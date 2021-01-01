« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 04:18:03 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:03:35 pm
Palmer is living off his Van Dijk reporting 3+ years ago. Has he got anything right for us since then?
Apparently him or his paper broke the news about our interest in Konate on March 14th, dont know if that was before Ornstein but seeing as Palmer is saying stuff We want to hear Im going to choose to believe hes legit.

Welcome Yves lad :scarf
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm
he had the Konate deal being lined up before Orstein had an article about it.

He said we were after Botman in January as well. I think he just guesses to be honest. Seems a total spoofer
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 04:18:03 pm
Apparently him or his paper broke the news about our interest in Konate on March 14th, dont know if that was before Ornstein but seeing as Palmer is saying stuff We want to hear Im going to choose to believe hes legit.

Welcome Yves lad :scarf
Yeah had seen the Konate stuff but as said just came across as guess work, seems like he'd done the same with Depay and some others as well. But yeah guess if it's what you/we want to hear he knows what he's talking about  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 04:26:30 pm
Might be a dumb question but would Bissouma be a potential replacement for Wijnaldum? In that do they have the same skillset?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 04:28:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:26:30 pm
Might be a dumb question but would Bissouma be a potential replacement for Wijnaldum? In that do they have the same skillset?

Not sure going missing during games is a desired skillset mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 04:30:03 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:28:39 pm
Not sure going missing during games is a desired skillset mate.

Wijnaldum is ace and anyone who says otherwise is a cotton headed ninnymuggins.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 04:45:04 pm
this  was from a piece the The Athletic a week or so ago.
Was quite interesting

Quote
Looking at his smarterscout pizza chart this season (below), it is not difficult to see why big clubs are circling.

For those who are unfamiliar, smarterscout is a site that gives players a rating from zero to 99, relating to either how often they perform a given stylistic action or how effective they are at it compared with others playing in their position.

Bissoumas ball retention ability (75 out of 99) highlights how well he keeps possession, as he frequently chooses to play short, decisive passes (link-up play volume: 66 out of 99).

He is very neat and tidy on the ball, patrolling the middle of the park. His 86.8 per cent pass completion rates him 23rd among the 63 Premier League midfielders who have played in a defensive/central midfield role for 900-plus minutes this season.

This might not sound impressive but Bissouma and Joao Moutinho of Wolves are the only two players in the top 25 midfielders not at clubs in the top half of the table. It suggests he can be trusted on the ball at a bigger club.



Rather than more adventurous passes forward (progressive passing: 17 out of 99), Bissouma is more likely to run with the ball upfield (carry and dribble volume: 63 out of 99). His 2.1 take-ons per 90 minutes place him 16th among Premier League central midfielders this season.

His ability to carry the ball in tight areas means he is quite press-resistant. Opponents dont want to get too tight to him as he can commit players and open up spaces elsewhere. It also allows him to drive through the middle of the pitch so his team can push further upfield.

Bissouma shows strong output off the ball as he frequently looks to put a foot in. His 8.2 true tackles (i.e tackles made plus challenges lost plus fouls committed) is 17th highest among the defensive/central midfielders in the league (900-plus minutes played), which shows his willingness to make a challenge when Brighton are out of possession.

Likewise, his 4.4 true interceptions (i.e. interceptions plus blocked passes) rank him 15th among defensive/central midfielders in the league, showing that he reads the game well.

He has the fifth-highest tackle win rate (57.7 per cent) which highlights his ability to stop opponents from progressing the ball and forcing a turnover (defending impact: 76 out of 99). Put simply, Bissouma sticks a foot in a lot  and with a lot of success.



In addition, smarterscout provides duel ratings for each player.

Importantly, these ratings consider the quality of players involved in each duel, meaning they are given more credit for beating those who are better in the air or in a tackle, and punished for losing out to those who are weaker.

For example, tackling Raheem Sterling is a little more difficult than tackling Oli McBurnie  so the metric allows you to account for who the opponent was, and who came out on top.



Bissoumas tackle rating is 84 out of 99, reiterating how strong he is in the challenge against quality opponents.

The metric also shows his ability in the air  rating of 77 out of 99 for open-play headers.

