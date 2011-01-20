« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1281088 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30840 on: Today at 12:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:34:38 pm
Who was that teenage talent who was given a tour of Anfield but decided to go elsewhere (Ajax?) for development time?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:35:04 pm
Sonny Pike?

Shark Man?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30841 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:10:11 pm
Vlahovic. Get them both though, then you've unrivalled cover across the front line. Unrealistic.

Daka is interesting - sensational numbers, seriously quick, excellent conversions and starting to develop his link up play. He's young, won't be at the next Afcon and is schooled in the RB pressing system, which suits us. However, it's still very difficult to scale performance in the Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League or other top European league. Anecdotally it seems to have a similar hit rate to The Netherlands, somewhere around 40% - 45% become a tangible success at a better level. Daka looks to me like a player who is absolutely worth the asking price and if he goes to a stepping stone club, is sold for more than double not long after. Funnily enough he'd be a fantastic Vardy replacement at Leicester, he has the pace and finishing with more strings to his bow.

Vlahovic is understated Haaland. Does a lot of what the big Norwegian can do, is quicker than his frame suggests, is strong and a good finisher. He has excellent movement in the box and allows you to use him as a staging post to hit long or stretch the play sitting on the last man. He gives you more options as a mobile and physical number 9 than we have at present. He's also only 21 and putting up fantastic numbers in a strong league, for a truly dreadful team. If Vlahovic was at even a Roma or an Atalanta, stick 10 more goals on his numbers. For me, he's the one we should be going for.

I'm not even going to pretend I've seen Vlahovic play, but do you have any worries about signing a striker off the back of their first good goalscoring season? Now, he's only 21 so that's absolutely not a mark against him, but our transfer strategy is usually centred on minimising risk. And signing a striker who has only had one season where he scored more than 10 league goals feels risky to me. Especially when you consider he's never played in the Champions League/Europa League.

On the contrary, it could be that he's just starting to explode and his trajectory will continue upwards - in which case it's the perfect time to get him in. But for me, it feels inherently risky and the type of transfer Edwards wouldn't usually do (assuming he's going to cost a decent wedge).

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:34:38 pm
Who was that teenage talent who was given a tour of Anfield but decided to go elsewhere (Ajax?) for development time?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30842 on: Today at 12:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:35:04 pm
Sonny Pike?

Current players, still a teenager IIRC. We keep being linked with him, but I can't remember his name.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30843 on: Today at 12:57:18 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:52:22 pm
Did anyone else listen to Julien Laurens podcast with Gab Marcotti?

They were discussing Camavingas future and apparently Edward's has been speaking to his representatives for the last 18 months. They said initially it looked set that he'd join Real Madrid but that deal is now dead and we're favourites to get him this Summer.

Unfortunately caught a Rennes Europa League game or two over the last year, he seems a talent. Mad to think he has over 60 senior appearances and just 18. Oozes technical skill and confidence.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30844 on: Today at 01:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:10:11 pm

Vlahovic is understated Haaland. Does a lot of what the big Norwegian can do, is quicker than his frame suggests, is strong and a good finisher. He has excellent movement in the box and allows you to use him as a staging post to hit long or stretch the play sitting on the last man. He gives you more options as a mobile and physical number 9 than we have at present. He's also only 21 and putting up fantastic numbers in a strong league, for a truly dreadful team. If Vlahovic was at even a Roma or an Atalanta, stick 10 more goals on his numbers. For me, he's the one we should be going for.

He looks really interesting getting 3+ shots off in a bad team at 19/20 in one of the big leagues is a great easy filter for top level potential ... haven't watched him but if his movement is good as you say he could make sense 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30845 on: Today at 01:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:49:16 pm
I'm not even going to pretend I've seen Vlahovic play, but do you have any worries about signing a striker off the back of their first good goalscoring season? Now, he's only 21 so that's absolutely not a mark against him, but our transfer strategy is usually centred on minimising risk. And signing a striker who has only had one season where he scored more than 10 league goals feels risky to me. Especially when you consider he's never played in the Champions League/Europa League.

