« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 756 757 758 759 760 [761]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1259146 times)

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30400 on: Today at 12:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:51:05 pm
Surely the answer is to get someone who can both be a threat on the end of one of the best crossers of the ball in world football, and offer a threat with his feet?

Would be nice to find someone who can shoot from outside the box too, seems ages since I remember us having a threat from there. Ox probably in the current squad, Coutinho before that.

Yes to both of those. Haaland would be ideal as the stiker. But let's be honest that one isn't going to happen.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,911
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30401 on: Today at 12:59:21 pm »
Don't think we need a target man, just someone with a proper striker's instinct in the middle.  The Aguero of the last 5 seasons would score bucket loads for us and he's tiny.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,913
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30402 on: Today at 01:00:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:59:21 pm
Don't think we need a target man, just someone with a proper striker's instinct in the middle.  The Aguero of the last 5 seasons would score bucket loads for us and he's tiny.

Totally. Not sure anyone is calling for a Crouch or something like that, but more someone who will maybe just be a bit more of a threat on the end of some fantastic crosses.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,533
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30403 on: Today at 01:11:24 pm »
Any forward that can take shots frequently with a reasonable amount of accuracy would be an upgrade at the moment.

Whether that means bringing Salah closer to the goal and buying someone in his position or an actual number 9.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30404 on: Today at 01:18:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Our front three are on that now... possibly more

Well at the moment 2 of them are not performing. If we need to sign someone to deliver more then that's just football, players don't exist forever.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30405 on: Today at 01:28:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Our front three are on that now... possibly more

Hes better than everyone in our front three bar one.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30406 on: Today at 01:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:51:05 pm
Surely the answer is to get someone who can both be a threat on the end of one of the best crossers of the ball in world football, and offer a threat with his feet?

Would be nice to find someone who can shoot from outside the box too, seems ages since I remember us having a threat from there. Ox probably in the current squad, Coutinho before that.


Oh absolutely, I agree. It's why I really like someone like Silva (again in my narrow view of players). I just mean it's not worth going after someone who is specifically a target man to facilitate our play now. Instead I think we have to change the style and fix the issues we've had in attack this year, rather than make the current desperate cross heavy style slightly more effective.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:58:51 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,043
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30407 on: Today at 02:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:28:26 pm
Hes better than everyone in our front three bar one.

Come on Coolie, this poor lad doesn't deserve your Harry Wilson treatment :D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30408 on: Today at 02:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:28:26 pm
Hes better than everyone in our front three bar one.

Depends on if Mane is just in a poor patch or dropped a level. Because I still feel Mane playing at his normal past 3 years level is better.

Not significantly so, and certainly not to the degree of saying Sancho isn't worth the wages, but just my view of it.

If we can get Sancho for 70-85 million and 250-300k a week (in that we have the money and he wants to come) then we absolutely should go for it
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,488
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30409 on: Today at 02:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:45:15 pm
This is how I feel. The fact that we're so reliant on crosses at the moment is a problem - I get the appeal of having a big striker on the end of some of them, but the bigger upside IMO is becoming less reliant on crossing and finding other ways to break down teams. That was, presumably, one of the major reasons we signed Thiago last summer. So I'd hope that we evolve that even further in the summer and add one or two players who can help us build up in other ways.

Yup.
Our attacking ideas need to change entirely imo

Crossing is a really inefficient way to score - if its a byline pull back against a turned defence then thats different but deep lying crosses agaisnt set defences arent an attacking idea
Trent had a great game last night, probably MOM... but he put in 17 crosses and most of them were incredibly easy to deal with

Getting more weapons and a better way of breaking down deep sitting defences is the top priority for the summer
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,506
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30410 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm »
Ah so we need a Marco van Basten regen?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30411 on: Today at 02:24:21 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:18:02 pm
Yup.
Our attacking ideas need to change entirely imo

Crossing is a really inefficient way to score - if its a byline pull back against a turned defence then thats different but deep lying crosses agaisnt set defences arent an attacking idea
Trent had a great game last night, probably MOM... but he put in 17 crosses and most of them were incredibly easy to deal with

Getting more weapons and a better way of breaking down deep sitting defences is the top priority for the summer

It's doesn't even particularly matter if the final ball is a cross or not, just needs to be breaking down teams.

