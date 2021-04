Watching the great quality of Trent's crossing for some time now and the lack of aerial threat in the box last night...



Seems like a striker who is powerful in the air, and a tall lad would seem a likely transfer for us. I also think we should be looking for a creative player in midfield, by that I mean someone who carries the ball fearlessly and breaks the lines--that way teams that sit back and try to absorb wave after wave or our attacks will face a different threat.



Hard to conclude we don't need a central striker after the evidence of this season whether that means a change of formation or not.



I get that completely, but I wonder if what we need is more creativity in the final third rather than someone to get their head on crosses. Yes, Trent is a brilliant crosser but personally I'd prefer not to be quite so reliant on that as our main source of chance creation. Now obviously we wouldn't sign someone who is just a target man, but think I'd prefer a Sancho-type who is not only a goal threat but who is an elite creator. If you then add a top creative midfielder too (Aouar or whoever), I think that would cause much more fear for the opponents than a traditional striker.