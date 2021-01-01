« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30400 on: Today at 12:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:51:05 pm
Surely the answer is to get someone who can both be a threat on the end of one of the best crossers of the ball in world football, and offer a threat with his feet?

Would be nice to find someone who can shoot from outside the box too, seems ages since I remember us having a threat from there. Ox probably in the current squad, Coutinho before that.

Yes to both of those. Haaland would be ideal as the stiker. But let's be honest that one isn't going to happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30401 on: Today at 12:59:21 pm »
Don't think we need a target man, just someone with a proper striker's instinct in the middle.  The Aguero of the last 5 seasons would score bucket loads for us and he's tiny.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30402 on: Today at 01:00:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:59:21 pm
Don't think we need a target man, just someone with a proper striker's instinct in the middle.  The Aguero of the last 5 seasons would score bucket loads for us and he's tiny.

Totally. Not sure anyone is calling for a Crouch or something like that, but more someone who will maybe just be a bit more of a threat on the end of some fantastic crosses.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30403 on: Today at 01:11:24 pm »
Any forward that can take shots frequently with a reasonable amount of accuracy would be an upgrade at the moment.

Whether that means bringing Salah closer to the goal and buying someone in his position or an actual number 9.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30404 on: Today at 01:18:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Our front three are on that now... possibly more

Well at the moment 2 of them are not performing. If we need to sign someone to deliver more then that's just football, players don't exist forever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30405 on: Today at 01:28:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Our front three are on that now... possibly more

Hes better than everyone in our front three bar one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30406 on: Today at 01:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:51:05 pm
Surely the answer is to get someone who can both be a threat on the end of one of the best crossers of the ball in world football, and offer a threat with his feet?

Would be nice to find someone who can shoot from outside the box too, seems ages since I remember us having a threat from there. Ox probably in the current squad, Coutinho before that.


Oh absolutely, I agree. It's why I really like someone like Silva (again in my narrow view of players). I just mean it's not worth going after someone who is specifically a target man to facilitate our play now. Instead I think we have to change the style and fix the issues we've had in attack this year, rather than make the current desperate cross heavy style slightly more effective.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30407 on: Today at 02:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:28:26 pm
Hes better than everyone in our front three bar one.

Come on Coolie, this poor lad doesn't deserve your Harry Wilson treatment :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30408 on: Today at 02:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:28:26 pm
Hes better than everyone in our front three bar one.

Depends on if Mane is just in a poor patch or dropped a level. Because I still feel Mane playing at his normal past 3 years level is better.

Not significantly so, and certainly not to the degree of saying Sancho isn't worth the wages, but just my view of it.

If we can get Sancho for 70-85 million and 250-300k a week (in that we have the money and he wants to come) then we absolutely should go for it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30409 on: Today at 02:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:45:15 pm
This is how I feel. The fact that we're so reliant on crosses at the moment is a problem - I get the appeal of having a big striker on the end of some of them, but the bigger upside IMO is becoming less reliant on crossing and finding other ways to break down teams. That was, presumably, one of the major reasons we signed Thiago last summer. So I'd hope that we evolve that even further in the summer and add one or two players who can help us build up in other ways.

Yup.
Our attacking ideas need to change entirely imo

Crossing is a really inefficient way to score - if its a byline pull back against a turned defence then thats different but deep lying crosses agaisnt set defences arent an attacking idea
Trent had a great game last night, probably MOM... but he put in 17 crosses and most of them were incredibly easy to deal with

Getting more weapons and a better way of breaking down deep sitting defences is the top priority for the summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30410 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm »
Ah so we need a Marco van Basten regen?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30411 on: Today at 02:24:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:18:02 pm
Yup.
Our attacking ideas need to change entirely imo

Crossing is a really inefficient way to score - if its a byline pull back against a turned defence then thats different but deep lying crosses agaisnt set defences arent an attacking idea
Trent had a great game last night, probably MOM... but he put in 17 crosses and most of them were incredibly easy to deal with

Getting more weapons and a better way of breaking down deep sitting defences is the top priority for the summer

It's doesn't even particularly matter if the final ball is a cross or not, just needs to be breaking down teams.