Whats notable with Bissouma is that in terms of his physical data, hes not a huge runner. Hes relatively quick if hes required to cover ground pronto, but per Sportlogiq, he covers a relatively small distance compared to other Premier League midfielders. He actually spends a high amount of time walking around, protecting his patch and covers a relatively short total distance.

Bissoumas numbers for sprints, high-intensity runs and the number of accelerations and decelerations are all on the low side too, pointing to him doing most of his running from the sides of midfield, and not really bursting forward into the attacking third. The three most similar players to him in the Premier League this season in terms of their running profile are Crystal Palaces James McArthur, Wolves Leander Dendoncker and Evertons Allan.

Whether or not Bissouma is equipped for the step up to an elite club depends on who you listen to.

He has certainly grown into an outstanding performer for Brighton and is now confident enough to conduct interviews in English, which makes him more marketable.

In France, I was young, immature, but I have become a man here, he says. In France, the team I played with (Lille) was also very young but Lewis Dunk has a lot of experience. Gaetan Bong, Glenn Murray, Dale Stephens and Davy Propper all helped me because theyre mature. I looked at what they do and I tried to do the same.

One school of thought is that Bissouma falls just short of the top level; not ability-wise, but because doubts persist as to whether he quite has the capacity to be disciplined enough in the role he is given, or diligent enough in and out of possession.

Although Potter distances himself from talk about Bissoumas future, the Brighton head coach believes he is not the finished article.

Potter says: He has to improve his consistency and how he acts all the time. His highest level is very high but his lowest level is a bit too low. He has to manage that and we have to help him with that. That is not just a football thing. Life would be a lot easier if I did not have to worry about human beings or people, or how they act and behave.

But he is a great kid, a great lad. I like him a lot. I love working with him. He is a fantastic challenge, a fantastic talent, and its my responsibility to get him to that high level more often.

When I talk about consistency, people need help with that. That is the best bit of this job. When I analyse why I do this job, where I get the most joy out of this job is by helping individuals get to the level where they did not think they could get to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 05:48:24 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 04:18:03 pm
Apparently him or his paper broke the news about our interest in Konate on March 14th, dont know if that was before Ornstein but seeing as Palmer is saying stuff We want to hear Im going to choose to believe hes legit.

Welcome Yves lad :scarf
Rory Smith already had that news in January. On the Football Weekly podcast he said I think Liverpool intend to sign a centre-back in the summer and I think that central defender is probably someone they will play against in the Champions Leagues Last 16. And I dont think its going to be Dayot Upamecano."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm
"tackle rating"....lol... turning "stats" into top trumps..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:06:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm
"tackle rating"....lol... turning "stats" into top trumps..

If this carries on, they'll be awarding some sort of scoring system to winning or drawing a match and sorting teams into ordered lists  :o :rollseyes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:13:54 pm
Try and nick Martinelli please if Arteta isnt playing him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm
"tackle rating"....lol... turning "stats" into top trumps..

I can only compare with Biscan and Scholes in that respect, and Bissouma looks to have them well beat if he's 84/99.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 06:38:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm
I can only compare with Biscan and Scholes in that respect, and Bissouma looks to have them well beat if he's 84/99.

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
Im up for Bissouma, but only if its alongside an Aouar/Nkunku who can play the advanced midfield role.

Highly doubt we have the funds, but a summer of Konate, Bissouma, Aouar and a forward would be incredible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 07:52:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm
"tackle rating"....lol... turning "stats" into top trumps..

I liked the bit talking up his strong defensive output, saying his something something tackles were high.

Saying they were 17th best in the league. Which makes it sound a lot better than 17th best out of 63 (which is the number of players they refer to as having played that more defensive role)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Bissouma would be an underwhelming signing. We should be aiming for a higher quality midfielder. He doesn't even stand out in a relegation level team like Brighton. 2 goals and no assists in 3 seasons is not good enough for a top club like LFC. Gini had 11 G and 5 A in his last Newcastle season for comparison.

