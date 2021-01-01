« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1286318 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30960 on: Yesterday at 11:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 11:11:28 pm
We probably wont be taking any sort of hit as the chances are hes still going to be a Liverpool player next season. Like Firmino and Mane will be.



Both who will have two seasons left on their contract. So they either get a new contract or they most likely leave the following summer for a minor fee.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30961 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 11:11:28 pm
I think if someone offered 20m for Naby, we will probably take it. Can't see it happening though.
This is ridiculous, mate. Yeah, we may have been wrong with Keita's valuation, but the likes of Grujic go for 20m.
Offline aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30962 on: Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm
This is ridiculous, mate. Yeah, we may have been wrong with Keita's valuation, but the likes of Grujic go for 20m.
I think the pandemic changed what a 20m signing means. Yes, teams can still afford 20m players, but not many can afford 20m fuck ups. Naby can be a great addition to any team, but he can also be someone who gives you less than 500 mins per season.

That's why I said before about him, a loan seems more possible.
Online RedKenWah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30963 on: Yesterday at 11:18:52 pm »
We need to bring in someone who is prolific in front of goal, its killing us at the moment the amount of chances we create and lack of goals were scoring.

Id like to have said that Ox will be able to work his way back into the side but alas its not happening, and it seems hes going down the same route as Lallana... and can see him being moved on this summer. I also think Keita is likely to be moved on as well, the first leg against Real has basically influenced that and hes not seemingly being given the opportunity to rectify that.
Shaq, Minamino & Origi, again can see them being moved on but its important we get people in to cover them, we cant rely on our front 3 as has been demonstrated. Think finally we need an able deputy for Trent & Robbo.. Tskimas Kostas is clearly not the lad for that job if hes not getting a look in...
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30964 on: Yesterday at 11:20:47 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm
This is ridiculous, mate. Yeah, we may have been wrong with Keita's valuation, but the likes of Grujic go for 20m.

Nobody is buying Grujic for £20m
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30965 on: Yesterday at 11:22:33 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:20:47 pm
Nobody is buying Grujic for £20m
Watch this space.

Michael?... :D
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30966 on: Yesterday at 11:23:53 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 11:17:16 pm
I think the pandemic changed what a 20m signing means. Yes, teams can still afford 20m players, but not many can afford 20m fuck ups. Naby can be a great addition to any team, but he can also be someone who gives you less than 500 mins per season.

That's why I said before about him, a loan seems more possible.
True. But in many other teams Keita would play regularly, which he apparently needs in order to get going. We have too much at stake and we want him ready when needed, but he may not be suited for that.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30967 on: Yesterday at 11:25:23 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:22:33 pm
Watch this space.

Michael?... :D
We'll be lucky to get more than £6/7m for Grujic. This season (like Harry Wilson) has seen his form fall off a cliff, we royally fucked up by not selling both last summer when it was clear they had no future at the club.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30968 on: Yesterday at 11:52:06 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm
Arsenal have not made a shit load from sales. Also we have much higher revenue than them

Last 5 years spending Arsenal
16/17 9m In  101.74m out  92m net spend

17/18  142m In 137m  out +4m net spend

18/19 7m In 72m out  65m net spend

19/20 48m in 144m out 96m net spend

20/21 16m in 76m out   59m net spend

Liverpool last 5 years

16/17 76m in 71.9m out +4.93m net spend

17/18 166m in 156m out +9.56m net spend

18/19 37m in 163m out  123m net spend

19/20 37m in 9.3m out +28.08 net spend

20/21 38m in 76m out  35m net spend


As you can see Arsenal have not sold as well as us. They have a higher net spend.
Despite no CL football in 3 years.

No more excuses for FSG this summer

The accounts suggest different.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30969 on: Today at 12:10:44 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:29:49 pm
If an offer came in over £50m for either I'd consider selling Mane or Firmino.

I don't think we'd get that for the pair of them at the moment
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30970 on: Today at 05:25:53 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:23:43 pm
Arsenal have spent about £200m net in the last three season without Champions League football. i'm assuming we could do the same, or better over the next three.
How many were for first choice targets, besides Pepe and Partey they were for other average players after they got rejected by the players they were courting.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30971 on: Today at 07:01:19 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:25:53 am
How many were for first choice targets, besides Pepe and Partey they were for other average players after they got rejected by the players they were courting.
About 5-6 at a quick look, but I'd like to think given our recent history we wouldn't waste nearly all of whatever money we spend. I was just pointing out the spending capability of a team who've been out the champions league for a while.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30972 on: Today at 07:51:37 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:01:19 am
About 5-6 at a quick look, but I'd like to think given our recent history we wouldn't waste nearly all of whatever money we spend. I was just pointing out the spending capability of a team who've been out the champions league for a while.

We havent seen the accounts but no doubt we will be having huge losses. I dont see how its prudent for us to spend a fair chunk of money when we have reduced income but also no player sales.

I know people dont want to sell the likes of Firmino and Mane but one of the reasons we had healthy financial numbers is that we sold very well. We need to be doing the same if we want to sign otherwise we risk really getting into financial trouble.

Lets also not forget that we also have key players like Salah, Fabinho and Van Dijk with only 2 years left as well.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30973 on: Today at 08:16:32 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:51:37 am
We havent seen the accounts but no doubt we will be having huge losses. I dont see how its prudent for us to spend a fair chunk of money when we have reduced income but also no player sales.

I know people dont want to sell the likes of Firmino and Mane but one of the reasons we had healthy financial numbers is that we sold very well. We need to be doing the same if we want to sign otherwise we risk really getting into financial trouble.

Lets also not forget that we also have key players like Salah, Fabinho and Van Dijk with only 2 years left as well.
I don't think selling two first team players for basically whatever we can get would fit in to selling well/what we've done recently. We made a decision to keep the core of this team together instead of cashing in when we'd have got huge fees for some of them. I think selling now is the worst time to do it when they can still contribute on the pitch but their value is going to be at its near lowest (pandemic effect and both having terrible scoring seasons) If we get 50-70m.then yeah that's a different talking point, but that's a bit like talking about 30m for Minamino or Grujic. Feels a bit of a fantasy at the moment.


I know you asked how we could afford to let so much talent to go for free, but we've let about £100m worth of talent, in terms of fees, go in the last three years, will be more with Wijnaldum. It's part of the risk of transfers/keeping players
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30974 on: Today at 08:21:44 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:16:32 am
I don't think selling two first team players for basically whatever we can get would fit in to selling well/what we've done recently. We made a decision to keep the core of this team together instead of cashing in when we'd have got huge fees for some of them. I think selling now is the worst time to do it when they can still contribute on the pitch but their value is going to be at its near lowest (pandemic effect and both having terrible scoring seasons) If we get 50-70m.then yeah that's a different talking point, but that's a bit like talking about 30m for Minamino or Grujic. Feels a bit of a fantasy at the moment.


I know you asked how we could afford to let so much talent to go for free, but we've let about £100m worth of talent, in terms of fees, go in the last three years, will be more with Wijnaldum. It's part of the risk of transfers/keeping players

Their values are going to be going only in one direction now which is down. Not only have their form fallen off a cliff (or in Firminos case been declining for ages) but they are going to be 30 and over but also only have two years left.

We need to get what we can and invest that money on a smaller squad that all contribute. Mane and Firmino are not contributing as much as they earn.
