Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30880 on: Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm
Ibrahima Konate has been clocked as one of the three fastest centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues within the past two seasons. [@Worville]
Offline Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30881 on: Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:46:36 pm
depends on Matip I reckon.

We will keep Matip and give him the Lesley King treatment.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30882 on: Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm
Re-upping this interview with Konate. Seems a great lad, can tell hell fit right in with this squad.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8toSE2QuGlE
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30883 on: Yesterday at 09:29:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:10:11 pm
Vlahovic is understated Haaland. Does a lot of what the big Norwegian can do, is quicker than his frame suggests, is strong and a good finisher. He has excellent movement in the box and allows you to use him as a staging post to hit long or stretch the play sitting on the last man. He gives you more options as a mobile and physical number 9 than we have at present. He's also only 21 and putting up fantastic numbers in a strong league, for a truly dreadful team. If Vlahovic was at even a Roma or an Atalanta, stick 10 more goals on his numbers. For me, he's the one we should be going for.

I think that Vlahovic could turn into a monster in Klopp's setup ...
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30884 on: Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm


This has been said before, but who are the other 2?
Offline dakid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30885 on: Yesterday at 11:09:17 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
This has been said before, but who are the other 2?
I think it's gonna be VVD who's was clocked as the fastest player in the CL in 2018/2019 and upamecano who was recorded as the fastest CB in the German League this year.
Online amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30886 on: Yesterday at 11:10:29 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm
This has been said before, but who are the other 2?

Usain Bolt and Christian Coleman.
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30887 on: Today at 12:09:25 am
 ;D

Joe Gomez is faster than Virg though.  8)