Last year we scored so many goals from crosses, but it usually happened after moves which pulled defences one way then the other, and left them so scattered that it was a cross in to a box with only 2 static defenders and one of our Strikers running in - basically a situation where by if you put a good cross (which our full backs can do easily) it's 95% chance to be a goal.

Thats different to now where it is a good cross into a packed area, usually usually our attack being quite static and constrained, which, even as good as it is, is hard to pick out your man and easily cleared.

It's fine having Trent and Robbo doing what they do best, and it is even fine if that is still the main source of assists in the team. Bit to be really effective, we still need that part of our game which does move and spread and break these tight defences, which currently we are lacking for one reason or another
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30412 on: Today at 02:29:24 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:00:51 pm
Come on Coolie, this poor lad doesn't deserve your Harry Wilson treatment :D

 ;D

Is Haaland not better than Firmino as well?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30413 on: Today at 02:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:06:51 pm
Depends on if Mane is just in a poor patch or dropped a level. Because I still feel Mane playing at his normal past 3 years level is better.

Not significantly so, and certainly not to the degree of saying Sancho isn't worth the wages, but just my view of it.

If we can get Sancho for 70-85 million and 250-300k a week (in that we have the money and he wants to come) then we absolutely should go for it

Agree.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30414 on: Today at 02:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:29:24 pm
;D

Is Haaland not better than Firmino as well?

Well if I wanted an out and out striker then clearly there's only one choice there.

But him and Sancho have both done the sum total of fuck all at the very top level, so I'm still pretty hesitant to start holding them up as much better than guys who have pretty much won the lot over the last 2/3 years and done it in big, big games consistently.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30415 on: Today at 03:10:50 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:45:54 pm
Well if I wanted an out and out striker then clearly there's only one choice there.

But him and Sancho have both done the sum total of fuck all at the very top level, so I'm still pretty hesitant to start holding them up as much better than guys who have pretty much won the lot over the last 2/3 years and done it in big, big games consistently.

How have they done fuck all at top level, when theyve consistently performed in the CL for 2-3 seasons?

Haalands record in the Cl is something like 20 goals in 14 games, Sancho has performed well over the last couple years in the same competition , not their fault that they dont play with VVD and co and not managed by Klopp.

They havent won big medals because they play for Dortmund...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30416 on: Today at 03:23:38 pm »
We aren't getting Sancho unless we sold someone for a helluva lot of money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30417 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:10:50 pm
How have they done fuck all at top level, when theyve consistently performed in the CL for 2-3 seasons?

Haalands record in the Cl is something like 20 goals in 14 games, Sancho has performed well over the last couple years in the same competition , not their fault that they dont play with VVD and co and not managed by Klopp.

They havent won big medals because they play for Dortmund...

So?

Mo, Sadio and Bobby each have a fantastic record of influencing games at the highest level. CL Finals, CL Semis, CL Quarters, big games domestically against City, United (well....not so much), Chelsea, Everton, Spurs etc. They've done it consistently for 2/3 years at the very top level.

This season annoyingly has seen Sadio and Bobby really drop off, to the point that sure.....seems daft to start talking about them being on the same level. But I guess thats the desire to slate Liverpool players in order to big up someone you like (not the first time....), which is of course your prerogative
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30418 on: Today at 04:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:10:50 pm
How have they done fuck all at top level, when theyve consistently performed in the CL for 2-3 seasons?

Haalands record in the Cl is something like 20 goals in 14 games, Sancho has performed well over the last couple years in the same competition , not their fault that they dont play with VVD and co and not managed by Klopp.

They havent won big medals because they play for Dortmund...
Haaland also has 34 in 38 Bundesliga games, while Sancho took less than 100 games to reach 50 assists. But hey, the Champions League, the Bundesliga - they're shit competitions anyway. We should wait until they're winning things at the Manc clubs before we decide whether it's worth buying them to compete with two forwards who've scored a total of six CL goals in the past two seasons between them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30419 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm »
If Sancho and Haaland go to other big clubs and contribute then they will have proven it at a high level. I cant wait to sign them from Barca and Man Utd then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30420 on: Today at 04:30:29 pm »


Not sure anyone said we shouldn't sign either of them if we can, have they?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30421 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm »
If we're going Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, bagise Augustus Gloop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30422 on: Today at 04:43:26 pm »
I think saying Haaland and Sancho are better than all our attackers but Salah is possibly not correct - I don't think they are better than the best Mane and Firmino have shown. Now Firmino and Mane may have dropped a level, and of course Sancho and Haaland are only going to get better and may very well end up being better players than Mane and Firmino at their best.

