We need to bring in someone who is prolific in front of goal, its killing us at the moment the amount of chances we create and lack of goals were scoring.



Id like to have said that Ox will be able to work his way back into the side but alas its not happening, and it seems hes going down the same route as Lallana... and can see him being moved on this summer. I also think Keita is likely to be moved on as well, the first leg against Real has basically influenced that and hes not seemingly being given the opportunity to rectify that.

Shaq, Minamino & Origi, again can see them being moved on but its important we get people in to cover them, we cant rely on our front 3 as has been demonstrated. Think finally we need an able deputy for Trent & Robbo.. Tskimas Kostas is clearly not the lad for that job if hes not getting a look in...