We need a midfielder who can have an impact in the final third as we already have a top DM in Fabinho and Henderson/Thiago who can do everything Bissouma can but at a higher level. Auoar and Fabian Ruiz are much better and should be the level of players we are aiming for. But unless we can generate money from Keita/AOC sales we might have to wait another year for Gini's replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm
Bissouma would be an underwhelming signing. We should be aiming for a higher quality midfielder. He doesn't even stand out in a relegation level team like Brighton. 2 goals and no assists in 3 seasons is not good enough for a top club like LFC. Gini had 11 G and 5 A in his last Newcastle season for comparison.

We need a midfielder who can have an impact in the final third as we already have a top DM in Fabinho and Henderson/Thiago who can do everything Bissouma can but at a higher level. Auoar and Fabian Ruiz are much better and should be the level of players we are aiming for. But unless we can generate money from Keita/AOC sales we might have to wait another year for Gini's replacement.

why compare a player who played mostly as an attacking midfielder in that season with a player who plays a more defensive midfield role?

Not that I have a clue about Bisouma though, I dont watch Brighton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
why compare a player who played mostly as an attacking midfielder in that season with a player who plays a more defensive midfield role?

Not that I have a clue about Bisouma though, I dont watch Brighton.

Agree its not the best comparison but those stats are still underwhelming. He does not play as a pure defensive mid either like Fabinho. Our midfield needs attacking output and he won't be a useful addition IMO
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
Do we really need another defensive midfielder?

Fabinho is one of the best in the world. Thiago plays deeper. Henderson plays deeper.

If anything we really need a midfielder who will link the midfield and the attack. Keita seemingly is not that player for Klopp. Ox doesnt seem that player for Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 11:00:59 pm
Agree its not the best comparison but those stats are still underwhelming. He does not play as a pure defensive mid either like Fabinho. Our midfield needs attacking output and he won't be a useful addition IMO

While I see your point, Brighton create an absolute bucketload and he would have way more goals ans assists if as a team they could find the back of the net on a more regular basis. Bissouma would play a very similar role Gini plays in our team right now- clearly out midfield lacks legs and the pressing. There is a reason most big clubs are looking at him, he's quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:28:41 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
Do we really need another defensive midfielder?

Fabinho is one of the best in the world. Thiago plays deeper. Henderson plays deeper.

If anything we really need a midfielder who will link the midfield and the attack. Keita seemingly is not that player for Klopp. Ox doesnt seem that player for Klopp.

Maybe were looking at Curtis Jones to be that player. Could Firmino potentially drop a bit deeper if we sign another forward?

I agree with you, I was hoping wed look to bring in a different type of midfielder to what we currently have, someone who could offer a bit more creativity there. But if the links to Bissouma and Neuhaus are anything to go by, it doesnt look like that is on the cards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Yesterday at 11:50:06 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 11:28:41 pm
Maybe were looking at Curtis Jones to be that player. Could Firmino potentially drop a bit deeper if we sign another forward?

I agree with you, I was hoping wed look to bring in a different type of midfielder to what we currently have, someone who could offer a bit more creativity there. But if the links to Bissouma and Neuhaus are anything to go by, it doesnt look like that is on the cards.

I can only assume we expect one to go...Thiago?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:36:55 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
Do we really need another defensive midfielder?

Fabinho is one of the best in the world. Thiago plays deeper. Henderson plays deeper.

If anything we really need a midfielder who will link the midfield and the attack. Keita seemingly is not that player for Klopp. Ox doesnt seem that player for Klopp.

Perhaps we see Thiago as playing more forward? Or perhaps we are seeing a possibility of Fab playing more games in Defence - if he plays in Defence Thiago and Hendo can still play in positions more suitable to them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Today at 12:41:48 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:36:55 am
Perhaps we see Thiago as playing more forward? Or perhaps we are seeing a possibility of Fab playing more games in Defence - if he plays in Defence Thiago and Hendo can still play in positions more suitable to them

I dont think Thiagos game is any further forward. And to be honest hes best where he plays. As is Fabinho. Neither are likely to move IMO.

Henderson prob fits in there pretty well but him and Thiago arent young, but I just dont see the need to splash the best part of £40m on that deeper position yet - not when we have maybe 3 other positions which could do with it.
