A wide player who can beat a man would help alot.



A problem is where we are crossing from the opposition defence is not having to get turned. We cross from poor positions alot of the time.



It is old school but a winger to beat a man get to the byline & cross with the opposition defence having to get turned would open up much more space & unsettle the backline.



Whilst I agree - beating the defender is an issue at present because there's never space in behind. Look at Real Madrid last night, you beat the full back and you're right on the by-line and crossing into a packed defence already facing the optimal direction to defend incoming balls. If you have a central player who can draw the centre backs out and hold the ball up but is quick in behind, you can create overloads in the wide areas and force defenders to have to turn and run to their own goal - this requires someone quick with a good touch and good decision making. At present, Bobby is dwelling too much on the ball or not offering the dynamism that gets in behind.The other way to counteract this is to purely offer up a target man who you can hit - if they have a more diverse skillset like a Haaland or a Vlahovic, this allows you to vary your attack patterns because defences would have to vary their set-up on the fly, which is extremely hard to do in such a regimented position. Having someone who can 'do both' creates more space and more opportunities for the wide forwards. It's easier said than done and requires a multi-functional player of high quality. It's similar to when we bought VVD - we needed a high quality player who could simultaneously defend to an elite level, was dominant in the air but also very quick. It's asking a lot and any purchase of a striker this summer window needs a similarly long list of talents.There's ways around this but it requires stylistic changes. Suffice to say we've made ourselves a reputation from our exploits and now teams do one thing and one thing alone against us - and it's been working most of the season.