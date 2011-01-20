« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1293058 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31040 on: Yesterday at 06:58:22 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:17:07 pm
LFC Q&A snippets

InvertedMid6
1:34 PM
Hi Paul, given Liverpools transfer strategy, for better or for worse, the signing to add to the forward line would be similar to Jota for improvement unless one of the front three is sold. Which of the front three is most likely to leave and would a player like Sancho be bought given his high wages?

ptgorst2
2:01 PM
None of the front three will leave the club this summer so I don't expect them to be replaced directly but there will be some additional competition I am sure. Origi has one goal this season - the 7th in a 7-2 win against Lincoln - so his days may be numbered and Shaqiri could leave too. Liverpool will be in the market for another attacker but Salah, Mane and Firmino won't be on the move.

JamesHughes98
1:34 PM
Hi Paul, I have seen some journalists say Konate is pretty much done? Have you got any information your side?

ptgorst2
2:04 PM
Yes, I saw those reports over the weekend. Still nothing from Liverpool's end, they're insisting the search remains on for a centre-back and around 4 or 5 are being looked at. I'd imagine Konate is one of the front-runners at least. I wouldn't expect Liverpool to be negotiating deals too extensively for £30-£35m when they're still unsure if they have CL football next season.

BobbyFantastic
1:08 PM
Hi Paul. Obviously weve seen the rumours about Almiron, but what of the links to his Newcastle team mates Saint Maximin and Joelinton?

ptgorst2
2:11 PM
There isnt any legitimate interest in Joelinton. He was on Liverpools radar before he joined Newcastle, but I understand that interest is no longer there. Klopp is a fan of Saint Maximin but his underlying numbers arent great and there are fears this is his Traore season and hes just blowing very hot. The Almiron deal for £24 million plus add-ons is done and potentially why he was quite reserved at the weekend when his team mates were celebrating wildly.

Hmmm Im not sure, is he particularly reliable?
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31041 on: Yesterday at 07:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
What are people's thoughts on Jonathan David? I think we were linked with him tenuously. He started off slow at Lille but has been scoring a decent rate in the second half of the season.

He is really fast and direct but looks a bit raw. Would probably cost 30million euros+ since that is what Lille paid for him.

Double it I reckon. Lille managed to get somewhere in the region of £70m each for Pepe and Osimhen, so even with Ligue 1's financial trouble they'll be looking for a considerable profit. And they'll be in the CL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31042 on: Yesterday at 07:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
What are people's thoughts on Jonathan David? I think we were linked with him tenuously. He started off slow at Lille but has been scoring a decent rate in the second half of the season.

He is really fast and direct but looks a bit raw. Would probably cost 30million euros+ since that is what Lille paid for him.

Have we had success in signing players in that sort of level? We have had a good record but we have signed sure bets.

The question is whether we have the money to that anymore but seeing as how Klopp has no issues discarding someone who isnt ready, it could prove more costly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31043 on: Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:05:51 am
Only caught a couple of Valencia games, I've always found him an odd player. Technically very, very good, but profiles more as a deep-lying controller than his production numbers would suggest - 8 goals and 5 assists from 27 starts in an absolute non-entity of a Valencia team is extremely good.

His numbers in terms of defensive and offensive actions don't jump off the page though - he seems to be someone who doesn't see an awful lot of the ball but rarely wastes it when he gets it. The fact that him and Wass have such slender defensive contributions between them maybe points to why Valencia are closer to relegation than Europe - their midfield has no coordinated defensive function. They've been such a basket case for years though that I reckon if Soler left to a Barca for example, he'd be much more heralded. I think if it could be proven that his ankle issue wouldn't reoccur - having kept him out for months in two of the last three seasons - there'd be a decent market for him.

Lovely player to watch either way.

Nice one thanks for that, always found he a good baller when i seen him play and still only 23.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31044 on: Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 06:46:24 pm
In the past year or so they've thrown on tons of ads on the site and on mobile it makes it super hard to navigate, all the banner ads make the site jump up and down and reload. Like you said horrible user experience and I am sure they would have seen traffic diminish.

Is that linked to Liverpool.com? Another site that gives you fuck all, hiding opinion as news.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31045 on: Yesterday at 08:44:14 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm
Is that linked to Liverpool.com? Another site that gives you fuck all, hiding opinion as news.

Is Liverpool.com linked with the Echo?

Cos its one of the worst click-baits sites Ive seen, constatly churning out negative headlines to try and get hits.