Last year we scored so many goals from crosses, but it usually happened after moves which pulled defences one way then the other, and left them so scattered that it was a cross in to a box with only 2 static defenders and one of our Strikers running in - basically a situation where by if you put a good cross (which our full backs can do easily) it's 95% chance to be a goal.

Thats different to now where it is a good cross into a packed area, usually usually our attack being quite static and constrained, which, even as good as it is, is hard to pick out your man and easily cleared.

It's fine having Trent and Robbo doing what they do best, and it is even fine if that is still the main source of assists in the team. Bit to be really effective, we still need that part of our game which does move and spread and break these tight defences, which currently we are lacking for one reason or another
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30412 on: Today at 02:29:24 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:00:51 pm
Come on Coolie, this poor lad doesn't deserve your Harry Wilson treatment :D

 ;D

Is Haaland not better than Firmino as well?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30413 on: Today at 02:30:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:06:51 pm
Depends on if Mane is just in a poor patch or dropped a level. Because I still feel Mane playing at his normal past 3 years level is better.

Not significantly so, and certainly not to the degree of saying Sancho isn't worth the wages, but just my view of it.

If we can get Sancho for 70-85 million and 250-300k a week (in that we have the money and he wants to come) then we absolutely should go for it

Agree.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,043
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30414 on: Today at 02:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:29:24 pm
;D

Is Haaland not better than Firmino as well?

Well if I wanted an out and out striker then clearly there's only one choice there.

But him and Sancho have both done the sum total of fuck all at the very top level, so I'm still pretty hesitant to start holding them up as much better than guys who have pretty much won the lot over the last 2/3 years and done it in big, big games consistently.

Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30415 on: Today at 03:10:50 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:45:54 pm
Well if I wanted an out and out striker then clearly there's only one choice there.

But him and Sancho have both done the sum total of fuck all at the very top level, so I'm still pretty hesitant to start holding them up as much better than guys who have pretty much won the lot over the last 2/3 years and done it in big, big games consistently.

How have they done fuck all at top level, when theyve consistently performed in the CL for 2-3 seasons?

Haalands record in the Cl is something like 20 goals in 14 games, Sancho has performed well over the last couple years in the same competition , not their fault that they dont play with VVD and co and not managed by Klopp.

They havent won big medals because they play for Dortmund...
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,480
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30416 on: Today at 03:23:38 pm »
We aren't getting Sancho unless we sold someone for a helluva lot of money.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,043
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30417 on: Today at 03:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:10:50 pm
How have they done fuck all at top level, when theyve consistently performed in the CL for 2-3 seasons?

Haalands record in the Cl is something like 20 goals in 14 games, Sancho has performed well over the last couple years in the same competition , not their fault that they dont play with VVD and co and not managed by Klopp.

They havent won big medals because they play for Dortmund...

So?

Mo, Sadio and Bobby each have a fantastic record of influencing games at the highest level. CL Finals, CL Semis, CL Quarters, big games domestically against City, United (well....not so much), Chelsea, Everton, Spurs etc. They've done it consistently for 2/3 years at the very top level.

This season annoyingly has seen Sadio and Bobby really drop off, to the point that sure.....seems daft to start talking about them being on the same level. But I guess thats the desire to slate Liverpool players in order to big up someone you like (not the first time....), which is of course your prerogative
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30418 on: Today at 04:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:10:50 pm
How have they done fuck all at top level, when theyve consistently performed in the CL for 2-3 seasons?

Haalands record in the Cl is something like 20 goals in 14 games, Sancho has performed well over the last couple years in the same competition , not their fault that they dont play with VVD and co and not managed by Klopp.

They havent won big medals because they play for Dortmund...
Haaland also has 34 in 38 Bundesliga games, while Sancho took less than 100 games to reach 50 assists. But hey, the Champions League, the Bundesliga - they're shit competitions anyway. We should wait until they're winning things at the Manc clubs before we decide whether it's worth buying them to compete with two forwards who've scored a total of six CL goals in the past two seasons between them.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,724
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30419 on: Today at 04:28:07 pm »
If Sancho and Haaland go to other big clubs and contribute then they will have proven it at a high level. I cant wait to sign them from Barca and Man Utd then.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 756 757 758 759 760 [761]   Go Up
« previous next »
 