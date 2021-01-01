of course i know they were taking the piss.



i think if Jota was mentioned this time last season it wouldnt have been met with much excitement.

Would have been said he wasn't clinical etc.

I mentioned him early last summer.



Not sure about that mate, I don't know one Liverpool fan who wasn't happy with Jota. I don't know one Liverpool fan who would be happy with Watkins. It would be like signing Ricky Lambert.He had only one good season in the championship where he score 24 goals but he scored 10 in each of the seasons before that (2 being pens) with over 30 games each season He has reverted to the mean again this year infront of goals and has missed the same amount of big chances as Firmino.