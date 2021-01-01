First of all, I said that they'd be working more on finding new talent, not that they will only do that. Of course, we'd have to spend big money for big talent, but what I was trying to convey is that as a club we are more inclined to spend £20-£30m on the next Mbappe rather than £200m on the current one. We did spend big money on Virg and Ali, because they were the missing elements that completely transformed the club. Now we have an established system with balanced squad that may be ageing a bit. I'd think that we'd be looking to make more than one change this summer - CB, LB, RB, CM and F. That's not a situation where we'd want to blow all the dough on one player.



I think it's more likely than not that we've missed the boat on Mbappe and Sancho (who would not have been an option straight from City). Same goes for Haaland (and I'm glad 'cause his agent is a cnut). But maybe Daka would be that next Haaland...



Daka would not be the next Haaland...And Sancho wont cost 200 m either, hell be in the region of around 70-80m if I was guessing about 30-40 m more than Jota which is more than reasonable given the fact he is not only 3 years younger but also accomplished a lot more. Even Mbappe will only have a year on his contract after this season.Yes we have an established squad but you cant keep still, you have to keep moving forward, this is how you have a sustained period of success like Bayern like Man United, there was times we actually outspent United in the 90s and early 00s but Ferguson always knew when to add a Rooney or Ferdinand expensive at the time but more than worth their price in retrospect given their time and success at the club. Always using the caveat of looking for the next big thing rather than the actual big thing comes across a bit Arsenal or Dortmund ish and these clubs never have sustained decades worth of success, the whole idea of getting to this point was so we can spend an extra bit more for the missing pieces like we did for VVD Alisson and Keita.