Well, the good news for us is that the market will start to normalize this summer, so we will get decent offers for the players we want to sell. Of course, that would also mean increased prices for the players we want to buy, so that is probably why we are targeting players with release clauses. For me, a perfect transfer window will be getting Konate, Kabak, Neuhaus and Vlahovic, and selling Karius, Phillips, Davies, Grujic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Wilson, Ojo, Woodburn, Origi and Awoniyi to finance the deals ...
Mane - Firmino - Salah
Jota - Vlahovic - Minamino
Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - Keita - Neuhaus
Robertson - Van Dijk - Gomez - TAA
Tsimikas - Konate - Matip - Kabak
Alisson
Kelleher
Grabara
Of course, Milner could still be around the squad for another season, deputizing at several positions if required, and the likes of N.Williams, R.Williams, Van den Berg and Elliott should go on loan, preferably to some Premier League clubs, or at least some top Championship clubs ...