LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Reply #31120 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm
« Reply #31120 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:04:31 pm
Did this happen before?

There isnt any links with anyone else so thats maybe a sign that we are bound to get him?
Werner, I'm guessing?

But yeah, it does seem likely that we'll get him. Don't wanna jinx it though.
Reply #31121 on: Yesterday at 11:45:35 pm
« Reply #31121 on: Yesterday at 11:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm
Werner, I'm guessing?

But yeah, it does seem likely that we'll get him. Don't wanna jinx it though.

Its ok, were getting Werner this summer instead (or in two years after he regains form in his spell back in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt)
Reply #31122 on: Today at 12:05:10 am
« Reply #31122 on: Today at 12:05:10 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:36:16 pm
Seems more like it oscillates between the £34m and £40m figures at random.

I've said it here a few times about different transfers, I think what happens is the price in Euros and Pounds get mixed up all the time. 34 million pounds is around 40 million euros. It happens all the time where the conversion rates are pretty much bang on the discrepancies in price.
Reply #31123 on: Today at 05:16:39 am
« Reply #31123 on: Today at 05:16:39 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:01:27 pm
Typical development curves place players on a trajectory of expected improvements on age categories based on position and league quality. It's a standard tool used by scouting departments and in analytics and is publicly available on WhyScout for example.

Striker's and wingers have a typical 'pre peak' trajectory, where they are supposed to start producing numbers that indicate what they'll look like a final product between the ages of 22-24, peaking at 27-29 then typically declining a small amount, before what is usually a massive drop off in the early 30s. There's always going to be outliers - Drogba was one, Lewandowski is currently stretching his peak towards 8 years of elite numbers, but by and large most players fit within this curve.

CB's are different, with a longer pre-peak of 23-26, a longer peak up until early 30s, then a dramatic drop off as the mid 30s approach. VVD was 22 when leaving Groningen, not in a top 5 league, to move to another lower quality league, where he left aged 24. The fact he ended up at Southampton first despite clearly looking dominant points to the fact that none of the top teams wanted to gamble a reasonable sum of money on a player who'd no data in a top league and was still needing development (England, Germany, France, Spain and Italy are all considered to be roughly scalable and offer a greater degree of competition compared to the lesser European leagues - it's also worth noting that VVD's dominance was in a league ranked 14th in Europe).

Saint-Maximin at 23 in a top 5 European league, with a lot of data to go at, in the middle of his pre-peak curve, was not producing in a way that we could safely point to him becoming a top quality player. Thus no one top level picked him up during his pre-peak. We signed VVD aged 26, still pre-peak, but with enough data and evidence of performance in a top league to justify his purchase.

The argument holds no weight and is a strange one to make, but I've engaged and given you what I hope is justifiable reasoning and some entertainment for all others.
Was Salah's pre peak numbers point to him becoming this good when we signed him? Just curious
Reply #31124 on: Today at 08:39:09 am
« Reply #31124 on: Today at 08:39:09 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:16:39 am
Was Salah's pre peak numbers point to him becoming this good when we signed him? Just curious
Yes. His underlying numbers at Roma were freakish. Was already a top 5 wide forward in World football.
Reply #31125 on: Today at 09:59:25 am
« Reply #31125 on: Today at 09:59:25 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:16:39 am
Was Salah's pre peak numbers point to him becoming this good when we signed him? Just curious
They pointed to him already being elite, just maybe not quite as good as he has become. His first season is still an outlier that he'll likely never repeat again, he was running red hot, then has regressed to his mean, it's just that his mean is so good and so productive that the drop off hasn't been harmful as such - it's easy to forget that he has never had a less productive season for Liverpool than his best season at Roma, so he's definitely improved, having put up better numbers in a better league.

In his one season at Fiorentina, he got 10 combined G+A in just 16 matches, then 20 in 34 for Roma, then 26 in 31 in his final season. The more you look back at Salah's two years at Roma, you question why he wasn't more expensive and why there wasn't more competition for him, because we signed him in 2017, aged 25, so in his peak for a forward, it was Roma who signed him pre-peak. Realistically those numbers he was producing are of a £70m+ player and people just seemed to be sleeping on him.

In terms of more in-depth statistics he was elite in at least 6 of the main 8 metrics you'd probably need strong numbers in as a wide forward - shot creation, chance creation, touches per90 in the box, progressive carries, passes into the final third etc. He was the best in Serie A two seasons running in 5 of those categories.

Of course, 53 combined G+A in 51 matches across all competitions for us in 2017/18 isn't something anyone saw coming, unreal production that he wasn't ever going to continue. But he was already elite when we signed him, people (myself included at the time) just didn't seem to know he was. Weird one.

Salah has 233 combined G+A in 294 career games. Unreal.
Reply #31126 on: Today at 10:07:32 am
« Reply #31126 on: Today at 10:07:32 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:59:25 am
They pointed to him already being elite, just maybe not quite as good as he has become. His first season is still an outlier that he'll likely never repeat again, he was running red hot, then has regressed to his mean, it's just that his mean is so good and so productive that the drop off hasn't been harmful as such - it's easy to forget that he has never had a less productive season for Liverpool than his best season at Roma, so he's definitely improved, having put up better numbers in a better league.

In his one season at Fiorentina, he got 10 combined G+A in just 16 matches, then 20 in 34 for Roma, then 26 in 31 in his final season. The more you look back at Salah's two years at Roma, you question why he wasn't more expensive and why there wasn't more competition for him, because we signed him in 2017, aged 25, so in his peak for a forward, it was Roma who signed him pre-peak. Realistically those numbers he was producing are of a £70m+ player and people just seemed to be sleeping on him.

In terms of more in-depth statistics he was elite in at least 6 of the main 8 metrics you'd probably need strong numbers in as a wide forward - shot creation, chance creation, touches per90 in the box, progressive carries, passes into the final third etc. He was the best in Serie A two seasons running in 5 of those categories.

Of course, 53 combined G+A in 51 matches across all competitions for us in 2017/18 isn't something anyone saw coming, unreal production that he wasn't ever going to continue. But he was already elite when we signed him, people (myself included at the time) just didn't seem to know he was. Weird one.

Salah has 233 combined G+A in 294 career games. Unreal.

How do Jadon Sancho's numbers compare to Mo's at Roma? I think I know the answer, the English boy has elite numbers for his age, doesn't he?

You know, we have a lot of financial experts on here but from a kind of general view, having won the Premier League and the Champions League recently, you would have hoped Klopp could get his hands on Sancho to look after the future of our attacking line-up. We've had the pandemic everyone knows that but I feel if Sancho's transfer fee is lower this summer, it would be a great shame (Opportunity cost?) if we weren't in the running for him.
