I'd rather we didn't sign Haaland. Looks a fantastic player, but carries way too much circus baggage.



I still would love to get Mbappe, but I think we'd have to sacrifice Mo, and I'm really not sure I want that.





The problem we face is that at some point, Mo, Sadio & Bob are going to need replacing. That begs the question of when.



If we wait until their decline is well underway, their value will be way lower. We're not a crooked oligarch or oil dictatorship club, so don't have megabucks to spend. That'd mean relying on Jota-type signings, buying before they become proven top-tier talent (like Mo & Sadio). It's always a gamble that they fulfil their potential (although our team seems to be so good it reduces the gamble)



Or we cash-in when values are up toward their peak and buy a ready-made replacement already delivering top numbers in a bigger arena (Mbappe, Haaland, Sancho) that is a surer bet.



The issue we have is that the form of both Sadio and Bob has fallen off a cliff this year. We all obviously hope that it's temporary (several potential contributory factors) but if it's not, then at best we won't be able to secure anything like their peak value. At worst, we keep playing them in the hope they will rediscover their form, and their poor performances damage our results.









