Was Salah's pre peak numbers point to him becoming this good when we signed him? Just curious



They pointed to him already being elite, just maybe not quite as good as he has become. His first season is still an outlier that he'll likely never repeat again, he was running red hot, then has regressed to his mean, it's just that his mean is so good and so productive that the drop off hasn't been harmful as such - it's easy to forget that he has never had a less productive season for Liverpool than his best season at Roma, so he's definitely improved, having put up better numbers in a better league.In his one season at Fiorentina, he got 10 combined G+A in just 16 matches, then 20 in 34 for Roma, then 26 in 31 in his final season. The more you look back at Salah's two years at Roma, you question why he wasn't more expensive and why there wasn't more competition for him, because we signed him in 2017, aged 25, so in his peak for a forward, it was Roma who signed him pre-peak. Realistically those numbers he was producing are of a £70m+ player and people just seemed to be sleeping on him.In terms of more in-depth statistics he was elite in at least 6 of the main 8 metrics you'd probably need strong numbers in as a wide forward - shot creation, chance creation, touches per90 in the box, progressive carries, passes into the final third etc. He was the best in Serie A two seasons running in 5 of those categories.Of course, 53 combined G+A in 51 matches across all competitions for us in 2017/18 isn't something anyone saw coming, unreal production that he wasn't ever going to continue. But he was already elite when we signed him, people (myself included at the time) just didn't seem to know he was. Weird one.Salah has 233 combined G+A in 294 career games. Unreal.