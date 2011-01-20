« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

I think the root of the argument is in you don't have to disparage  or slag off our own players off to elevate potential new signings

Bore off with this rhetoric, where was the disparaging, or slagging off? Its almost like some people have no common sense, saying another player who is arguably one of the better players in the world is better than a Liverpool player is not disparaging a player, I never said Mané is shit, I never said Firmino is wank, I said which is my opinion that a player was better than 2 of our front three currently and I can back it up with an argument if needs be, if you dont agree fine, but stop trying to paint it as something its not.

Unless you want to hide your head in the sand and believe every single one of our players is the best player in the world thats fine, but Im not stupid enough to have the same opinion, Mané and Firmino were at one point world class players, yet even in their prime there were still players better than them.

It looks like they are heading out their prime now and I believe that a player who has been one of the best wingers in the world is currently a better player, nothing wrong with that, slagging off someone off means something complete different to that where I come from.
Bore off with this rhetoric, where was the disparaging, or slagging off? Its almost like some people have no common sense, saying another player who is arguably one of the better players in the world is better than a Liverpool player is not disparaging a player, I never said Mané is shit, I never said Firmino is wank, I said which is my opinion that a player was better than 2 of our front three currently and I can back it up with an argument if needs be, if you dont agree fine, but stop trying to paint it as something its not.

Unless you want to hide your head in the sand and believe every single one of our players is the best player in the world thats fine, but Im not stupid enough to have the same opinion, Mané and Firmino were at one point world class players, yet even in their prime there were still players better than them.

It looks like they are heading out their prime now and I believe that a player who has been one of the best wingers in the world is currently a better player, nothing wrong with that, slagging off someone off means something complete different to that where I come from.

I slightly disagree with your assessment mainly on the basis that I am not convinced Mane is dropping off yet, but by in large I dont think what you said is unreasonable.

I was just trying to in as simple a terms as possible point to where the argument started, because it has since been twisted to "Oh you don't want Sancho and Haaland?" which is stupid.

To be fair I think bringing Haaland in has shifted it a bit since he is clearly a (and I hate to use this word) generational talent, and Firmino is on the basis of the last 2 years and his age, is possibly a flaw in our system which needs addressing. I will attest that Haaland hasn't reached the heights of Firmino's career yet.

I still stand by what I said earlier with Sancho - I don't think he is yet better than Mane because I believe Mane can be his best again next season and Mane at his best is better than all but maybe 5 attackers in world football. But I would still cut off a finger to get Sancho in at 70 million and 250k a week.
I slightly disagree with your assessment mainly on the basis that I am not convinced Mane is dropping off yet, but by in large I dont think what you said is unreasonable.

I was just trying to in as simple a terms as possible point to where the argument started, because it has since been twisted to "Oh you don't want Sancho and Haaland?" which is stupid.

To be fair I think bringing Haaland in has shifted it a bit since he is clearly a (and I hate to use this word) generational talent, and Firmino is on the basis of the last 2 years and his age, is possibly a flaw in our system which needs addressing. I will attest that Haaland hasn't reached the heights of Firmino's career yet.

Is that caveat relevant? I'm not sure Haaland has reached the heights of Rush's career yet, but I'd have Haaland any day over Rush.
Frankfurts Andre Silva has a 30m euro release clause this summer, says Sport1 in Germany.
Frankfurts Andre Silva has a 30m euro release clause this summer, says Sport1 in Germany.

If true you'd think some club(s) will trigger it even with Covid wreaking havoc with finances,23 goals in 26 starts is very impressive.
Frankfurts Andre Silva has a 30m euro release clause this summer, says Sport1 in Germany.

That's an interesting shout right there. How do we think he fits our style of play?

I see he is 1m 84 which is decent height, not sure how proficient he is in the air?

That's an interesting shout right there. How do we think he fits our style of play?

I see he is 1m 84 which is decent height, not sure how proficient he is in the air?
He doesn't really fit our playing style, but that sort of the thing we need isn't it? If what we want next summer is a #9 (don't know if it is but feels like we should bring in someone different in attack) Silva is one of the top two realistic targets we have (along with Vlahovic).

Good in the air as well.
Wouldnt be surprised if Leicester were interested as a replacement for Vardy.

Looks good though. Its almost a no brainer for that sort of money but its still hard to see that he'd fit in here as we'd have to fairly drastically change how we play, but I'd love to see us start playing with an out and out striker. If anything he'd be a much better option off the bench than the likes of Origi or Minamino, and I guess if we could flog both of those in the summer we could probably use that money and not much more to buy him (but obviously doesnt work like that!)
Wouldnt be surprised if Leicester were interested as a replacement for Vardy.

