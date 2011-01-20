« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I think the root of the argument is in you don't have to disparage  or slag off our own players off to elevate potential new signings

Bore off with this rhetoric, where was the disparaging, or slagging off? Its almost like some people have no common sense, saying another player who is arguably one of the better players in the world is better than a Liverpool player is not disparaging a player, I never said Mané is shit, I never said Firmino is wank, I said which is my opinion that a player was better than 2 of our front three currently and I can back it up with an argument if needs be, if you dont agree fine, but stop trying to paint it as something its not.

Unless you want to hide your head in the sand and believe every single one of our players is the best player in the world thats fine, but Im not stupid enough to have the same opinion, Mané and Firmino were at one point world class players, yet even in their prime there were still players better than them.

It looks like they are heading out their prime now and I believe that a player who has been one of the best wingers in the world is currently a better player, nothing wrong with that, slagging off someone off means something complete different to that where I come from.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Bore off with this rhetoric, where was the disparaging, or slagging off? Its almost like some people have no common sense, saying another player who is arguably one of the better players in the world is better than a Liverpool player is not disparaging a player, I never said Mané is shit, I never said Firmino is wank, I said which is my opinion that a player was better than 2 of our front three currently and I can back it up with an argument if needs be, if you dont agree fine, but stop trying to paint it as something its not.

Unless you want to hide your head in the sand and believe every single one of our players is the best player in the world thats fine, but Im not stupid enough to have the same opinion, Mané and Firmino were at one point world class players, yet even in their prime there were still players better than them.

It looks like they are heading out their prime now and I believe that a player who has been one of the best wingers in the world is currently a better player, nothing wrong with that, slagging off someone off means something complete different to that where I come from.

I slightly disagree with your assessment mainly on the basis that I am not convinced Mane is dropping off yet, but by in large I dont think what you said is unreasonable.

I was just trying to in as simple a terms as possible point to where the argument started, because it has since been twisted to "Oh you don't want Sancho and Haaland?" which is stupid.

To be fair I think bringing Haaland in has shifted it a bit since he is clearly a (and I hate to use this word) generational talent, and Firmino is on the basis of the last 2 years and his age, is possibly a flaw in our system which needs addressing. I will attest that Haaland hasn't reached the heights of Firmino's career yet.

I still stand by what I said earlier with Sancho - I don't think he is yet better than Mane because I believe Mane can be his best again next season and Mane at his best is better than all but maybe 5 attackers in world football. But I would still cut off a finger to get Sancho in at 70 million and 250k a week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
I slightly disagree with your assessment mainly on the basis that I am not convinced Mane is dropping off yet, but by in large I dont think what you said is unreasonable.

I was just trying to in as simple a terms as possible point to where the argument started, because it has since been twisted to "Oh you don't want Sancho and Haaland?" which is stupid.

To be fair I think bringing Haaland in has shifted it a bit since he is clearly a (and I hate to use this word) generational talent, and Firmino is on the basis of the last 2 years and his age, is possibly a flaw in our system which needs addressing. I will attest that Haaland hasn't reached the heights of Firmino's career yet.

Is that caveat relevant? I'm not sure Haaland has reached the heights of Rush's career yet, but I'd have Haaland any day over Rush.
