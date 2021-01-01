« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Jm55
Theres supposedly an article in Bild (which I havent been arsed to translate) saying that if we sell Salah we may sign Sancho.

To say that would be a disappointing piece of business would be a fucking understatement.

Id imagine its likely bullshit, thankfully.

It future proofs us in that Salah is currently a top 5 attacker in world football but Sancho will be (as long as he doesnt inexplicably tank) top 5 for a decade. Its such a weird call to be as strongly against it as you are. That said, its not going to happen and theres no chance Bild could possibly know that level of detail of our transfer plans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Knight
It future proofs us in that Salah is currently top 5 attackers in world football but Sancho will be (as long as he doesnt inexplicably tank) top 5 for a decade. Its such a weird call to be as strongly against it as you are. That said, its not going to happen and theres no chance Bild could possibly know that level of detail of our transfer plans.

Will he?

Its arguable Id say.

8 goals hes scored this season. I know hes young etc etc but it would be one hell of a gamble swapping Salah for him. Especially when you consider the fork of our other forwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Knight
It future proofs us in that Salah is currently a top 5 attacker in world football but Sancho will be (as long as he doesnt inexplicably tank) top 5 for a decade. Its such a weird call to be as strongly against it as you are. That said, its not going to happen and theres no chance Bild could possibly know that level of detail of our transfer plans.

Dont think its weird at all to not want to sell a world class player to buy a player who isnt yet world class.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
To be clear if we signed Sancho id be excited about it, just not at the expense of losing Salah.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Jm55
To be clear if we signed Sancho id be excited about it, just not at the expense of losing Salah.

They both play in the same position ultimately. We could move Salah central, which is very possible, but not sure what his long term prospects in that position is like.

But I imagine in terms of wages, especially if we miss out on CL, will be a stumbling block. Cant see Sancho earning less than 200k on his next contract. Everyone says clear out the deadwood, but I dont think its as easy as it sounds. United and Arsenal have taken years to clean out their bottom dwellers, and theyre still not done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio
They both play in the same position ultimately. We could move Salah central, which is very possible, but not sure what his long term prospects in that position is like.

But I imagine in terms of wages, especially if we miss out on CL, will be a stumbling block. Cant see Sancho earning less than 200k on his next contract. Everyone says clear out the deadwood, but I dont think its as easy as it sounds. United and Arsenal have taken years to clean out their bottom dwellers, and theyre still not done.
It's never easy and you tend to always have some, but they both keep making terrible transfers/decisions so aren't helping themselves.

It is hard for any club to never have players who don't contribute as much as you want/are paying for though. Injuries/ageing/transfers not working out. Your nearly always going to have at least a couple who fall in to that category.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
How do we reckon Klopp would use Aouar, if we were to go for him in the summer? I still think it's a fairly likely deal, based on nothing more than conjecture.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
How do we reckon Klopp would use Aouar, if we were to go for him in the summer? I still think it's a fairly likely deal, based on nothing more than conjecture.

On the bench.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
How do we reckon Klopp would use Aouar, if we were to go for him in the summer? I still think it's a fairly likely deal, based on nothing more than conjecture.

I've sent Klopp screenshots and videos from Fifa 21, Aouar is very effective in the midfield 3 or as a number 9, weirdly.

And he is nearly all vowels, so there is that too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Phineus
Really interesting last page or so here, some great debates thanks guys.

Drinks Sangria who else would you have down as hidden gems in Europe apart from Nkunku and Baku?
Hard to say really, I see this as being a really knowledgeable forum so most legitimately good suggestions have popped up in here and been discussed - key metric data is also so widely available now that it's rare a player goes under the radar to the extent where a club signs a player, they explode and others wonder how they didn't notice the player would become brilliant. I think the latter part is key to the evolution of Liverpool's transfer strategy - signings like Jota suggest to me they've unearthed some mine of data, easily categorised, that can point to future performance in a more subtle way than the obvious progressives and productivity stats that I harp on about.

If I was to throw some punts at you as to who would be interesting, lesser heralded options, there's a few, but I'd caveat it that these are not Sancho's and Nkunku's - elite players who I'm certain will be big hitters wherever they move to.

