Dele Alli is an interesting shout - had a horrible season after a regression the previous year, having been brilliant for two seasons prior to that.



It's easy to forget he's only just turned 25 and I do actually think he'd be excellent in the Firmino role. It's an interesting shout, but yes, Levy would want silly money, he was very reluctant to allow him to leave permanently even though Mourinho didn't fancy him. He also still has 3 years left on his deal, so it's not like he's got any leverage to get out of the club.



If they were desperate to keep Kane though and had to jettison others to keep their head above water though? Stranger things have happened. I do think he looks like someone who needs a change of scenery and can hit his previous levels.