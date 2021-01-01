Bissouma would be an underwhelming signing. We should be aiming for a higher quality midfielder. He doesn't even stand out in a relegation level team like Brighton. 2 goals and no assists in 3 seasons is not good enough for a top club like LFC. Gini had 11 G and 5 A in his last Newcastle season for comparison.



We need a midfielder who can have an impact in the final third as we already have a top DM in Fabinho and Henderson/Thiago who can do everything Bissouma can but at a higher level. Auoar and Fabian Ruiz are much better and should be the level of players we are aiming for. But unless we can generate money from Keita/AOC sales we might have to wait another year for Gini's replacement.