Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1266613 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30520 on: Yesterday at 01:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:18:15 pm
Abraham all comes down to price. If we can get him for say 25 - 35 million then he's probably worth that right off the bat if he plays to his current level. He can score 10 - 12 goals a season and be in the rotation.

If they are chatting 50 million or so then you have to ask "is he going to be a 20 goal a season striker? Is he good enough to be the main striker for a team with ambitions to win the PL" Which he hasn't hasn't yet but he might be under the right guidance and tactics.

But yeah for around 30 million he is a no brainer. If you start going above that, not as much.

I can't see him going abroad, I see him going to possibly a team like Spurs especially if they lose Kane.

Spurs fans would lose it if the replace Kane with Abraham, he will go to a mid table club, no club fighting for champions league places will take the risk on him, especially if hes supposed to be the main striker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30521 on: Yesterday at 01:28:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:02:01 pm
Youre very welcome to go and look at how many crosses they make and how many chances / goals it creates

In terms of goals created, in the previous two seasons it was pretty great, that much is surely uncontroversial.

"Crosses are an ineffective way of scoring" seems meaningless to me as a blanket statement. You can prove that kicking the ball is an ineffective way of scoring by the same method, that doesn't usually result in a goal either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30522 on: Yesterday at 01:38:29 pm »
St Maximin would be great at us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30523 on: Yesterday at 01:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 01:28:38 pm
In terms of goals created, in the previous two seasons it was pretty great, that much is surely uncontroversial.

"Crosses are an ineffective way of scoring" seems meaningless to me as a blanket statement. You can prove that kicking the ball is an ineffective way of scoring by the same method, that doesn't usually result in a goal either.

I said inefficient not ineffective and that was part of a sentence which went on to differentiate between types of crosses to explain the statement
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30524 on: Yesterday at 01:57:40 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 12:12:57 pm
This would be surprising given that he has only started 4 league games all season and he was subbed off in 3 of them, one after 46 minutes.

Porto are rarely playing with a defensive midfielder in the domestic league. That is why Grujic has started more games in the Champions League ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30525 on: Yesterday at 02:27:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:44:40 pm
I said inefficient not ineffective and that was part of a sentence which went on to differentiate between types of crosses to explain the statement


Fair enough, not sure I buy that deep lying, not cut-back, crosses are necessarily inefficient either, but I'll leave it and I did perhaps misread that post a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30526 on: Yesterday at 02:50:24 pm »
Klopp seems in a good mood recently. Do you reckon he has been told he will be taking Mbappe up the Big Dipper?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30527 on: Yesterday at 03:05:38 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 02:50:24 pm
Klopp seems in a good mood recently. Do you reckon he has been told he will be taking Mbappe up the Big Dipper?
No
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30528 on: Yesterday at 03:27:32 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:38:29 pm
St Maximin would be great at us

As well as or instead of Ollie Watkins?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30529 on: Yesterday at 03:59:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:27:32 pm
As well as or instead of Ollie Watkins?

Saint Maximin, Watkins and Almiron would be a great summers work for us

Gwan MD1990, you stick to your guns. Ollie Watkins is great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30530 on: Yesterday at 04:12:36 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:59:08 pm
Saint Maximin, Watkins and Almiron would be a great summers work for us

Gwan MD1990, you stick to your guns. Ollie Watkins is great.

Shudder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30531 on: Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:12:36 pm
Shudder.

Yeah, Watkins would ruin what would otherwise be a great transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30532 on: Yesterday at 04:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm
Yeah, Watkins would ruin what would otherwise be a great transfer window.

;D

Indeed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30533 on: Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm »
Seen Ousmane Dembele being linked the last day or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30534 on: Yesterday at 04:19:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm
Seen Ousmane Dembele being linked the last day or so.

I think he is amazing but he has probably had more hamstring injuries in such a short space of time than any footballer ever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30535 on: Yesterday at 04:20:13 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm
Seen Ousmane Dembele being linked the last day or so two or three years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30536 on: Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm »
We have enough injury prone players at the club already.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30537 on: Yesterday at 05:59:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:17:52 pm
Seen Ousmane Dembele being linked the last day or so.

Still only 23, and will have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Hasn't suffered any significant injuries this season. Could be the bargain of the summer transfer window ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30538 on: Yesterday at 06:31:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:59:32 pm
Still only 23, and will have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. Hasn't suffered any significant injuries this season. Could be the bargain of the summer transfer window ...

