« Reply #30280 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm
Sancho or Mbappe?


Not even close... Mbappe is already an incredible player and many would argue is the best in the world at the moment
« Reply #30281 on: Today at 12:36:22 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm
Not even close... Mbappe is already an incredible player and many would argue is the best in the world at the moment

And will be a Real Madrid player come August.
« Reply #30282 on: Today at 03:03:35 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:49:53 pm
Sancho or Mbappe?

I have the sneaky feeling that our scouts are working on finding the next Sancho or Mbappe far more than signing any of those tow. I would love to see either of them in a red shirt, but I'm considering this a pipe dream. People might argue how the finances would work, and I'm not good with finances, but the first and foremost purpose of those in charge is to establish us as a top club. Sure we think we are, sure we got to two CL finals and had two close run-ins on the title, but we won one of each of those. If we had won the two Big Ears and the two league titles, things might have looked much differently and then maybe Mbappe and Sancho would have been the types of players we'd go after every season. Who knows...
« Reply #30283 on: Today at 04:12:08 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:03:35 am
I have the sneaky feeling that our scouts are working on finding the next Sancho or Mbappe far more than signing any of those tow. I would love to see either of them in a red shirt, but I'm considering this a pipe dream. People might argue how the finances would work, and I'm not good with finances, but the first and foremost purpose of those in charge is to establish us as a top club. Sure we think we are, sure we got to two CL finals and had two close run-ins on the title, but we won one of each of those. If we had won the two Big Ears and the two league titles, things might have looked much differently and then maybe Mbappe and Sancho would have been the types of players we'd go after every season. Who knows...

Such a tired cliche at this point, if our scouts were working on finding the VVD or the next Alisson solely without signing the actual players in the first place we wouldnt have won a PL or a CL. Even the new Sancho or new Mbappe are worth 30 m by the time they make their first move, these are two players who have been producing near top class levels since 18, Mbappe at 18 was a Cl semi Finalist, Sancho at 19 was one of the most productive wingers in the world.

The idea is you try to do both, were also not working on being a big club, we are a big club one that is according to Forbes at least in the top 5 most valuable clubs in the world, we are not Dortmund with all due respect.
« Reply #30284 on: Today at 05:14:47 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:12:08 am
Such a tired cliche at this point, if our scouts were working on finding the VVD or the next Alisson solely without signing the actual players in the first place we wouldnt have won a PL or a CL. Even the new Sancho or new Mbappe are worth 30 m by the time they make their first move, these are two players who have been producing near top class levels since 18, Mbappe at 18 was a Cl semi Finalist, Sancho at 19 was one of the most productive wingers in the world.

The idea is you try to do both, were also not working on being a big club, we are a big club one that is according to Forbes at least in the top 5 most valuable clubs in the world, we are not Dortmund with all due respect.
First of all, I said that they'd be working more on finding new talent, not that they will only do that. Of course, we'd have to spend big money for big talent, but what I was trying to convey is that as a club we are more inclined to spend £20-£30m on the next Mbappe rather than £200m on the current one. We did spend big money on Virg and Ali, because they were the missing elements that completely transformed the club. Now we have an established system with balanced squad that may be ageing a bit. I'd think that we'd be looking to make more than one change this summer - CB, LB, RB, CM and F. That's not a situation where we'd want to blow all the dough on one player.

I think it's more likely than not that we've missed the boat on Mbappe and Sancho (who would not have been an option straight from City). Same goes for Haaland (and I'm glad 'cause his agent is a cnut). But maybe Daka would be that next Haaland...