Despite all that it's still a fact that I would punch my dad in the face if it meant Liverpool got one of them (he's hard, he could take it).

It's the same argument when we were chasing Thiago last summer and people called our midfield shite so we need Thiago - it's not true and you don't have to disparage our players to big up a signing. It's a exciting enough signing anyway so there's no need.

Saying that our players are good or possibly better than potential big signings does not mean you don't want said big signing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30423 on: Today at 04:48:07 pm »
Bobby's Champions League scoring record since the 18/19 season hasn't been that great to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30424 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:48:07 pm
Bobby's Champions League scoring record since the 18/19 season hasn't been that great to be honest

His goalscoring record full stop hasn't been that great in recent years. There's more of an argument to be had to say he has grown a little stale in our system than Mane who I could quite easily see having a return to form next season.

Still peak Bobby is is one of the best and one of the most important players in the best attacking 3 in the world. No need to talk him down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30425 on: Today at 05:04:13 pm »
Haaland and Sancho's G+A records per 90 over the last two years of the Champions League are significantly better than either Mane's or Firmino's in any one of the last three seasons. And their league records are far ahead of any year the latter two have ever had. That doesn't necessarily mean the Dortmund boys are better than peak Mane and Firmino (though you're essentially pointing less to individuals than to a combination that was lightning in a bottle three years ago), but it's practically certain they'd be a step up right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30426 on: Today at 05:04:24 pm »
I'd rather we didn't sign Haaland. Looks a fantastic player, but carries way too much circus baggage.

I still would love to get Mbappe, but I think we'd have to sacrifice Mo, and I'm really not sure I want that.


The problem we face is that at some point, Mo, Sadio & Bob are going to need replacing. That begs the question of when.

If we wait until their decline is well underway, their value will be way lower. We're not a crooked oligarch or oil dictatorship club, so don't have megabucks to spend. That'd mean relying on Jota-type signings, buying before they become proven top-tier talent (like Mo & Sadio). It's always a gamble that they fulfil their potential (although our team seems to be so good it reduces the gamble)

Or we cash-in when values are up toward their peak and buy a ready-made replacement already delivering top numbers in a bigger arena (Mbappe, Haaland, Sancho) that is a surer bet.

The issue we have is that the form of both Sadio and Bob has fallen off a cliff this year. We all obviously hope that it's temporary (several potential contributory factors) but if it's not, then at best we won't be able to secure anything like their peak value. At worst, we keep playing them in the hope they will rediscover their form, and their poor performances damage our results.




Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30427 on: Today at 05:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:43:26 pm
I think saying Haaland and Sancho are better than all our attackers but Salah is possibly not correct

I mean it's pretty normal to look at their current form, so lets say this entire season, when judging and comparing players.

I don't think it's difficult based on that to say both are better than Mane and Firmino - I mean if they were in the squad alongside them you'd likely agree you'd pick both over them two and alongside Salah.

Now I can't see Bobby ever being better than Haaland again, he's too good and Bobby's form has been dropping since before this season. Mane however could still find his form again IMO, at which point his best is better than a level Sancho has yet reached (IMO).

Anyway, let's just sign them both and Mbappe and worry about it later ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30428 on: Today at 05:50:23 pm »
I'd love not to see Ollie Watkins name again on this thread, especially at some of the prices mentioned. I'd rather go and throw 20 mill at Brentford for Ivan Toney.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30429 on: Today at 06:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 05:50:23 pm
I'd love not to see Ollie Watkins name again on this thread, especially at some of the prices mentioned. I'd rather go and throw 20 mill at Brentford for Ivan Toney.

Depends if MD is back on this thread.

