Is Liverpool.com linked with the Echo?



Cos it’s one of the worst click-baits sites I’ve seen, constatly churning out negative headlines to try and get hits.



Whoever runs it, certainly are no supporters of the club anyway.



They're owned by the same company as the Echo.If I remember correctly, Liverpool.com was originally started a site to make more inroads with American-based fans, or at least a big portion of it was. I know Kristian Walsh was heavily involved in launching it, and he's sound. Don't think he's been involved for a while now though and the site has most definitely pivoted away from that original vision.