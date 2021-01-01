« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31320 on: Today at 09:42:41 am
Saying that, Bob's wordage this morning is excellent ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31321 on: Today at 09:48:32 am
The Bamford stuff is just japes, right?  Is there a legit link to him?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31322 on: Today at 09:48:47 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:41:38 am
DS you're wasted in this thread, I thought it was for tenuous links to obscure players and bad puns, not detailed analysis of what potential players could realistically add to our squad.
Normally Big Dick Nick shows up with a brilliant pun or two, finally chance to go for one and Bob was there  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31323 on: Today at 09:49:23 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:41:38 am
DS you're wasted in this thread, I thought it was for tenuous links to obscure players and bad puns, not detailed analysis of what potential players could realistically add to our squad.

DS is heading up a breakaway transfer forum. Your days are numbered, dickhead.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31324 on: Today at 09:51:19 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:23 am
DS is heading up a breakaway transfer forum. Your days are numbered, dickhead.
Yep - we're backed by JP Cooper and I'm taking all the big hitters with me - Sportsmole included. No space for MD1990 I'm afraid, this thread is his now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31325 on: Today at 09:52:10 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:23 am
DS is heading up a breakaway transfer forum. Your days are numbered, dickhead.

DS's detaliled statistical analysis is exactly what's wrong with the modern transfer threads.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31326 on: Today at 09:52:58 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:52:10 am
DS's detaliled statistical analysis is exactly what's wrong with the modern transfer threads.

Whatever, caveman.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31327 on: Today at 09:55:01 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:52:10 am
DS's detaliled statistical analysis is exactly what's wrong with the modern transfer threads.
I appear on other threads talking about the eye test, wingspan and whether a player has the ability to hit it, followed by it staying hit. I cater for all analysis needs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31328 on: Today at 10:08:34 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:55:01 am
I appear on other threads talking about the eye test, wingspan and whether a player has the ability to hit it, followed by it staying hit. I cater for all analysis needs.

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31329 on: Today at 10:15:25 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:51:19 am
Yep - we're backed by JP Cooper and I'm taking all the big hitters with me - Sportsmole included. No space for MD1990 I'm afraid, this thread is his now.
Are Tottenham bafflingly included in this as well?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31330 on: Today at 10:24:02 am
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 10:15:25 am
Are Tottenham bafflingly included in this as well?
Still up in the air - a consortium of Chas & Dave, Johnstone's Paints, Tom Hardy and Eva Carneiro, backed by Limewire have approached me re involvement but I don't know if they've the financial weight to fit in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31331 on: Today at 10:24:50 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:39:08 am
FFS that was literally all I had to add on the topic this morning  ;D

The chat about Bamford does point to a collective and hopefully temporary loss of perspective - he's done brilliantly in the Premier League this season but he is far, far from good enough. Leeds themselves were trying to replace him before they were even up, and he didn't set the world on fire as they walked the Championship and he's performed better than anyone could have dared this season and is still not to a Liverpool standard. He's 28 by the start of next season and literally has next to no final third contributions or progressives to speak of. He's essentially a poacher that does a bit of target-man interplay.

If we were looking at someone so limited to be a squad member, I'd rather sign someone cheaply from abroad such as Kalajdzic. Not that I even want that either - we should be targeting multi-faceted players producing excellent numbers - Sancho, Vlahovic, Nkunku etc.

Seems we are desperate to get anyone in. We need to remember that we are Liverpool and that we need to go for the best players available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31332 on: Today at 10:31:08 am
i only mentioned Bamford as an Origi replacement if we spent big on another forward like Sancho or Neto

assuming he may be cheap if he doesnt sign a new deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #31333 on: Today at 10:56:16 am
I 'm a company man, leave me with the bears.
