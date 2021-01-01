Sry guys... Just thought that anything with the quotation format looks legit...£80-90m + for Almiron and Watkins. Now that would have been a nice apology present from the owners?
MacRed aka PeterTheRed is really Igor Biscan.@MelissaReddy_
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Several Italian sources reporting over the last few days that we are after Dusan Vlahovic. Could be the right choice ...https://youtu.be/XmByD-c1Us4
Did you read the other tweet from Reddy? I guess someone on here might be happy about this?
I can never tell if people are fishing about him. I err towards yes because I refuse to believe anybody thinks hes good at football.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]