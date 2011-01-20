« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31400 on: Today at 11:29:36 am
What are peoples thoughts on Ivan Toney ?

He imo will be a EPL player next season.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31401 on: Today at 11:31:42 am
He does stand out in an otherwise pretty average Brighton side and maybe he'd excel at a higher level but I can't believe we've looked at the past 18 months of our play, particularly the performances and results against the "weaker" teams, and thought "yes, we need another midfielder who offers literally nothing going forward or creatively". Where would he even play? Any midfield combo of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Bissouma is offering nothing in terms of penetration or goal threat and doesn't do anything to address our over reliance on the FBs for creating chances or on basically two players scoring nearly all of our goals.

I'd be happy enough with his signing in a vacuum but it does not feel like a sensible use of £35-40m for us when we have so many other glaring issues and a pretty limited budget.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31402 on: Today at 11:33:12 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:31:42 am
He does stand out in an otherwise pretty average Brighton side and maybe he'd excel at a higher level but I can't believe we've looked at the past 18 months of our play, particularly the performances and results against the "weaker" teams, and thought "yes, we need another midfielder who offers literally nothing going forward or creatively". Where would he even play? Any midfield combo of Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Bissouma is offering nothing in terms of penetration or goal threat and doesn't do anything to address our over reliance on the FBs for creating chances or on basically two players scoring nearly all of our goals.

I'd be happy enough with his signing in a vacuum but it does not feel like a sensible use of £35-40m for us when we have so many other glaring issues and a pretty limited budget.


Thats only 4 midfielders in a setup where we have 3 midfielders. Add in Jones and there is space in the squad for another progressive midfielder.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31403 on: Today at 11:37:28 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:24:58 am
if we got a bid of 30-35m for Thiago considering his wages.

Anyone think we might sell?
How often has he played alongside Fabinho and Henderson?

Weird people mention him when there's multiple other areas of the side that need addressing first.
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31404 on: Today at 11:39:22 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:33:12 am
Thats only 4 midfielders in a setup where we have 3 midfielders. Add in Jones and there is space in the squad for another progressive midfielder.

I'd be relatively happy if we brought in Bissouma plus a more attacking, progressive player, but I just don't see how we do that and a) spend £40m on Bissouma, b) spend £30m on Konate, c) spend £18m on Kabak (as it's been reported we're likely to do), and d) address the glaring issues we have in attack.

We're not spending £150m in the summer, so it's about priorities, and I wouldn't have that type of player anywhere near the top of our priority list to be honest.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31405 on: Today at 11:43:38 am
Maybe goals and creativity from midfield just arent a priority for us; it didnt hold us back when we won the Champions League and Premier League, perhaps the idea for Klopp and Edwards is to stick with whats worked and won us trophies rather than look for a different profile of player to what weve currently got.

We want another attacker as well this summer, so I dont think there will be two midfielders brought in even if Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita did leave - maybe if we can add another goal scorer, we might see Firmino dropping deeper and playing as a link between midfield and attack rather in some games rather than as a number nine.
 
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31406 on: Today at 12:01:09 pm
It's May 1st, announce Konate
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31407 on: Today at 12:48:23 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:45:04 pm
this  was from a piece the The Athletic a week or so ago.
Was quite interesting

Best not post slabs of articles that are from behind paywalls, can get RAWK in a wee bit of strife.
dakid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31408 on: Today at 12:59:19 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:17:39 am
Bissouma is the kind of player you target if you never ever want your midfield to ever score a goal again.
He will fit right in so:

Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31409 on: Today at 01:02:10 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:12:18 am
I know we (Ireland) are spectacularly shit at the moment but I was really impressed with him against us. Absolutely natural centre forward always taking up good positions and trying to take an early shot. Huge potential.

What do you think of Gerson?
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31410 on: Today at 01:14:02 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:29:36 am
You need all bits of a team.

Like I say the reason I want Bissouma is so that we have enough strong, defensive midfielders in the squad particularly with Henderson having the issues he does. But I understand that if we can sign one how are squad does need a more progressive midfielder.