I reckon, come end of July/start of August if we havent signed a striker then his name will reappear.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30430 on: Today at 06:59:46 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:36:36 pm
So?

Mo, Sadio and Bobby each have a fantastic record of influencing games at the highest level. CL Finals, CL Semis, CL Quarters, big games domestically against City, United (well....not so much), Chelsea, Everton, Spurs etc. They've done it consistently for 2/3 years at the very top level.

This season annoyingly has seen Sadio and Bobby really drop off, to the point that sure.....seems daft to start talking about them being on the same level. But I guess thats the desire to slate Liverpool players in order to big up someone you like (not the first time....), which is of course your prerogative

Spurs Everton Etc dont make me laugh...

Theyve done it at one of the top 3 leagues and have performed in Champions league in Sanchos case the same 2-3 years you speak of.

 If Dortmund had 4-5 players at the level of Sancho and Haaland like Liverpool have 4 or 5 players at the level of Mané and Firmino including the best manager in the world, they would get more chances to show their ability in finals and semi finals also, its actually a strange argument you have there.

And mate do you have a cyber crush on me or something, youre always so petty even though I ignore it I dont even get your last point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30431 on: Today at 07:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:04:13 pm
Haaland and Sancho's G+A records per 90 over the last two years of the Champions League are significantly better than either Mane's or Firmino's in any one of the last three seasons. And their league records are far ahead of any year the latter two have ever had. That doesn't necessarily mean the Dortmund boys are better than peak Mane and Firmino (though you're essentially pointing less to individuals than to a combination that was lightning in a bottle three years ago), but it's practically certain they'd be a step up right now.

Yep its pretty simple to understand.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30432 on: Today at 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:59:46 pm
Spurs Everton Etc dont make me laugh...

Theyve done it at one of the top 3 leagues and have performed in Champions league in Sanchos case the same 2-3 years you speak of.

 If Dortmund had 4-5 players at the level of Sancho and Haaland like Liverpool have 4 or 5 players at the level of Mané and Firmino including the best manager in the world, they would get more chances to show their ability in finals and semi finals also, its actually a strange argument you have there.

Sancho has 5 CL goals in his career. Hes played in the CL....great. No big performances, no big goals,

Sadio Mane has 12 CL goals....in the knockout phases. The final. The semis. The quarters. The first knockout round. Hes shown time and again hes a big game winner.

You can carry on slagging off Liverpool players to big up your latest infatuation, but as good as Sancho may become hes not on the level of our front three yet in terms of the highest level
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30433 on: Today at 07:13:55 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:09:20 pm
Sancho has 5 CL goals in his career. Hes played in the CL....great. No big performances, no big goals,

Sadio Mane has 12 CL goals....in the knockout phases. The final. The semis. The quarters. The first knockout round. Hes shown time and again hes a big game winner.

You can carry on slagging off Liverpool players to big up your latest infatuation, but as good as Sancho may become hes not on the level of our front three yet in terms of the highest level

Slagging off players?  Youre arguments arent the best ,this season Sancho has been better than Mané and Firmino, same with Haaland proving it at a big level is a rubbish cliche that gets bandied about without context, if the big level is champions league and the league then both these players have proven it at the big level.

They havent been to many semi finals and finals due to their teams but theyve scored and assisted against the teams that play in these same games, Barcelona Bayern PSG and etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30434 on: Today at 09:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:13:55 pm
Slagging off players?  Youre arguments arent the best ,this season Sancho has been better than Mané and Firmino, same with Haaland proving it at a big level is a rubbish cliche that gets bandied about without context, if the big level is champions league and the league then both these players have proven it at the big level.

They havent been to many semi finals and finals due to their teams but theyve scored and assisted against the teams that play in these same games, Barcelona Bayern PSG and etc.

The context is right there. Three have done it consistently in huge games for the last 3/4 years. The other two are coming through, rapidly. But have done nothing in the biggest games like Sadio, Mo and Bobby. And playing for Dortmund isnt an excuse, theyre a big enough team to have played in big, big games and they havent. When Haaland and Sancho have done that then theyll be in a position to be compared to monsters like our three.