Sekou Koita - I've talked about him quite a bit so won't dwell, but he's the one at Salzburg who will replace Daka's output in the way Daka replaced Haaland's. He needs another season in Austria or a stepping stone move which will inevitably increase his price, but he's 21, quick, a good incisive passer and has 18 G+A in 16 starts this season. Needs more time before a move.

Nico Gonzalez - Exciting Argentine forward at Stuttgart who can play centrally or wide. Really pleasing on the eye dribbler with good progressive stats and surprisingly good in the air given he's 5'10 so not massive. Injury curtailed a really promising start to his season but I imagine he'll pick up where he left off - currently injured again with a different muscular injury though so that might be something to keep an eye on. Has a superb set of per90 stats - 8 G+A in 900 minutes, so roughly speaking 10 games.

Andrew Omobamidele - 18 year old Irish centre half playing for Norwich, they threw him in due to injuries and he's been superb, albeit only having played 7 matches in a dominant side. Has kept his place since he's come in and he gives me a sense of Rio Ferdinand - calm on the ball, commanding, quick, physically strong. Absolutely needs more time to develop and hopefully will get more protection in the PL than Norwich gave to Aarons, Godfrey and Lewis when they were all similarly aged last season.

Ruslan Malinovskyi - Dropped his name in here the other day when profiling how Sancho's progressives were only bettered by Lionel Messi. The only other player remotely close was this guy - Ukrainian 28 year old playing for Atalanta. Would probably cost a decent wedge given Atalanta are a savvy selling club, but he's got 15 G+A in 31 games this season and some amazing dribbling and passing stats. He's basically been Papu post-Papu, but added defensive pressures into the mix. Probably too old, maybe too expensive at his age, but worth discussion.

Harry Pickering - Left back from Crewe Alex who will be at Blackburn next year. Kind of a lower league Trent - excellent creator, brilliant crosser and set piece specialist. 22 years old, 6'1 and strong and robust, can run all day. Blackburn got a bargain at £650k (should've been sold for £2m - £3m given his set piece ability, assist numbers and specialist left footer) and he'll get picked up by a Premier League club for 10 times what Blackburn paid within 18 months. Crewe's best youth product since Dean Ashton realistically. Interesting one to watch.

I won't bang on about more punts at this stage, there's just a selection of players I like for whatever reason.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 08:24:53 am
Dont think its weird at all to not want to sell a world class player to buy a player who isnt yet world class.
Sancho is absolutely world class. He's not a world class goalscorer (that side of his game is still wanting some development) but his productivity is massive. There's no other categorisation for a player that has put up the numbers he has year on year for three seasons now - 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 matches, followed by 17 goals and 16 assists in 32, now 14 goals and 11 assists in 33 matches this season as well as 2 goals and 2 assists in 6 caps for England.

I would want Salah moved centrally and Sancho brought in to add a new dynamic to the attack - I could understand the justification for selling Salah to sign Sancho, even if it wouldn't necessarily sit well with me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Harry Pickering - a great Lancashire name.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK
Who?

Ronnie's son, do you know who he is?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
How do we reckon Klopp would use Aouar, if we were to go for him in the summer? I still think it's a fairly likely deal, based on nothing more than conjecture.

Ideally in a midfield three with Fabinho and one of Thiago or Henderson, fitness permitting.

If were looking to sign a midfielder this summer, hes the one I hope we go for, but I dont think we will - if theres anything in the Neuhaus links, were looking for more of the same of what Wijnaldum has offered us rather than a more creative option. But if the financial state of French football is so dire that a player like Aouar could be bought for less than his market value, he should be moving somewhere this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Oskar
Ideally in a midfield three with Fabinho and one of Thiago or Henderson, fitness permitting.

If were looking to sign a midfielder this summer, hes the one I hope we go for, but I dont think we will - if theres anything in the Neuhaus links, were looking for more of the same of what Wijnaldum has offered us rather than a more creative option. But if the financial state of French football is so dire that a player like Aouar could be bought for less than his market value, he should be moving somewhere this summer.

