He does stand out in an otherwise pretty average Brighton side and maybe he'd excel at a higher level but I can't believe we've looked at the past 18 months of our play, particularly the performances and results against the "weaker" teams, and thought "yes, we need another midfielder who offers literally nothing going forward or creatively". Where would he even play? Any midfield combo of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Bissouma is offering nothing in terms of penetration or goal threat and doesn't do anything to address our over reliance on the FBs for creating chances or on basically two players scoring nearly all of our goals.



I'd be happy enough with his signing in a vacuum but it does not feel like a sensible use of £35-40m for us when we have so many other glaring issues and a pretty limited budget.

