« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 766 767 768 769 770 [771]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1278625 times)

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30800 on: Yesterday at 05:28:11 pm »
Harrison Reed winning the ball, Almiron playing the killer pass, Watkins finishing it off. I've got goosebumps. Poetry in motion.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,361
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30801 on: Yesterday at 05:28:57 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 05:17:21 pm
Sry guys... Just thought that anything with the quotation format looks legit...

£80-90m + for Almiron and Watkins. Now that would have been a nice apology present from the owners? :)

To be honest, if they spend £80+ million on Almiron and Watkins, I will join the "FSG OUT" brigade ...
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,046
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30802 on: Yesterday at 05:30:43 pm »
 :shocked

Quote
MacRed aka PeterTheRed is really Igor Biscan.

@MelissaReddy_
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30803 on: Yesterday at 05:33:09 pm »
We're just one Charlie Adam away.  :-\
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Caston

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,137
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30804 on: Yesterday at 05:38:18 pm »
The banter is off the charts in here this afternoon!
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,212
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30805 on: Yesterday at 05:46:25 pm »
I usually credit someone if I use their comedy
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30806 on: Yesterday at 06:49:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 21, 2021, 11:53:43 pm
Several Italian sources reporting over the last few days that we are after Dusan Vlahovic. Could be the right choice ...

https://youtu.be/XmByD-c1Us4

I hope this is true, he looks an excellent prospect
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:01:04 pm by Ratboy3G »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30807 on: Yesterday at 06:59:53 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 04:17:21 pm
Did you read the other tweet from Reddy? I guess someone on here might be happy about this?
 


Clearly a smokescreen for Mbappe and Haaland
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,674
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30808 on: Yesterday at 07:50:57 pm »
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 04:17:21 pm
Did you read the other tweet from Reddy? I guess someone on here might be happy about this?
 

:lmao

Epic troll
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,842
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30809 on: Yesterday at 08:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:00:36 pm
I can never tell if people are fishing about him. I err towards yes because I refuse to believe anybody thinks hes good at football.

People are mainly taking the mickey out of him. Which is a shame because he could be a real asset if he were to sign and we'd be able to give Salah more of a break. Okay, he won't score as many as Salah but his ability to stretch the play would allow us move upfield a lot quicker than we're currently managing and he'd dovetail nicely with either Firmino or Jota, who would also afford him more opportunities to get into goalscoring positions than he currently does for Newcastle.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,541
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30810 on: Yesterday at 08:57:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:50:57 pm
:lmao

Epic troll

Fucked it by saying Liverpool is interested. Aussies do that kind of shit.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30811 on: Yesterday at 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:57:14 pm
Fucked it by saying Liverpool is interested. Aussies do that kind of shit.

We monitor players instead.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,574
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30812 on: Yesterday at 11:52:22 pm »
Did anyone else listen to Julien Laurens podcast with Gab Marcotti?

They were discussing Camavingas future and apparently Edward's has been speaking to his representatives for the last 18 months. They said initially it looked set that he'd join Real Madrid but that deal is now dead and we're favourites to get him this Summer.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,556
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30813 on: Today at 12:53:15 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:52:22 pm
Did anyone else listen to Julien Laurens podcast with Gab Marcotti?

They were discussing Camavingas future and apparently Edward's has been speaking to his representatives for the last 18 months. They said initially it looked set that he'd join Real Madrid but that deal is now dead and we're favourites to get him this Summer.

really? that would be incredibly exciting....  dont want us to sign a deep lying CM this summer but he's a serious talent for the future
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30814 on: Today at 12:54:43 am »


It's getting serious now. I suspect he will ask about Almiron, too.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,964
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30815 on: Today at 03:25:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:53:15 am
really? that would be incredibly exciting....  dont want us to sign a deep lying CM this summer but he's a serious talent for the future

If we lose Gini he could be the ideal replacement?

Like a Gini that could also give us quite a bit more going forward on account of being quite a bit faster/having better close control.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
  • Sound
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30816 on: Today at 03:25:23 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:54:43 am


It's getting serious now. I suspect he will ask about Almiron, too.

He's a fucking head the ball him
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 766 767 768 769 770 [771]   Go Up
« previous next »
 