DS you're wasted in this thread, I thought it was for tenuous links to obscure players and bad puns, not detailed analysis of what potential players could realistically add to our squad.
people like big dick nick.
DS is heading up a breakaway transfer forum. Your days are numbered, dickhead.
DS's detaliled statistical analysis is exactly what's wrong with the modern transfer threads.
I appear on other threads talking about the eye test, wingspan and whether a player has the ability to hit it, followed by it staying hit. I cater for all analysis needs.
Yep - we're backed by JP Cooper and I'm taking all the big hitters with me - Sportsmole included. No space for MD1990 I'm afraid, this thread is his now.
Are Tottenham bafflingly included in this as well?
FFS that was literally all I had to add on the topic this morning The chat about Bamford does point to a collective and hopefully temporary loss of perspective - he's done brilliantly in the Premier League this season but he is far, far from good enough. Leeds themselves were trying to replace him before they were even up, and he didn't set the world on fire as they walked the Championship and he's performed better than anyone could have dared this season and is still not to a Liverpool standard. He's 28 by the start of next season and literally has next to no final third contributions or progressives to speak of. He's essentially a poacher that does a bit of target-man interplay.If we were looking at someone so limited to be a squad member, I'd rather sign someone cheaply from abroad such as Kalajdzic. Not that I even want that either - we should be targeting multi-faceted players producing excellent numbers - Sancho, Vlahovic, Nkunku etc.
