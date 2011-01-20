Sry guys... Just thought that anything with the quotation format looks legit...£80-90m + for Almiron and Watkins. Now that would have been a nice apology present from the owners?
MacRed aka PeterTheRed is really Igor Biscan.@MelissaReddy_
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Several Italian sources reporting over the last few days that we are after Dusan Vlahovic. Could be the right choice ...https://youtu.be/XmByD-c1Us4
Did you read the other tweet from Reddy? I guess someone on here might be happy about this?
I can never tell if people are fishing about him. I err towards yes because I refuse to believe anybody thinks hes good at football.
Epic troll
people like big dick nick.
Fucked it by saying Liverpool is interested. Aussies do that kind of shit.
Did anyone else listen to Julien Laurens podcast with Gab Marcotti?They were discussing Camavingas future and apparently Edward's has been speaking to his representatives for the last 18 months. They said initially it looked set that he'd join Real Madrid but that deal is now dead and we're favourites to get him this Summer.
really? that would be incredibly exciting.... dont want us to sign a deep lying CM this summer but he's a serious talent for the future
It's getting serious now. I suspect he will ask about Almiron, too.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.39]