I think the profile we need is different, we need someone who is physically dominant and can surge and break through the lines, a better version of Oxlade, the midfield needs to do more than contain the opposition and keep the ball, we need a real threat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
Sancho is absolutely world class. He's not a world class goalscorer (that side of his game is still wanting some development) but his productivity is massive. There's no other categorisation for a player that has put up the numbers he has year on year for three seasons now - 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 matches, followed by 17 goals and 16 assists in 32, now 14 goals and 11 assists in 33 matches this season as well as 2 goals and 2 assists in 6 caps for England.

I would want Salah moved centrally and Sancho brought in to add a new dynamic to the attack - I could understand the justification for selling Salah to sign Sancho, even if it wouldn't necessarily sit well with me.
This is the drum I've been banging for the past year. His goal and assist numbers are off the charts at his age, and a lot of the big goalscorers in recent years have started out as more creative wide forwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
How do we reckon Klopp would use Aouar, if we were to go for him in the summer? I still think it's a fairly likely deal, based on nothing more than conjecture.

I would rather Caqueret from Lyon than Aouar if we had a choice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Croquet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
Hard to say really, I see this as being a really knowledgeable forum so most legitimately good suggestions have popped up in here and been discussed - key metric data is also so widely available now that it's rare a player goes under the radar to the extent where a club signs a player, they explode and others wonder how they didn't notice the player would become brilliant. I think the latter part is key to the evolution of Liverpool's transfer strategy - signings like Jota suggest to me they've unearthed some mine of data, easily categorised, that can point to future performance in a more subtle way than the obvious progressives and productivity stats that I harp on about.

If I was to throw some punts at you as to who would be interesting, lesser heralded options, there's a few, but I'd caveat it that these are not Sancho's and Nkunku's - elite players who I'm certain will be big hitters wherever they move to.

Sekou Koita - I've talked about him quite a bit so won't dwell, but he's the one at Salzburg who will replace Daka's output in the way Daka replaced Haaland's. He needs another season in Austria or a stepping stone move which will inevitably increase his price, but he's 21, quick, a good incisive passer and has 18 G+A in 16 starts this season. Needs more time before a move.

Nico Gonzalez - Exciting Argentine forward at Stuttgart who can play centrally or wide. Really pleasing on the eye dribbler with good progressive stats and surprisingly good in the air given he's 5'10 so not massive. Injury curtailed a really promising start to his season but I imagine he'll pick up where he left off - currently injured again with a different muscular injury though so that might be something to keep an eye on. Has a superb set of per90 stats - 8 G+A in 900 minutes, so roughly speaking 10 games.

Andrew Omobamidele - 18 year old Irish centre half playing for Norwich, they threw him in due to injuries and he's been superb, albeit only having played 7 matches in a dominant side. Has kept his place since he's come in and he gives me a sense of Rio Ferdinand - calm on the ball, commanding, quick, physically strong. Absolutely needs more time to develop and hopefully will get more protection in the PL than Norwich gave to Aarons, Godfrey and Lewis when they were all similarly aged last season.

Ruslan Malinovskyi - Dropped his name in here the other day when profiling how Sancho's progressives were only bettered by Lionel Messi. The only other player remotely close was this guy - Ukrainian 28 year old playing for Atalanta. Would probably cost a decent wedge given Atalanta are a savvy selling club, but he's got 15 G+A in 31 games this season and some amazing dribbling and passing stats. He's basically been Papu post-Papu, but added defensive pressures into the mix. Probably too old, maybe too expensive at his age, but worth discussion.

Harry Pickering - Left back from Crewe Alex who will be at Blackburn next year. Kind of a lower league Trent - excellent creator, brilliant crosser and set piece specialist. 22 years old, 6'1 and strong and robust, can run all day. Blackburn got a bargain at £650k (should've been sold for £2m - £3m given his set piece ability, assist numbers and specialist left footer) and he'll get picked up by a Premier League club for 10 times what Blackburn paid within 18 months. Crewe's best youth product since Dean Ashton realistically. Interesting one to watch.

I won't bang on about more punts at this stage, there's just a selection of players I like for whatever reason.
Sancho is absolutely world class. He's not a world class goalscorer (that side of his game is still wanting some development) but his productivity is massive. There's no other categorisation for a player that has put up the numbers he has year on year for three seasons now - 12 goals and 14 assists in 34 matches, followed by 17 goals and 16 assists in 32, now 14 goals and 11 assists in 33 matches this season as well as 2 goals and 2 assists in 6 caps for England.

