let alone jump.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31451 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
We don't, we sucked at corners all season long.

Might have something to do with not having Van Dijk? And even Matip..

We were the most effective team in the League from set pieces last season. But without an aerial threat the quality of the delivery is pretty irrelevant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31452 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:32:44 pm
is it not more the fact that we have just dont have any threat on the end of them?  Van Dijk gone, Matip also, Mane to a less extent but he can hardly stand now let alone jump.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm
Might have something to do with not having Van Dijk? And even Matip..

We were the most effective team in the League from set pieces last season. But without an aerial threat the quality of the delivery is pretty irrelevant.
Sure, VVD and Matip are major factors for scoring goals, but the delivery has been dreadful too. Put the ball on the head of Kabak or Nat, and if they don't score it's another thing. But the balls from corners have lacked that quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31453 on: Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
Sure, VVD and Matip are major factors for scoring goals, but the delivery has been dreadful too. Put the ball on the head of Kabak or Nat, and if they don't score it's another thing. But the balls from corners have lacked that quality.
No idea why keep trying outswingers when they are not working.

Get Trent to whip some inswingers  in right on the keeper.
Just need a slight flick & it could be a goal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31454 on: Yesterday at 10:55:02 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm
Sure, VVD and Matip are major factors for scoring goals, but the delivery has been dreadful too. Put the ball on the head of Kabak or Nat, and if they don't score it's another thing. But the balls from corners have lacked that quality.

ive watched Kabak and Phillips though. neither are any threat. you would think Phillips would be but his runs and timing arent great. he is inevitably marked by their biggest defender also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31455 on: Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm
Nat can win any ball, in general play he'll beat anyone. I suspect he's given specific instructions for set pieces, which he sticks to, and as a result he doesn't have the freedom to launch himself at it and hope for the best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31456 on: Today at 12:07:45 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 08:16:01 pm
Suspect MD1990 will be along soon talking up Ollie Watkins

I think it is pretty safe to say that we are not signing Ollie Watkins this summer. Or Yves Bissouma ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31457 on: Today at 09:09:07 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:32:42 pm
Considering the amount of money we've managed to bring in for a lot of our unwanted players in recent years, it really isn't ridiculous. Playing hardball like that is what ensures that we don't get fleeced for anyone, both in terms of buying and selling. Don't let me get in the way of your moaning though.

I'm sure you would have accepted substantially less money for likes of Ibe, Smith and Solanke too, and I'm sure you would have happily paid more for the likes of Fabinho, Salah and Alisson "just to get it done".

Being hardball is all well and good but a player is worth what a club is willing to pay. We were trying to be too clever and screwed ourselves up by loaning back out Wilson, Grujic etc and having no money for a CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31458 on: Today at 09:23:08 am
Id be amazed if the difference between a centre back and not is whatever up front money Burnley could afford for Wilson
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31459 on: Today at 09:51:33 am
Well, the good news for us is that the market will start to normalize this summer, so we will get decent offers for the players we want to sell. Of course, that would also mean increased prices for the players we want to buy, so that is probably why we are targeting players with release clauses. For me, a perfect transfer window will be getting Konate, Kabak, Neuhaus and Vlahovic, and selling Karius, Phillips, Davies, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Wilson, Ojo, Woodburn, Origi and Awoniyi to finance the deals ...

Mane - Firmino - Salah
Jota - Vlahovic - Minamino

Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - Keita - Neuhaus

Robertson - Van Dijk - Gomez - TAA
Tsimikas - Konate - Matip - Kabak

Alisson
Kelleher
Grabara

Of course, Milner could still be around the squad for another season, deputizing at several positions if required, and the likes of N.Williams, R.Williams, Van den Berg and Elliott should go on loan, preferably to some Premier League clubs, or at least some top Championship clubs ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31460 on: Today at 09:54:56 am
I know nothing about this Neuhaus you speak of so feel free to educate me but surely the dream 8 is Aouar?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31461 on: Today at 10:02:07 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:51:33 am
Well, the good news for us is that the market will start to normalize this summer, so we will get decent offers for the players we want to sell. Of course, that would also mean increased prices for the players we want to buy, so that is probably why we are targeting players with release clauses. For me, a perfect transfer window will be getting Konate, Kabak, Neuhaus and Vlahovic, and selling Karius, Phillips, Davies, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Wilson, Ojo, Woodburn, Origi and Awoniyi to finance the deals ...

