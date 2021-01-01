We need to bring in someone who is prolific in front of goal, its killing us at the moment the amount of chances we create and lack of goals were scoring.
Id like to have said that Ox will be able to work his way back into the side but alas its not happening, and it seems hes going down the same route as Lallana... and can see him being moved on this summer. I also think Keita is likely to be moved on as well, the first leg against Real has basically influenced that and hes not seemingly being given the opportunity to rectify that.
Shaq, Minamino & Origi, again can see them being moved on but its important we get people in to cover them, we cant rely on our front 3 as has been demonstrated. Think finally we need an able deputy for Trent & Robbo.. Tskimas Kostas is clearly not the lad for that job if hes not getting a look in...