On the contrary, it could be that he's just starting to explode and his trajectory will continue upwards - in which case it's the perfect time to get him in. But for me, it feels inherently risky and the type of transfer Edwards wouldn't usually do (assuming he's going to cost a decent wedge).
I'd normally say the same, that maybe there's not enough data to go at. However, being a follower of Fiorentina and watching most of their matches I would say that buying him now for £30m - £40m is going to get you a quality player two years ahead of maybe battling with Juve or Milan or whoever to buy him for £80m. Indeed, Milan are heavily linked. He just has a lot of quality and physical capabilities and I'm going to say something I normally wouldn't, as I'm pretty stats driven generally, but you can just tell he's going to be a top quality player.

He's dragged a dreadful Fiorentina team through this season and if they stay up, which is by no means certain, it will largely be down to him. Chiesa has more assists for the team than anyone except Vlahovic and Ribery and he played two games before moving to Juve at the start of the season.

Vlahovic for me is one who if I was going off the data youtube, or a handful of live performances (which can be the case with players I bring up in here), I'd say let him move elsewhere or monitor another season at Fiorentina. As it is, I think this guy would hit the ground running and produce pretty much straight away. It's good that Fiorentina signed him when they did and managed his minutes when he was still a teenager, otherwise he could have had well over senior 150 appearances before he was even 19 - he's been playing senior football since 15. Don't think Zigic or Mitrovic though, think Haaland or even Van Nistelrooy.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:06:38 pm
He looks really interesting getting 3+ shots off in a bad team at 19/20 in one of the big leagues is a great easy filter for top level potential ... haven't watched him but if his movement is good as you say he could make sense 
He has that knack of great strikers to always seem to have easy tap ins - his movement is excellent and he actually attacks the box. I think due to all of the noise around Haaland he's slipped under the radar somewhat. When bearing down on goal, he has a knack of making it look like he's taken an overly heavy touch, which commits the goalkeeper, then he finds an extra yard and stretches a long leg out to dink it over the onrushing keeper. It's a canny little trick he pulls off with enough regularity to say it's purposeful.

 If you personally said to me: 'here's £50m to sign one attacker,' - I'd be on a flight to Florence. Fiorentina, bless them, are dreadful - they're currently just about sitting above relegation based on scraped wins against the weakest teams in the league. They've only won twice in the last ten and that was against teams below them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30846 on: Today at 01:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:51:00 pm
Current players, still a teenager IIRC. We keep being linked with him, but I can't remember his name.

Oh right :P No idea then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30847 on: Today at 01:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:34:38 pm
Who was that teenage talent who was given a tour of Anfield but decided to go elsewhere (Ajax?) for development time?

odegaard?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30848 on: Today at 01:23:32 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:17:48 pm
odegaard?

Opposite of Odegaard. Jeremy Doku. Was convinced after a talk with Mane to look at his overall career and not rush into a big name move. Decided to sign for Anderlecht, and currently with Rennes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30849 on: Today at 01:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:34:38 pm
Who was that teenage talent who was given a tour of Anfield but decided to go elsewhere (Ajax?) for development time?

Schuurs?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30850 on: Today at 01:25:22 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30851 on: Today at 04:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 11:41:59 am
If it comes down to it: Daka vs Vlahovic, who do you think is the better fit for Liverpool at the moment?
Watkins is the one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30852 on: Today at 05:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:54:43 am


It's getting serious now. I suspect he will ask about Almiron, too.

John should do it.  Would be fucking hilarious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30853 on: Today at 06:34:20 pm »
Fabrizio Romano is giving it the here we go with Konate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30854 on: Today at 06:35:16 pm »
Is right!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30855 on: Today at 06:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:34:20 pm
Fabrizio Romano is giving it the here we go with Konate.

