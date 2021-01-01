It's time to bring in the players looking to win a place in the starting 11. Similar to how we built this side from 2016 to today.



As the side got better and better, we had players that fell out of the starting 11 for various reasons. It looks great depth-wise ("Wow, Ox was instrumental in the spring of 2018 and now he's struggling to make the bench. What depth we have!") on paper, but how many of these players are going to push for a starting 11 spot? When we have this rash of injuries, are players like Origi going to re-establish themselves? Injuries have ruined a few of these players as well. When our starting 11 moved on and the players were fit, we didn't need the squad depth (it sure looked good), but when we need these players again, it's clear they're not the same.



At the same time, the starting 11 being so set means that some signings, like Shaq and Tsimikas, are almost never going to play when others are fit. They basically become just bench players. It happens a lot to good sides. For example, Barcelona used to have loads of players like Denis Suarez, Paco Alcacer, Andre Gomes, etc. How many minutes would these players actually play? Does Junior Firpo kick on and improve when he never gets a kick?



Given the state of our side now, it's finally time to once again target starting 11 players who see an opportunity to break into the side. There is plenty of playing time to be won in this team. Jota and Konate are a start, and we'll need more. Sure, Salah-Firmino-Mane looked daunting for a while, but as a young forward today, are you watching this Liverpool-Newcastle match thinking you can't get into this side? Likewise, you look at the midfield and especially the age of the midfielders (in addition to fitness), surely you're thinking you'll be the next Liverpool midfield star?



We may not need a full rebuild, but it's time to get the next group of budding stars who want the chance to step up and establish themselves as world class footballers at this club.