Looks good though. Its almost a no brainer for that sort of money but its still hard to see that he'd fit in here as we'd have to fairly drastically change how we play, but I'd love to see us start playing with an out and out striker. If anything he'd be a much better option off the bench than the likes of Origi or Minamino, and I guess if we could flog both of those in the summer we could probably use that money and not much more to buy him (but obviously doesnt work like that!)

City have been linked as a potential destination if they don't go for Haaland.

Bundesliga really is the land of the release clause. Not for a second suggesting we have the funds to do this, but you could literally get all four of Konate, Neuhaus, Nkunku and Silva for something like £110m which is mad considering their quality and potential.
City have been linked as a potential destination if they don't go for Haaland.

Bundesliga really is the land of the release clause. Not for a second suggesting we have the funds to do this, but you could literally get all four of Konate, Neuhaus, Nkunku and Silva for something like £110m which is mad considering their quality and potential.

If we sell 6-7, we certainly have the funds to do that (plus major recent investment). Did I hear Munich would like Neuhaus over a recently-linked Gini W?

Another player who would be great in a Klopp team, is probably too expensive and now is 26 but excellent player in midfield:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/sergej-milinkovi%C4%87-savi%C4%87/profil/spieler/266302
City have been linked as a potential destination if they don't go for Haaland.

Bundesliga really is the land of the release clause. Not for a second suggesting we have the funds to do this, but you could literally get all four of Konate, Neuhaus, Nkunku and Silva for something like £110m which is mad considering their quality and potential.
And I'd be more than happy to see us do that  ;D

Realistically, if Silva does have such a low release clause, he's going to be fantastic value for whoever picks him up. I've long thought he could be a fantastic successor of Benzema as somewhat of an analogue to most of his qualities - the ability to hold the ball up, decent in the air, strong, good movement and punishingly good finishing. For me, Silva would be a different type of Striker but will do well wherever he goes next. Milan was too much money (transfer fee) too early and it doesn't surprise that given the peanuts they paid for him, that to get him Frankfurt were willing to insert a very reasonable release fee into his deal, as is perhaps the case here.

If you want top tier forward, you go for Mbappe/Haaland and spend the gargantuan amounts that come with that. Next step down are the Silva's and the Vlahovic's - excellent players, still a decent age, still on the upwards of the developmental curve, probably priced 'reasonably.' Personally, based on the assessment I've given in the last few days (and watching a lot of Fiorentina - was obsessed with them in the mid/late 90s because Gabigol was so good and amazing on ISS when I was a kid ;D) I'd take Vlahovic if he's available in that £30m - £40m bracket. 21, super diverse skillset and I feel that because of the attention on the similarly-styled Haaland, people are sleeping on him a bit. Fiorentina are absolutely dire this season and are a pain to watch - he's done brilliantly to get the goals he has and with better players around him I think he's a 'fill your boots' type who would batter the smaller sides and hold his own against the top sides.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAinTsREBvQ

If anyone has 5 minutes, watch the above video. I know compilations make player's look brilliant nearly without exception, but what you can pick up on is the following - deceptive touch that often allows him to lift the ball over a rushing keeper, excellent movement that gives him tap ins, good shooting on his left foot, physical handful etc.
If we sell 6-7, we certainly have the funds to do that (plus major recent investment). Did I hear Munich would like Neuhaus over a recently-linked Gini W?

Another player who would be great in a Klopp team, is probably too expensive and now is 26 but excellent player in midfield:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/sergej-milinkovi%C4%87-savi%C4%87/profil/spieler/266302

Savic definitely looks boss. Seen him a few times hes and just what we need in midfield. A player who offers a goal threat from outside the box. Something were badly lacking at the moment. Think hes the player we were hoping Grujic was going to turn out like.
Wouldnt be surprised if Leicester were interested as a replacement for Vardy.

Looks good though. Its almost a no brainer for that sort of money but its still hard to see that he'd fit in here as we'd have to fairly drastically change how we play, but I'd love to see us start playing with an out and out striker. If anything he'd be a much better option off the bench than the likes of Origi or Minamino, and I guess if we could flog both of those in the summer we could probably use that money and not much more to buy him (but obviously doesnt work like that!)
Leicester are getting Edouard from Celtic by all accounts.

I could  see Frankfurt being interested in Minamino
Savic definitely looks boss. Seen him a few times hes and just what we need in midfield. A player who offers a goal threat from outside the box. Something were badly lacking at the moment. Think hes the player we were hoping Grujic was going to turn out like.

6 foot 4 as well, I think! Seems to be valued about £60 million but Serie A clubs have big money problems so you never know. Who knows, I'm kind of perplexed by what Klopp wants to do with his midfield next, to be honest. I mean Thiago Alcantra is now a bit of an enigma based on those Madrid ties.