Whoever runs it, certainly are no supporters of the club anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31046 on: Yesterday at 08:45:31 pm »
Lots and lots of click bait shite about.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31047 on: Yesterday at 08:49:36 pm »
The click bait stuff is pretty sad and shows the lengths they need to go to to raise money to keep people employed.

People don't buy newspapers anymore, people don't want to pay for news online either (I'm currently signed up to the Athletic but only because it's £1pm), it's all a bit shitty for everyone involved.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31048 on: Yesterday at 09:05:05 pm »
Us and the mancs being linked to Ousmane Dembele again. Apparently Barca willing to let him go for 60 million Euros.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31049 on: Yesterday at 09:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:05:05 pm
Us and the mancs being linked to Ousmane Dembele again. Apparently Barca willing to let him go for 60 million Euros.

I bet they are. They're probably willing to let Coutinho go for similar price too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31050 on: Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:44:14 pm
Is Liverpool.com linked with the Echo?

Cos its one of the worst click-baits sites Ive seen, constatly churning out negative headlines to try and get hits.

Whoever runs it, certainly are no supporters of the club anyway.

They're owned by the same company as the Echo.

If I remember correctly, Liverpool.com was originally started a site to make more inroads with American-based fans, or at least a big portion of it was. I know Kristian Walsh was heavily involved in launching it, and he's sound. Don't think he's been involved for a while now though and the site has most definitely pivoted away from that original vision.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31051 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm »
Almiron?  would people be happy with that signing. 27 years old and has hardly set the world alight since he joined Newcastle has he? i know he has been decent but nothing to suggest we would go out and buy him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31052 on: Today at 12:05:17 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm
Almiron?  would people be happy with that signing. 27 years old and has hardly set the world alight since he joined Newcastle has he? i know he has been decent but nothing to suggest we would go out and buy him.

I would not be happy, not in the slightest. Actually i'd be fucking furious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31053 on: Today at 12:09:32 am »
Seems like its in the bag so you best get happy. Up front fee seems OK but add ons really add up big. The pass attempt clause really adds up by looks of it and is a tad strange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31054 on: Today at 12:15:44 am »
Quite looking forward to seeing this lad in red next season.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31055 on: Today at 12:15:52 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:09:32 am
Seems like its in the bag so you best get happy. Up front fee seems OK but add ons really add up big. The pass attempt clause really adds up by looks of it and is a tad strange.

To be honest when i seen it in here at first i thought it was a pisstake.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31056 on: Today at 12:16:42 am »
It is a pisstake.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31057 on: Today at 12:18:14 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31058 on: Today at 12:19:08 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:15:44 am
Quite looking forward to seeing this lad in red next season.




Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31059 on: Today at 07:19:22 am »
Almiron's always had the look of a competition winner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31060 on: Today at 07:37:48 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm
Almiron?  would people be happy with that signing. 27 years old and has hardly set the world alight since he joined Newcastle has he? i know he has been decent but nothing to suggest we would go out and buy him.

His wife Alexia comes in to buy Jam from where I work . She has said a few times he is big into his Jam's and most mornings he will get up to 9 different jams out in ramekins with a spoon in each one
Anyway a few weeks back she did ask my Manager whether it would be possible if we could ship the jams to a different part of the country as they will be moving in the Summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31061 on: Today at 07:51:07 am »
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 07:37:48 am
His wife Alexia comes in to buy Jam from where I work . She has said a few times he is big into his Jam's and most mornings he will get up to 9 different jams out in ramekins with a spoon in each one
Anyway a few weeks back she did ask my Manager whether it would be possible if we could ship the jams to a different part of the country as they will be moving in the Summer

Just proves why his style of play is a bit too conservative for my liking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31062 on: Today at 09:24:17 am »
£46m loss up to May 2020. Imagine the accounts next year will be brutal. Wage bill up to £325m and that doesn't include Thiago who is on £200k a week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31063 on: Today at 09:25:44 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
What are people's thoughts on Jonathan David? I think we were linked with him tenuously. He started off slow at Lille but has been scoring a decent rate in the second half of the season.

He is really fast and direct but looks a bit raw. Would probably cost 30million euros+ since that is what Lille paid for him.
I don't find him technically good enough, unfortunately. He relies on speed and strength more than technique. At more than 30 m Euros, he won't be worth it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31064 on: Today at 09:26:00 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:24:17 am
£46m loss up to May 2020. Imagine the accounts next year will be brutal. Wage bill up to £325m and that doesn't include Thiago who is on £200k a week.