Mane - Firmino - Salah
Jota - Vlahovic - Minamino

Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - Keita - Neuhaus

Robertson - Van Dijk - Gomez - TAA
Tsimikas - Konate - Matip - Kabak

Alisson
Kelleher
Grabara

Of course, Milner could still be around the squad for another season, deputizing at several positions if required, and the likes of N.Williams, R.Williams, Van den Berg and Elliott should go on loan, preferably to some Premier League clubs, or at least some top Championship clubs ...
What makes you think market will normalize this summer?

Also Kabak at cover for right back?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31462 on: Today at 10:05:13 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:54:56 am
I know nothing about this Neuhaus you speak of so feel free to educate me but surely the dream 8 is Aouar?

I'd prefer Neuhaus to Aouar, mostly because he is taller and stronger, and his output in the final third is pretty much the same, if not better ...

https://youtu.be/OaZXmYVBRBQ
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31463 on: Today at 10:09:04 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:02:07 am
What makes you think market will normalize this summer?

Also Kabak at cover for right back?!

The fans are returning to the stadiums.

The backup right fullback position will be covered by several players on the squad, if required. Kabak is needed as additional cover in central defence, for obvious reasons ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31464 on: Today at 10:12:31 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:09:04 am
The fans are returning to the stadiums.

I think it will take a few more seasons to really get back to normal. Fans may be returning but the losses the clubs have made will be felt for a while yet - some for a lot longer than others and it will certainly hit their ability to spend, both on transfer fees and wages (inc to keep hold of their players).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31465 on: Today at 10:24:58 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:12:31 am
I think it will take a few more seasons to really get back to normal. Fans may be returning but the losses the clubs have made will be felt for a while yet - some for a lot longer than others and it will certainly hit their ability to spend, both on transfer fees and wages (inc to keep hold of their players).

That is why I've said that the market will start to normalize this summer, not that it will get back to normal ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31466 on: Today at 10:43:40 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:09:04 am
The fans are returning to the stadiums.

The backup right fullback position will be covered by several players on the squad, if required. Kabak is needed as additional cover in central defence, for obvious reasons ...
What is the plan for stadium capacity next season? Has that been clarified?

So Milner at right back cover then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31467 on: Today at 10:59:21 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:43:40 am
What is the plan for stadium capacity next season? Has that been clarified?

So Milner at right back cover then.

It will probably depend on the vaccination process. You seem to be doing fine on that front in the UK ...

Milner, Gomez, Fabinho. They have all played there before. Having one of the best right fullbacks in the World would make it pretty difficult for any specialist right fullback backup, pretty much like the situation of Tsimikas on the other side. In the near future, N.Williams could be that player, but he needs at least a full season of regular football under his belt ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31468 on: Today at 11:06:11 am
I like Minamino, but he shouldn't be in the squad next season ahead of Harvey Elliott. Considering his age, Elliott has had a pretty remarkable season. We know the level of potential he has, he should have a role here from next season, especially if we qualify for the Europa League/Conference.

I know the noises from the club were that Minamino was going to come back into the picture next season, but he was hardly getting a look-in at Liverpool before he left and hasn't been as consistent at Southampton as we were probably hoping he'd be. I imagine he'll either end up back on loan or sold in the summer, which would be a shame as I think he could be a really useful player for us. I'd like to have seen him tried in a deeper role as a link between midfield and attack - maybe it's something we could look at in pre-season.  But as things stand, I'd be surprised if he's still with us next season.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:43:40 am
So Milner at right back cover then.

