I can never tell if people are fishing about him. I err towards yes because I refuse to believe anybody thinks hes good at football.



People are mainly taking the mickey out of him. Which is a shame because he could be a real asset if he were to sign and we'd be able to give Salah more of a break. Okay, he won't score as many as Salah but his ability to stretch the play would allow us move upfield a lot quicker than we're currently managing and he'd dovetail nicely with either Firmino or Jota, who would also afford him more opportunities to get into goalscoring positions than he currently does for Newcastle.