I would want Salah moved centrally and Sancho brought in to add a new dynamic to the attack - I could understand the justification for selling Salah to sign Sancho, even if it wouldn't necessarily sit well with me.

Getting Sancho would be fantastic. And I'm assuming after this madness situation with pandemic, the prices have dropped!?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Phineus
I would rather Caqueret from Lyon than Aouar if we had a choice.
Crochet? Yes he's a real needle player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude
Getting Sancho would be fantastic. And I'm assuming after this madness situation with pandemic, the prices have dropped!?
I'm not sure - the factors motivating a 'reasonable' sale price for Sancho will be BVB wanting to keep Haaland whilst still bringing in funds, knowing that Sancho has had a bit of a poorer season by his standards and of course the need for an assured incoming stream of cash with revenues being so important to a club that's less commercially competitive than other top European clubs.

The massive fee they demanded from Man Utd won't be what they get or probably what the privately expect or ask for. Their stance was motivated by Sancho's contract having considerable length, him just coming off the back of being newly capped and a phenomenal season, and, if The Athletic's articles are to be believed (and I've no reason to doubt them) their anger at the arrogance and stupidity of Utd's negotiating tactics and willingness to play it out in front of the press.

He will maybe cost between £70m - £80m? Which, realistically, reflecting the market, is what roughly Roma should have been asking for Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Knight
It future proofs us in that Salah is currently a top 5 attacker in world football but Sancho will be (as long as he doesnt inexplicably tank) top 5 for a decade. Its such a weird call to be as strongly against it as you are. That said, its not going to happen and theres no chance Bild could possibly know that level of detail of our transfer plans.

I'm really not sure its quite as simple as that. The Bundesliga, whilst more entertaining, probably isn't as strong as the PL so there's the question over whether he could replicate his form over here (although he'd also be playing with better players....next season anyway!). But right now there's no way we should be looking at selling Mo, regardless. Even for Mbappe, who quite often fails to impress against pretty weak opposition. We've struggled enough this season with players not contributing as much as we need, absolutely no way we should even discuss flogging the one who has. Its certainly not weird to be strongly against selling Mo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Knight
It future proofs us in that Salah is currently a top 5 attacker in world football but Sancho will be (as long as he doesnt inexplicably tank) top 5 for a decade. Its such a weird call to be as strongly against it as you are. That said, its not going to happen and theres no chance Bild could possibly know that level of detail of our transfer plans.
Except Salah isn't considered a top 5 attacker in World Football by neutrals.

Messi, Lewandowski, Mbappe, Neymar, Kane and Haaland are seen by those as the top players. Salah, Benzema etc. the level below.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: fucking appalled
I'm really not sure its quite as simple as that. The Bundesliga, whilst more entertaining, probably isn't as strong as the PL so there's the question over whether he could replicate his form over here (although he'd also be playing with better players....next season anyway!). But right now there's no way we should be looking at selling Mo, regardless. Even for Mbappe, who quite often fails to impress against pretty weak opposition. We've struggled enough this season with players not contributing as much as we need, absolutely no way we should even discuss flogging the one who has. Its certainly not weird to be strongly against selling Mo.
I largely agree Salah is the player we should be looking to hold on to, but people were saying this exact same thing about Mane this time last year. It's actually far more likely Sancho maintains his form in the next three years than a Salah who's about to turn 29 and who's been playing 50 games a season the past five years, especially since he came up through this country's youth system and knows the language so there'll be fewer problems settling. Maybe for once we should be looking to sell at a player's peak valuation rather than wait until they're visibly on the downturn.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
I'm not sure - the factors motivating a 'reasonable' sale price for Sancho will be BVB wanting to keep Haaland whilst still bringing in funds, knowing that Sancho has had a bit of a poorer season by his standards and of course the need for an assured incoming stream of cash with revenues being so important to a club that's less commercially competitive than other top European clubs.

The massive fee they demanded from Man Utd won't be what they get or probably what the privately expect or ask for. Their stance was motivated by Sancho's contract having considerable length, him just coming off the back of being newly capped and a phenomenal season, and, if The Athletic's articles are to be believed (and I've no reason to doubt them) their anger at the arrogance and stupidity of Utd's negotiating tactics and willingness to play it out in front of the press.