God I hope not.

We should have two right-backs in the squad, whether the cover for Trent is Williams, another youngster like Connor Bradley, or a new signing.

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31469 on: Today at 11:08:29 am
I wouldt be too happy with Neuhaus in midfield. Not see much of him but reports are he is slow. Last thing we need in midfield.

. Vlahovic isnt the quickest either.
We obviously need a finisher but they need pace as well.

Isak for me is a better player. Bissouma is ideal as well.

From highlights I have watched. Malen looks the best bet in terms of a cheaper option. He has a lot of attributes. Whether he could step up I dont know but at 25m he could be a very good signing.


Minamino I think will leave. I could see Elliott starting ahead of him on the right in the Europa.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31470 on: Today at 11:10:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:51:33 am
Mane - Firmino - Salah
Jota - Vlahovic - Minamino

Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - Keita - Neuhaus

Robertson - Van Dijk - Gomez - TAA
Tsimikas - Konate - Matip - Kabak

Alisson
Kelleher
Grabara

Jesus i hope you are wrong on many levels.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31471 on: Today at 11:22:55 am
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:10:01 am
Jesus i hope you are wrong on many levels.

Well, that squad will be at the same level with Man City for years to come, so I hope I am right. As usual, I am talking only about players that I've seen play. I don't bother much with stats ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31472 on: Today at 11:33:39 am
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:10:01 am
Jesus i hope you are wrong on many levels.
Why? Not awful squad, that. Don't think it would be much different level-wise, even if the transfers wouldn't be exactly the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31473 on: Today at 11:35:52 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:33:39 am
Why? Not awful squad, that. Don't think it would be much different, even if the transfers wouldn't be exactly the same.

Balance is shocking, injury prone players all over it, no cover at RB, just its a bit meh.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31474 on: Today at 11:43:38 am »
I get the feeling Peter sees a well put together montage on YouTube with awful music and all the best bits of a player shown at about 5 different angles of the same goal and thinks he's ideal for LFC.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31475 on: Today at 11:44:07 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:08:29 am
From highlights I have watched. Malen looks the best bet in terms of a cheaper option. He has a lot of attributes. Whether he could step up I dont know but at 25m he could be a very good signing.

Of the names mentioned so far that aren't Mbappe, Sancho or Haaland, he'd be the one that I'd like us to go for - scores goals, can play across the front, quick, at a good age to grow into a prominent role over the next few years but has the ability to make an impact straight away.

I haven't seen as much of Vlahovic but he looks a good option as well.
« Reply #31476 on: Today at 11:45:13 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:33:39 am
Why? Not awful squad, that. Don't think it would be much different level-wise, even if the transfers wouldn't be exactly the same.

Yes, it is a realistic squad that will make us compete with Man City again. It will also make us younger, and will start the rebuilding process. Of course, the usual suspects will talk only about the lack of a specialist right fullback backup on it, and miss the point of the entire suggestion ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31477 on: Today at 11:45:47 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:35:52 am
Balance is shocking, injury prone players all over it, no cover at RB, just its a bit meh.
Don't agree about the balance. Neuhaus is a like-for-like Gini replacement while we don't lose any other first team options. Not sure if a #9 like Vlahovic is what we will be looking for, but I think it will be someone of his caliber.

Being realistic, it's hard selling injury prone players for good value. If Keita and Matip are no longer first team options, than I think they might offer us more value from the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31478 on: Today at 11:47:09 am »
Is Peter talking to his alter ego?

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31479 on: Today at 11:47:55 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:43:38 am
I get the feeling Peter sees a well put together montage on YouTube with awful music and all the best bits of a player shown at about 5 different angles of the same goal and thinks he's ideal for LFC.

I actually watch Bundesliga on regular basis, unlike some people who don't "like" Neuhaus. Of course, once he ends up at Bayern Munich, and does well there, these people will be nowhere to be seen ...
