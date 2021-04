Honestly think Konate + Bissouma + a Jota equivalent in attack and we are ready for a title bid next season with Van Dijk back. ‘



Don’t need much and we can let go of a lot of players who simply do not contribute.



No guarantee VVD comes back the same player it's not just a cold he's coming back from its a career changing injury. We don't know if he will have a setback, have an increase in muscle injuries or if he has lost his pace like Bellerin for example. Plus he has a massive chance of having a second ACL now.After an ACL it's common for players to take 12 to 18 months to get their form back. Laporte was one of the top defenders in the league and now he's 3rd choice at City.Pereira was Leicester player of the year in this first season and a mainstay in team last but he is struggling for form now and in and out kt why team with Rodgers now admitting he doesn't expect to see him fully up to speed until next season.We shouldn't be pinning all our hopes on VVD and luckily for a change the club have a bit of foresight and know this so they are signing a first choice defender for the team with traits that fit our system unlike Kabak.