It would be such a gamble. I think he is great and if he were to stay injury free then it would be a bargain. Problem is he needs his pace and surely all those hamstring injuries will come home to roost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30539 on: Yesterday at 06:42:14 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30540 on: Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:59:08 pm
Saint Maximin, Watkins and Almiron would be a great summers work for us

Gwan MD1990, you stick to your guns. Ollie Watkins is great.
Watkins or Raphinha would be great

Neto too but he is injured
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30541 on: Yesterday at 07:03:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm
Watkins or Raphinha would be great

Neto too but he is injured

Why do you keep mentioning Watkins? He is bang average and has little chance of playing for Liverpool, I dont get it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30542 on: Yesterday at 07:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:03:15 pm
Why do you keep mentioning Watkins? He is bang average and has little chance of playing for Liverpool, I dont get it.

Because he is Ollie Watkins.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30543 on: Yesterday at 07:16:17 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:31:37 pm
It would be such a gamble. I think he is great and if he were to stay injury free then it would be a bargain. Problem is he needs his pace and surely all those hamstring injuries will come home to roost.

Yes, definitely a high risk/high reward scenario. Someone will make that gamble, but I doubt it will be us ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30544 on: Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:03:15 pm
Why do you keep mentioning Watkins? He is bang average and has little chance of playing for Liverpool, I dont get it.
I was replying to a post.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30545 on: Yesterday at 08:00:15 pm »
You were replying to someone clearly taking the piss out of you. How naive can you be mate?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30546 on: Yesterday at 08:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:00:15 pm
You were replying to someone clearly taking the piss out of you. How naive can you be mate?  ;D
;D of course i know they were taking the piss.

i think if Jota was mentioned this time last season it wouldnt have been met with much excitement.
Would have been said he wasn't clinical etc.
I mentioned him early last summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30547 on: Yesterday at 08:34:48 pm »
We should go full PL superstar mode and get Zaha, Saint-Maximin and Traore, blistering pace all over the pitch and a guaranteed 3-4 goals a season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30548 on: Yesterday at 08:53:12 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:08:42 pm
;D of course i know they were taking the piss.

i think if Jota was mentioned this time last season it wouldnt have been met with much excitement.
Would have been said he wasn't clinical etc.
I mentioned him early last summer.
Not sure about that mate, I don't know one Liverpool fan who wasn't happy with Jota. I don't know one Liverpool fan who would be happy with Watkins. It would be like signing Ricky Lambert.

He had only one good season in the championship where he score 24 goals but he scored 10 in each of the seasons before that (2 being pens) with over 30 games each season He has reverted to the mean again this year infront of goals and has missed the same amount of big chances as Firmino.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30549 on: Yesterday at 08:59:12 pm »
Watkins cost Villa ~30m. One year into his contract surely he'd cost us about 50m? Seems like you could do much better for less.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30550 on: Yesterday at 09:27:34 pm »
Watkins isn't better than anything we currently have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30551 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:59:08 pm
Saint Maximin, Watkins and Almiron would be a great summers work for us

Gwan MD1990, you stick to your guns. Ollie Watkins is great.
Bringing in a good old fashioned English centre back like James Tarkowski or Lewis Dunk would be the icing on the cake.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30552 on: Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm »
Saint Maximin turns up about 3 games in 10, Ollie Watkins is at his level playing for Villa - lets move on we can do much better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30553 on: Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Racer on Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm
Saint Maximin turns up about 3 games in 10, Ollie Watkins is at his level playing for Villa - lets move on we can do much better.

Yeah, once we get Konate and Almiron in, I think we probably need at least one more forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30554 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm »
Almirón? That better not be true. Does he even have 10 goals in total since he came to the PL? Plus he is at an age where he should be playing his best football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30555 on: Today at 12:31:54 am »
Well, 3 months after we've had the last discussion on Lautaro Martinez in here, he is yet to sign a new contract at Inter, has sacked his agent, and is talking to Jorge Mendes about being represented by him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30556 on: Today at 12:35:18 am »
So The Blades are officially going down. Anyone for Sander Berge? Could he do the Gini job?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30557 on: Today at 05:37:43 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm
Bringing in a good old fashioned English centre back like James Tarkowski or Lewis Dunk would be the icing on the cake.

Joking aside, Tarkowski wouldnt be the worst signing given he did come through Brentford and is decent on the ball. Obviously we wont sign him given Konaté looks nailed on and well probably redeem Kabak but could definitely see Tarkowski get a move to a Leicester in the summer given hell have 12 months left on his deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30558 on: Today at 06:00:20 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:47:27 pm
Yeah, once we get Konate and Almiron in, I think we probably need at least one more forward.

Joelinton may be available, so that would complete the set for the window.  A Brazilian that played at Hoffenheim?  Sounds good.  He and Almiron can continue their partnership here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30559 on: Today at 06:43:39 am »
"They will look for value and invest in exciting potential rather than the finished article. The pot will be topped up with the proceeds from player sales."

https://theathletic.com/2521938/2021/04/18/no-showpiece-finals-and-no-glory-but-liverpool-still-have-plenty-left-to-fight-for/

Damn. No Mbappe then. Oh well.