The only issue I would have with that is that we have Ox and Keita who have virtually no role.

Yep, if I had to choose one only I'd go someone more attacking but ideally we could do with both, Fab and Hendo hardly have perfect injury records so as soon as one goes down you are basically running the other in to the ground, look at what happened to Fab this season when that happened. And Fab has world cup qualifiers and copa america this summer, even if Brazil are daft and don't start him it'll still be tiring. Fab, Hendo, physical DM, Thiago, Jones, AM would be a nice mix. Milner around for extra cover and sell anyone else the manager doesn't trust. Probably too much for one summer with all the other issues needing sorting but we can hope!
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31411 on: Today at 01:17:26 pm
We've recently made some excellent signings from relegated clubs,anyone in particular people would take from the current 3?

aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31412 on: Today at 01:23:03 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:17:26 pm
We've recently made some excellent signings from relegated clubs,anyone in particular people would take from the current 3?
I kinda like Matheus Pereira, of West Brom. His stats aren't amazing, but he always looked tidy when I saw him play. Got 9 goals and 5 assists - not a bad return for such a bad side.

Anguissa is an obvious choice as well. About time for him to leave Fulham.
Oskar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31413 on: Today at 01:25:26 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:17:26 pm
We've recently made some excellent signings from relegated clubs,anyone in particular people would take from the current 3?

None.

I'd take Buendia from the teams coming up, though.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31414 on: Today at 01:51:25 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:17:26 pm
We've recently made some excellent signings from relegated clubs,anyone in particular people would take from the current 3?

Sander Berge is far too good to be playing for Sheffield United. Could see him playing for a club in Europe next year. Would be worth a closer look.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31415 on: Today at 02:00:09 pm
Quote from: dakid on Today at 12:59:19 pm
He will fit right in so:



this is legitimately amazing

(oh and I should add pretending it isn't a problem is a mistake)
Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31416 on: Today at 02:15:25 pm
I guess that chart depends on who they class as midfielders.

Bruno Fernandes but he has scored 20 pens in 15 months.

KDB peno taker.

Grealish does he play in midfield ? I dont think he does.

Leicester will prob be including Barnes
BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31417 on: Today at 02:20:30 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:00:09 pm
this is legitimately amazing

(oh and I should add pretending it isn't a problem is a mistake)

Its made worse by the fact that were suddenly no threat at all from set pieces where normally Virg and Matip would be good for 6 or 7 between them.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31418 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:15:25 pm
I guess that chart depends on who they class as midfielders.

Bruno Fernandes but he has scored 20 pens in 15 months.

KDB peno taker.

Grealish does he play in midfield ? I dont think he does.

Leicester will prob be including Barnes

The point is that we have basically zero  (I doubt our open play assist numbers form midfield are much better)
Almost every team is now sitting incredibly deep agaisnt us (even Chelsea did it recently) knowing if they dont give the front 3 space were neutered
Sign Bissouma seems a particularly bizarre refrain in this context - if we were signing 5 outfield first team players this summer I could see it but why our priority with limited spend would be a dm is a bit beyond me
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31419 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:20:30 pm
Its made worse by the fact that were suddenly no threat at all from set pieces where normally Virg and Matip would be good for 6 or 7 between them.

Yeah this is a great point too - I firmly believe set pieces are an area of football that will become more important over the next ten years because theres still big analytical gains to be made from them. Not having threat from them is a problem
BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31420 on: Today at 02:26:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Yeah this is a great point too - I firmly believe set pieces are an area of football that will become more important over the next ten years because theres still big analytical gains to be made from them. Not having threat from them is a big problem

They can make such a difference in tight games. Last year off the top of my head we were bossing Arsenal and United at home but one way or another not capitalising and then Matip and Van Dijk opened the scoring letting us control the game without panicking. Virg scored the first (and second) against Brighton too.

Im sure there are other games they opened the scoring in, Virg equalised against Newcastle on the final day too, but theres three games they turned into relatively routine wins without needing our attackers to do all the work.

Weve missed that this season (along with the obvious extra solidity they provide at the back) more than goals from midfield I reckon.
