I'm guessing one of the upsides is the structure of the deal. Some guy on ESPN was saying we've managed to do similar to what we've done with Jota and are paying a very small amount up front. And as DS says, he could be a decent Gini replacement. Remember he wasn't the same player at Newcastle as he's been here.



Yes, Wijnaldum was a goalscoring number 10 or inside left at Newcastle and we obviously saw that he could be repurposed as a selfless runner and swiss-army knife player in our midfield. Wijnaldum has a much more versatile skillset and refined technique than Almiron though, who whilst I do think his natural talents have been dampened somewhat by playing under Steve Bruce, I just don't see how he does anything other than a pale imitation of what Wijnaldum does at his best.The other tact you could take is that he's a Bobby alternative - I'd argue he's too physically frail for that - or we start to employ him as an 8/10 hybrid to allow Jota to play more regularly with Mo and Sadio. He has enough strings to his bow to argue he could do all of these things for our system - my argument is that those strings aren't strong enough to do it at the level we need. Someone like De Paul at Udinese, David at Lille and emphatically Nkunku at RBL all profile similarly to Almiron but are far superior players.Easy to forget Wijnaldum had 16 combined G+A from 36 in his one season at Newcastle, as well as one of the best passing accuracies in the league and good pressing numbers. Almiron has awful passing accuracy, brilliant pressing numbers but also only 5 G+A in 29 and is running cold on his xA. A number 10 who contributes to a goal once every 6 matches? No thank you.I'll back the lad if he comes and support him, but nothing I've seen from a lot of live play and a deep dive on his stats gives me much of an inkling to what the recruitment team are thinking with this one. Though maybe that's why they're paid massive wages to analyse and recruit and I post about it in my spare time on a Liverpool forum.