He will maybe cost between £70m - £80m? Which, realistically, reflecting the market, is what roughly Roma should have been asking for Salah.

If BvB and us both miss out on CL football, Man United are going to be in a far stronger place then us this time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: BarryCrocker
If BvB and us both miss out on CL football, Man United are going to be in a far stronger place then us this time.
Yes, it's all pie in the sky stuff at this point. I doubt he wants to miss out on CL football for a season unless he's got a very good team of advisors that can see the advantage of a move to us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I think if we had the money for Sancho, wed be looking to sign him this summer.

Selling Salah to finance a deal for Sancho would be a massive gamble when there are pretty reasonable concerns about Firmino given how long hes struggled for consistent form, less so about Mane IMO, who I still think is being written off too prematurely by some but he needs to bounce back next season. Salah really shouldnt be going anywhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Wonder if Sancho would rather to move to us or United.

United have been heavily linked to him over the years too.  They need someone to play on the right.  They are clearly going to have CL football, where we probably won't.

It might not be our choice if we get Sancho, it might be down to the player thinking another club is more attractive at this moment in time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Doesn't Sancho play more from the left for Dortmund? Has done in games I've seen him, though admittedly I don't catch all their games and their attack can be pretty fluid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: Phineus
Doesn't Sancho play more from the left for Dortmund? Has done in games I've seen him, though admittedly I don't catch all their games and their attack can be pretty fluid.

Nah he's really a right winger/forward.  Pops up in different positions but that's usually his starting point.

I think he could very easily play from the left though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: JordanTremenderson
Wonder if Sancho would rather to move to us or United.

United have been heavily linked to him over the years too.  They need someone to play on the right.  They are clearly going to have CL football, where we probably won't.

It might not be our choice if we get Sancho, it might be down to the player thinking another club is more attractive at this moment in time.

I'd be surprised if CL football was a huge part of his decision making. We're having a freak year, but I think most people would agree we're a better side than United. They might have CL football next season, but we're probably a better bet to be in the competition the year after. Much more attractive manager too.

Now, that doesn't mean he'd necessarily pick us over United. They remain one of the biggest clubs in world football, so it'd be daft to suggest they couldn't win a two-way battle for him. I just don't think CL football will be a huge part of his decision. As you suggest, they have a clear spot for him in their first XI, but you'd imagine if we made a pitch for him that it'd be with a view to starting most of the time too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Quote from: JordanTremenderson
Wonder if Sancho would rather to move to us or United.

United have been heavily linked to him over the years too.  They need someone to play on the right.  They are clearly going to have CL football, where we probably won't.

It might not be our choice if we get Sancho, it might be down to the player thinking another club is more attractive at this moment in time.

I think it was Ornstein and Miguel Delaney who were saying last year that Sancho would have preferred to have joined us at the time but we obviously werent pushing as hard to sign him as United so it might never have come to a choice between us or them. And things might have changed since then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I'd be alright with losing Mane or Firmino for Sancho (not that I see why we would have to?), but not Salah. Football isn't a simple maths equation, of course, but removing that many goals from a side rarely works out well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Makes perfect sense to remove your consistent goal threat, for someone who isn't a goal threat, and then not replace that said goal threat with another player capable of putting up the numbers Salah did.

We really should have sold Gerrard at 29 as well, along with all our best players throug out the years, as soon as they hit 29.

Clearly that's the way to go


Christ.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
It's not like that, is it?

We have no control over whether teams are interested in bidding for Bobby or Mané, let alone Salah. Probably only 3 clubs in the world can afford what we'd want for Salah, and we ain't selling him to Chelsea or Man City so the options are pretty narrow there.

Putting all talk of sales aside, Jadon Sancho will be one of the top players in the game over the next 5-8 years, ideally we should be in for him. He's at Dortmund, where if he asks anyone Klopp is a godlike figure and he is mates with Trent and Hendo.

I want to see Liverpool doing Liverpool-like moves in the market.

People upset about Salah talk, well if he was sold we might get Sancho plus a striker or a very very good midfielder. All down to Edwards and his laptop again.
