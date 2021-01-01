« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1258541 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30400 on: Today at 12:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:51:05 pm
Surely the answer is to get someone who can both be a threat on the end of one of the best crossers of the ball in world football, and offer a threat with his feet?

Would be nice to find someone who can shoot from outside the box too, seems ages since I remember us having a threat from there. Ox probably in the current squad, Coutinho before that.

Yes to both of those. Haaland would be ideal as the stiker. But let's be honest that one isn't going to happen.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30401 on: Today at 12:59:21 pm »
Don't think we need a target man, just someone with a proper striker's instinct in the middle.  The Aguero of the last 5 seasons would score bucket loads for us and he's tiny.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30402 on: Today at 01:00:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:59:21 pm
Don't think we need a target man, just someone with a proper striker's instinct in the middle.  The Aguero of the last 5 seasons would score bucket loads for us and he's tiny.

Totally. Not sure anyone is calling for a Crouch or something like that, but more someone who will maybe just be a bit more of a threat on the end of some fantastic crosses.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30403 on: Today at 01:11:24 pm »
Any forward that can take shots frequently with a reasonable amount of accuracy would be an upgrade at the moment.

Whether that means bringing Salah closer to the goal and buying someone in his position or an actual number 9.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30404 on: Today at 01:18:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:40:13 pm
Our front three are on that now... possibly more

Well at the moment 2 of them are not performing. If we need to sign someone to deliver more then that's just football, players don't exist forever.