Lovely stuff. Just Kabak, Bissouma, Neuhaus, Aouar, Nkunku, Sancho, Malen, Daka and Vlahovic to go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30856 on: Today at 06:43:40 pm »
So the ESL was all just a smoke screen so we could push the Konate deal through with no one looking. Brilliant idea
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30857 on: Today at 06:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:34:20 pm
Fabrizio Romano is giving it the here we go with Konate.
Here we go "soon" is a new one!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30858 on: Today at 06:52:06 pm »
The fuckin' tap-in merchant. After I did a Luis Suarez.

Quote
Ibrahima Konaté to Liverpool, here we go soon! The deal is set to be completed, personal terms agreed on a five-years contract.

Liverpool will pay the release clause to RB Leipzig in the next days [around 35m] in order to finalize the signing of Konaté
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30859 on: Today at 06:52:33 pm »
super signing.
Get Kabak signed too & we are very strong at the back.

I wonder are we considering 3 at the back next season?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30860 on: Today at 06:54:33 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:52:33 pm
super signing.
Get Kabak signed too & we are very strong at the back.

I wonder are we considering 3 at the back next season?

We dont need two cbs, and I very much doubt we will spend 18 m on Kabak and not use that money to help with the purchasing of an attacker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30861 on: Today at 06:57:58 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:52:33 pm
super signing.
Get Kabak signed too & we are very strong at the back.

I wonder are we considering 3 at the back next season?



I do like Kabak and hope we go for him too. Can turn into a beast of a player with the right coaching and guidance.

I do worry for Matip and Gomez in the long term re injury and would like to bed in Van Dijk slowly, giving him ample of break in between matches
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30862 on: Today at 07:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:54:33 pm
We dont need two cbs, and I very much doubt we will spend 18 m on Kabak and not use that money to help with the purchasing of an attacker.
Oh I think we do. We can't go in to next season with any level of trust in the injured 3, so we need good quality options.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30863 on: Today at 07:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 06:43:40 pm
So the ESL was all just a smoke screen so we could push the Konate deal through with no one looking. Brilliant idea

Or pushing it early before we get a transfer ban!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30864 on: Today at 07:14:11 pm »
Pacy, aerially dominant CBs >
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30865 on: Today at 07:14:54 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:00:31 pm
Oh I think we do. We can't go in to next season with any level of trust in the injured 3, so we need good quality options.

Philips Konate and Davies are three, apart from those three.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30866 on: Today at 07:15:55 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:14:54 pm
Philips Konate and Davies are three, apart from those three.

If Phillips stays.

We might use this as an opportunity to sell with his stock high.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30867 on: Today at 07:15:58 pm »
By the way lads don't let DN back on the Konate train,he jumped off the classless fucker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30868 on: Today at 07:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:14:54 pm
Philips Konate and Davies are three, apart from those three.

Surely Davies will be off and then it's a choice of Phillips or Kabak.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30869 on: Today at 07:21:59 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 07:20:08 pm
Surely Davies will be off

Why?

He's home grown for starters, probably on low(ish) wages.  Klopp said he's adapting.  Given Fabinho & Robertson took months to adapt, I don't see why we'd assume he's going.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30870 on: Today at 07:24:27 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 07:21:59 pm
Why?

He's home grown for starters, probably on low(ish) wages.  Klopp said he's adapting. 

Same could probably be said about Van Der Berg and Hoever. Didn't lead to them being squad players though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30871 on: Today at 07:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 07:24:27 pm
Same could probably be said about Van Der Berg and Hoever. Didn't lead to them being squad players though

Both were given chances.

We've not even seen Davies yet.  Klopp is very patient.  I don't think we should assume he's off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30872 on: Today at 07:30:37 pm »
29 million quid is a fantastic price for a player with his potential

Doubt well sign kabak as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30873 on: Today at 07:34:51 pm »
Welcome, Ibrahima!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30874 on: Today at 07:41:33 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 07:26:59 pm
Both were given chances.

We've not even seen Davies yet.  Klopp is very patient.  I don't think we should assume he's off.

Over the course of two seasons for both of them, they both played one FA cup game and three league cup game. Wouldn't be shocked if Davies leaves with fewer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30875 on: Today at 07:47:46 pm »
Here we go soon.
