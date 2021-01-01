Such a tired cliche at this point, if our scouts were working on finding the VVD or the next Alisson solely without signing the actual players in the first place we wouldnt have won a PL or a CL. Even the new Sancho or new Mbappe are worth 30 m by the time they make their first move, these are two players who have been producing near top class levels since 18, Mbappe at 18 was a Cl semi Finalist, Sancho at 19 was one of the most productive wingers in the world.
The idea is you try to do both, were also not working on being a big club, we are a big club one that is according to Forbes at least in the top 5 most valuable clubs in the world, we are not Dortmund with all due respect.
You are right, although the Forbes list reflects the value of the club and not what's on the balance sheet.
However, you are still right. My argument has always been: you have only have 3 years left of Klopp - the peak manager for Liverpool and the squad is still in pretty good shape, so buy him a worldie who's established NOW and reap the rewards over the next 3 years...establishing Liverpool for the next 10 years.
Of course, they may decide a Daka is the best option for the forward line, all I'm saying is if we can a shot at Sancho, or even one of the bigger ones. Perhaps we do it.
As has been mentioned elsewhere, Barcelona and Real Madrid are vulnerable right now and we could get finance ourselves, so maybe you strike HARD.