Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1254716 times)

Offline Gray Hamster

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30280 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm
Sancho or Mbappe?


Not even close... Mbappe is already an incredible player and many would argue is the best in the world at the moment
Offline Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30281 on: Today at 12:36:22 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm
Not even close... Mbappe is already an incredible player and many would argue is the best in the world at the moment

And will be a Real Madrid player come August.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30282 on: Today at 03:03:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm
Sancho or Mbappe?

I have the sneaky feeling that our scouts are working on finding the next Sancho or Mbappe far more than signing any of those tow. I would love to see either of them in a red shirt, but I'm considering this a pipe dream. People might argue how the finances would work, and I'm not good with finances, but the first and foremost purpose of those in charge is to establish us as a top club. Sure we think we are, sure we got to two CL finals and had two close run-ins on the title, but we won one of each of those. If we had won the two Big Ears and the two league titles, things might have looked much differently and then maybe Mbappe and Sancho would have been the types of players we'd go after every season. Who knows...
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30283 on: Today at 04:12:08 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:03:35 am
I have the sneaky feeling that our scouts are working on finding the next Sancho or Mbappe far more than signing any of those tow. I would love to see either of them in a red shirt, but I'm considering this a pipe dream. People might argue how the finances would work, and I'm not good with finances, but the first and foremost purpose of those in charge is to establish us as a top club. Sure we think we are, sure we got to two CL finals and had two close run-ins on the title, but we won one of each of those. If we had won the two Big Ears and the two league titles, things might have looked much differently and then maybe Mbappe and Sancho would have been the types of players we'd go after every season. Who knows...

Such a tired cliche at this point, if our scouts were working on finding the VVD or the next Alisson solely without signing the actual players in the first place we wouldnt have won a PL or a CL. Even the new Sancho or new Mbappe are worth 30 m by the time they make their first move, these are two players who have been producing near top class levels since 18, Mbappe at 18 was a Cl semi Finalist, Sancho at 19 was one of the most productive wingers in the world.

The idea is you try to do both, were also not working on being a big club, we are a big club one that is according to Forbes at least in the top 5 most valuable clubs in the world, we are not Dortmund with all due respect.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30284 on: Today at 05:14:47 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:12:08 am
Such a tired cliche at this point, if our scouts were working on finding the VVD or the next Alisson solely without signing the actual players in the first place we wouldnt have won a PL or a CL. Even the new Sancho or new Mbappe are worth 30 m by the time they make their first move, these are two players who have been producing near top class levels since 18, Mbappe at 18 was a Cl semi Finalist, Sancho at 19 was one of the most productive wingers in the world.

The idea is you try to do both, were also not working on being a big club, we are a big club one that is according to Forbes at least in the top 5 most valuable clubs in the world, we are not Dortmund with all due respect.
First of all, I said that they'd be working more on finding new talent, not that they will only do that. Of course, we'd have to spend big money for big talent, but what I was trying to convey is that as a club we are more inclined to spend £20-£30m on the next Mbappe rather than £200m on the current one. We did spend big money on Virg and Ali, because they were the missing elements that completely transformed the club. Now we have an established system with balanced squad that may be ageing a bit. I'd think that we'd be looking to make more than one change this summer - CB, LB, RB, CM and F. That's not a situation where we'd want to blow all the dough on one player.

I think it's more likely than not that we've missed the boat on Mbappe and Sancho (who would not have been an option straight from City). Same goes for Haaland (and I'm glad 'cause his agent is a cnut). But maybe Daka would be that next Haaland...
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30285 on: Today at 05:55:01 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:14:47 am
First of all, I said that they'd be working more on finding new talent, not that they will only do that. Of course, we'd have to spend big money for big talent, but what I was trying to convey is that as a club we are more inclined to spend £20-£30m on the next Mbappe rather than £200m on the current one. We did spend big money on Virg and Ali, because they were the missing elements that completely transformed the club. Now we have an established system with balanced squad that may be ageing a bit. I'd think that we'd be looking to make more than one change this summer - CB, LB, RB, CM and F. That's not a situation where we'd want to blow all the dough on one player.

I think it's more likely than not that we've missed the boat on Mbappe and Sancho (who would not have been an option straight from City). Same goes for Haaland (and I'm glad 'cause his agent is a cnut). But maybe Daka would be that next Haaland...

Daka would not be the next Haaland...

And Sancho wont cost 200 m either, hell be in the region of around 70-80m if I was guessing about 30-40 m more than Jota which is more than reasonable given the fact he is not only 3 years younger but also accomplished a lot more. Even Mbappe will only have a year on his contract after this season.

