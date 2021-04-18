Abraham all comes down to price. If we can get him for say 25 - 35 million then he's probably worth that right off the bat if he plays to his current level. He can score 10 - 12 goals a season and be in the rotation.If they are chatting 50 million or so then you have to ask "is he going to be a 20 goal a season striker? Is he good enough to be the main striker for a team with ambitions to win the PL" Which he hasn't hasn't yet but he might be under the right guidance and tactics.But yeah for around 30 million he is a no brainer. If you start going above that, not as much.I can't see him going abroad, I see him going to possibly a team like Spurs especially if they lose Kane.
Youre very welcome to go and look at how many crosses they make and how many chances / goals it creates
In terms of goals created, in the previous two seasons it was pretty great, that much is surely uncontroversial."Crosses are an ineffective way of scoring" seems meaningless to me as a blanket statement. You can prove that kicking the ball is an ineffective way of scoring by the same method, that doesn't usually result in a goal either.
This would be surprising given that he has only started 4 league games all season and he was subbed off in 3 of them, one after 46 minutes.
I said inefficient not ineffective and that was part of a sentence which went on to differentiate between types of crosses to explain the statement
Klopp seems in a good mood recently. Do you reckon he has been told he will be taking Mbappe up the Big Dipper?
St Maximin would be great at us
As well as or instead of Ollie Watkins?
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Saint Maximin, Watkins and Almiron would be a great summers work for usGwan MD1990, you stick to your guns. Ollie Watkins is great.
Shudder.
Yeah, Watkins would ruin what would otherwise be a great transfer window.
Seen Ousmane Dembele being linked the last day or so.
Seen Ousmane Dembele being linked the last day or so two or three years.
Still only 23, and will have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Hasn't suffered any significant injuries this season. Could be the bargain of the summer transfer window ...
Watkins or Raphinha would be greatNeto too but he is injured
Why do you keep mentioning Watkins? He is bang average and has little chance of playing for Liverpool, I dont get it.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
It would be such a gamble. I think he is great and if he were to stay injury free then it would be a bargain. Problem is he needs his pace and surely all those hamstring injuries will come home to roost.
You were replying to someone clearly taking the piss out of you. How naive can you be mate?
of course i know they were taking the piss.i think if Jota was mentioned this time last season it wouldnt have been met with much excitement.Would have been said he wasn't clinical etc.I mentioned him early last summer.
Saint Maximin turns up about 3 games in 10, Ollie Watkins is at his level playing for Villa - lets move on we can do much better.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Bringing in a good old fashioned English centre back like James Tarkowski or Lewis Dunk would be the icing on the cake.
Yeah, once we get Konate and Almiron in, I think we probably need at least one more forward.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.53]