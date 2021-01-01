Such a tired cliche at this point, if our scouts were working on finding the VVD or the next Alisson solely without signing the actual players in the first place we wouldnt have won a PL or a CL. Even the new Sancho or new Mbappe are worth 30 m by the time they make their first move, these are two players who have been producing near top class levels since 18, Mbappe at 18 was a Cl semi Finalist, Sancho at 19 was one of the most productive wingers in the world.



The idea is you try to do both, were also not working on being a big club, we are a big club one that is according to Forbes at least in the top 5 most valuable clubs in the world, we are not Dortmund with all due respect.



First of all, I said that they'd be workingon finding new talent, not that they will only do that. Of course, we'd have to spend big money for big talent, but what I was trying to convey is that as a club we are more inclined to spend £20-£30m on the next Mbappe rather than £200m on the current one. We did spend big money on Virg and Ali, because they were the missing elements that completely transformed the club. Now we have an established system with balanced squad that may be ageing a bit. I'd think that we'd be looking to make more than one change this summer - CB, LB, RB, CM and F. That's not a situation where we'd want to blow all the dough on one player.I think it's more likely than not that we've missed the boat on Mbappe and Sancho (who would not have been an option straight from City). Same goes for Haaland (and I'm glad 'cause his agent is a cnut). But maybe Daka would be that next Haaland...