Yes we have an established squad but you cant keep still, you have to keep moving forward, this is how you have a sustained period of success like Bayern like Man United, there was times we actually outspent United in the 90s and early 00s but Ferguson always knew when to add a Rooney or Ferdinand expensive at the time but more than worth their price in retrospect given their time and success at the club. Always using the caveat of looking for the next big thing rather than the actual big thing comes across a bit Arsenal or Dortmund ish and these clubs never have sustained decades worth of success, the whole idea of getting to this point was so we can spend an extra bit more for the missing pieces like we did for VVD Alisson and Keita.

Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30286 on: Today at 06:03:54 am »
I wouldnt minds player like  Cunha as a punt, but I dont see many players like that with that type of value on the market, even a Neto or Raphina would probably  be 20-30m less than a player like Sancho.

I remember we missed out on Cristiano because we wouldnt pay a what looked a exorbitant 12 m fee for a relatively inexperienced 18 year old, United did and the rest is history.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30287 on: Today at 06:07:59 am »
We need more than one player in key positions. I'd much rather we buy the right first-choice CB, RB and LB to avoid burning out Trent and Robo, and a forward than splashing on Sancho. Now, if we can afford all of that plus Sancho, I'm all for it. But to me the balance is more important than a single player.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30288 on: Today at 08:35:55 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:07:59 am
We need more than one player in key positions. I'd much rather we buy the right first-choice CB, RB and LB to avoid burning out Trent and Robo, and a forward than splashing on Sancho. Now, if we can afford all of that plus Sancho, I'm all for it. But to me the balance is more important than a single player.

If money is an issue then id rather buy the best attacker we could sign than buy a worse attacker but back up full backs. The question is will a top attacker return more points than a worse attacker and a backup full back? I would suspect he would.

Also we have a back up left back that we signed and we do have a back up right back.

We need to prioritise two areas which is centreback and in attack. All the money we have should go to getting the best players we can in those positions because they will deliver the most points. Any other business should be done if we have money left.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30289 on: Today at 09:07:12 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:36:22 am
And will be a Real Madrid player come August.

He won't be, unless Real Madrid have been sold to banks outside of Spain.
If he's going there it would have to be on a free transfer in June 2022, again after major financial jiggery pokery in the Spanish capital.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30290 on: Today at 09:13:59 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:12:08 am
Such a tired cliche at this point, if our scouts were working on finding the VVD or the next Alisson solely without signing the actual players in the first place we wouldnt have won a PL or a CL. Even the new Sancho or new Mbappe are worth 30 m by the time they make their first move, these are two players who have been producing near top class levels since 18, Mbappe at 18 was a Cl semi Finalist, Sancho at 19 was one of the most productive wingers in the world.

The idea is you try to do both, were also not working on being a big club, we are a big club one that is according to Forbes at least in the top 5 most valuable clubs in the world, we are not Dortmund with all due respect.

You are right, although the Forbes list reflects the value of the club and not what's on the balance sheet.

However, you are still right. My argument has always been: you have only have 3 years left of Klopp - the peak manager for Liverpool and the squad is still in pretty good shape, so buy him a worldie who's established NOW and reap the rewards over the next 3 years...establishing Liverpool for the next 10 years.

Of course, they may decide a Daka is the best option for the forward line, all I'm saying is if we can a shot at Sancho, or even one of the bigger ones. Perhaps we do it.

As has been mentioned elsewhere, Barcelona and Real Madrid are vulnerable right now and we could get finance ourselves, so maybe you strike HARD.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30291 on: Today at 09:32:19 am »
We will sign a wide forward this summer.

Why?

Because of the AFCON.

We will also sign a CB and a midfielder. There you go.  Debate over.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30292 on: Today at 09:33:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:32:19 am
We will sign a wide forward this summer.

Why?

Because of the AFCON.

We will also sign a CB and a midfielder. There you go.  Debate over.

No arguing there, you're definitely a master debater
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30293 on: Today at 09:51:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:32:19 am
We will sign a wide forward this summer.

Why?

Because of the AFCON.

We will also sign a CB and a midfielder. There you go.  Debate over.

Laptop Tepid.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30294 on: Today at 09:52:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:32:19 am
We will sign a wide forward this summer.

Why?

Because of the AFCON.

We will also sign a CB and a midfielder. There you go.  Debate over.

This is where I'm at too. Still unconvinced we'll be in the market for an out-and-out striker when we have Salah and Jota (not to mention Firmino).

Konate, Aouar and Sancho, oh my.