Yeah, next year will be brutal. That's why the RedBird investment is so important by all accounts (no pun intended) - allows us to absorb the impact of COVID losses.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31065 on: Today at 09:52:02 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:24:17 am
£46m loss up to May 2020. Imagine the accounts next year will be brutal. Wage bill up to £325m and that doesn't include Thiago who is on £200k a week.
the loss is one of the lower losses in the PL.
Wage bill is performance based & will come down now with no CL.

Thiago was a bad move lets be honest.
He isnt warranting that money at all.

We do need to get players like Ox,Keita off the wage bill. Maybe a loan for Ox.

We have players who will want a rise as well. So wage bill wise we are in a terrible position atm.
Edwards really needs a big summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31066 on: Today at 09:54:31 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:26:00 am
Yeah, next year will be brutal. That's why the RedBird investment is so important by all accounts (no pun intended) - allows us to absorb the impact of COVID losses.

The next two years of accounts will look bad, because the one after will have no CL football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31067 on: Today at 09:59:59 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:52:02 am
the loss is one of the lower losses in the PL.
Wage bill is performance based & will come down now with no CL.

Thiago was a bad move lets be honest.
He isnt warranting that money at all.

We do need to get players like Ox,Keita off the wage bill. Maybe a loan for Ox.

We have players who will want a rise as well. So wage bill wise we are in a terrible position atm.
Edwards really needs a big summer

Yeah was going to say similar, it's a big summer. The thing we have to be is ruthless, we can't give rises out willy nilly and if there are players who aren't playing much they need to be sold on. The likes of Keita, Ox, Origin, Grujic (unless we decide to use him), Matip, Shaq etc

We've say it all the time but it really is a big one as City will be able to bring in 1 or 2 to strengthen and they WILL be on 85-95 points again next season, that's the reality.

Will we consider offers for Firmino or Sadio? Will those offers actually be there.


Massive massive summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31068 on: Today at 10:05:22 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:59:59 am
Yeah was going to say similar, it's a big summer. The thing we have to be is ruthless, we can't give rises out willy nilly and if there are players who aren't playing much they need to be sold on. The likes of Keita, Ox, Origin, Grujic (unless we decide to use him), Matip, Shaq etc

We've say it all the time but it really is a big one as City will be able to bring in 1 or 2 to strengthen and they WILL be on 85-95 points again next season, that's the reality.

Will we consider offers for Firmino or Sadio? Will those offers actually be there.


Massive massive summer.

We might sell 3 of those mentioned, maybe Keita or Ox but seems unlikely

We're not selling Bobby or Sadio.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31069 on: Today at 10:08:44 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:15:52 am
To be honest when i seen it in here at first i thought it was a pisstake.

I honestly have no idea any more whether it's a pisstake or not. This forum is messing with my head.

Have we signed Mbappé yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31070 on: Today at 10:16:15 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:15:52 am
To be honest when i seen it in here at first i thought it was a pisstake.

When Hazell kept going on about him months ago I thought he was on a wind-up, but seemingly not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31071 on: Today at 10:28:25 am »
Almiron would just strike me as such an odd signing that goes against the grain of what we've had success with in the last few years. 27 now, not hugely productive - albeit in a poor, poor attacking side - does not carry the ball especially effectively, passing stats are poor to borderline average, offers no strength or durability, though is a bit of a pressing machine.

If we're signing someone just to press though I'd back Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Almiron, they look to offer roughly the same production when actually on the ball - ie nothing.

Perhaps they see something in the underlying numbers not readily accessible to the public and think he is capable of recreating the Wijnaldum role - but some of the difficult to measure skills that Wijnaldum is so good at - shielding, passing-lane blocking, ball retention under pressure - do not seem to be in Almiron's wheelhouse.

If it's not a wind up, it's just such a strange transfer and so, so odd to commit a significant outlay too. They may see him as a cheap Wijnaldum replacement but you often get what you pay for and he's an underwhelming failed number 10 in a side that can't create.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31072 on: Today at 10:34:29 am »
Almiron i thought was just a joke?

He would have potential if he was 20. But he is 27. Not a bad player but not good enough for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31073 on: Today at 10:37:02 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:34:29 am
Almiron i thought was just a joke?

He would have potential if he was 20. But he is 27. Not a bad player but not good enough for us.

I'm guessing one of the upsides is the structure of the deal. Some guy on ESPN was saying we've managed to do similar to what we've done with Jota and are paying a very small amount up front. And as DS says, he could be a decent Gini replacement. Remember he wasn't the same player at Newcastle as he's been here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31074 on: Today at 10:45:29 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:37:02 am
I'm guessing one of the upsides is the structure of the deal. Some guy on ESPN was saying we've managed to do similar to what we've done with Jota and are paying a very small amount up front. And as DS says, he could be a decent Gini replacement. Remember he wasn't the same player at Newcastle as he's been here.
Yes, Wijnaldum was a goalscoring number 10 or inside left at Newcastle and we obviously saw that he could be repurposed as a selfless runner and swiss-army knife player in our midfield. Wijnaldum has a much more versatile skillset and refined technique than Almiron though, who whilst I do think his natural talents have been dampened somewhat by playing under Steve Bruce, I just don't see how he does anything other than a pale imitation of what Wijnaldum does at his best.

The other tact you could take is that he's a Bobby alternative - I'd argue he's too physically frail for that - or we start to employ him as an 8/10 hybrid to allow Jota to play more regularly with Mo and Sadio. He has enough strings to his bow to argue he could do all of these things for our system - my argument is that those strings aren't strong enough to do it at the level we need. Someone  like De Paul at Udinese, David at Lille and emphatically Nkunku at RBL all profile similarly to Almiron but are far superior players.

Easy to forget Wijnaldum had 16 combined G+A from 36 in his one season at Newcastle, as well as one of the best passing accuracies in the league and good pressing numbers. Almiron has awful passing accuracy, brilliant pressing numbers but also only 5 G+A in 29 and is running cold on his xA. A number 10 who contributes to a goal once every 6 matches? No thank you.

I'll back the lad if he comes and support him, but nothing I've seen from a lot of live play and a deep dive on his stats gives me much of an inkling to what the recruitment team are thinking with this one. Though maybe that's why they're paid massive wages to analyse and recruit and I post about it in my spare time on a Liverpool forum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31075 on: Today at 10:49:27 am »
;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31076 on: Today at 10:50:31 am »
The Almiron link has caught me off guard - my initial thought was I'm obviously missing something when I see him

Doing a bit of google research this morning and it would appear one group who would be delighted if we signed him will be Newcastle fans.

An odd one if true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31077 on: Today at 10:53:40 am »
Almiron must be right near the top in terms of sprints per game as well as average top speed.

Reminds of me of Raphinha in that sense. But he has no quaility in the final third.

He would be bought for his physical abilities.
But i just cant see him coming here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31078 on: Today at 10:59:48 am »
https://gyazo.com/4831a2c391c01a5d9a23c60cf2d3088f

Almiron was 6th in the PL in 19/20 for most sprints.

He is faster than any other Liverpool player also.

Only Firmino covered more high speed distance as well.

I hope we dont get him but it does show why maybe it isnt a wind up
to get someone purely for physical abilities would be odd.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #31079 on: Today at 11:01:25 am »
It's probably just a joke but I've some dead time at work and do love a deep dive on player's stats so I engaged with the rumour anyway.

Much more likely that we sign no one for that particular role and allocate funds elsewhere, bringing Jones in for more minutes and hopefully look to Nkunku or Aouar if we do want a midfielder, or Vlahovic or Sancho if it's additional forward line players.

We'll probably end up going after someone no one's really talked about all that much.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:59:48 am
https://gyazo.com/4831a2c391c01a5d9a23c60cf2d3088f

Almiron was 6th in the PL in 19/20 for most sprints.

He is faster than any other Liverpool player also.

Only Firmino covered more high speed distance as well.

I hope we dont get him but it does show why maybe it isnt a wind up
to get someone purely for physical abilities would be odd.
It's like I said, may as well sign Kipchoge if that's all you want because statistically that's all he does, hare after the ball at high speeds. He simply is not producing. His pressing and running numbers are unreal but he has no physicality strength wise to supplement his tireless running.

On Saint-Maximin, not that we're linked, he's actually having a reasonably productive season, with 7 combined G+A in 20, which is quite good. I do think he's 'running hot' though and you see him just produce similar numbers in better teams, never massively outperforming what he's brought this season. He also probably looks better in a Newcastle side so massively bereft of any dynamism. He's a curate's egg much in the way Traore is at Wolves, though I suspect he's a better player than the Spaniard. He's massively fun to watch, whatever you think of him.
