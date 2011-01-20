« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1246830 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30120 on: Yesterday at 06:53:02 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:30:27 pm
Watkins was good today.
would be good for us Im sure but would cost too much
To be nice, Watkins is gash. He is a lower league player who scores a few goals in the Prem League, but he is very limited as a footballer in an ellite club.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:38:07 am by Vinay »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30121 on: Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm »
Would prefer Matt cash as back up left back..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30122 on: Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm
Would prefer Matt cash as back up left back..
You're dreaming, mate... He's playing every game for Villa, he'll get like two games equivalent in 5 min installments with us...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30123 on: Yesterday at 07:24:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:28:39 pm
Will it be easy to offload the likes of Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri and the rest?

There will 100% be plenty of clubs interested in all three. The question is how flexible were willing to be with fee. Loans with options/obligations to buy might be a solution.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30124 on: Yesterday at 07:53:43 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:24:03 pm
You're dreaming, mate... He's playing every game for Villa, he'll get like two games equivalent in 5 min installments with us...
Well... I can dream.

I taught his sister... my dream is that he moved to us so I can get tickets ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30125 on: Yesterday at 07:56:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm
Would prefer Matt cash as back up left back..

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:53:43 pm
Well... I can dream.

I taught his sister... my dream is that he moved to us so I can get tickets ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30126 on: Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:28:39 pm
Will it be easy to offload the likes of Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri and the rest?

It's our 1st team that needs changing.

Yes, the likes of Origi need to go but I am not fussed if Minamino and Shaq stay.

We need players that can get into the first team like Jota for example.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30127 on: Yesterday at 08:15:57 pm »
I'm still not convinced we need the overhaul that people are suggesting. Bringing in a bunch of players to "freshen things up" is one of those really vague statements that people often say in football but doesn't really have much reasoning behind it. Almost everything that could have gone wrong this season has, our entire central defense has been out for most of the season, our usually deep midfield has been razor thin due to having to cover 5 positions at times, two of the signings brought in last summer to add quality and depth have been out for months, and all of our previously somewhat injury prone players have been incredibly unreliable even by their own standards. All of this is such a compact season, in a team that covers so much ground, after such a demanding previous season, it's not a shock they've struggled.

I think the emphasis this summer will be on figuring out what we do in central defense. We have numbers there but at this points there are question marks over every single one of them in terms of whether they'll remain here and how regularly they'll be able to play. Being ruthless, I think we might try to cash in on Phillips while his stock is high since he really doesn't suit our play style. I'm really not sure where things will go with Gomez and Matip, both have been excellent for us but if we think their injury problems are going to persist then realistically we need to have maybe 3 other central defenders in addition to them, which sounds like a potentially huge waste of wages. VVD will of course be straight back in the team when he's ready.

Midfield actually has pretty good numbers, yes Gini is leaving but with Thiago now settled and Jones having his breakout season I wouldn't be shocked to see us stick with what we have here, maybe move on AoC or Keita if an opportunity presents itself.

Ideally in attack we'd have a young talent as 5th choice but I think we have a really strong group now that will hopefully see a bit of rotation for the rest of the season and a bit of a break in the summer maybe. Only big question mark here for now is the pile of shit AFCON which seems to be run as much as possible in the most disruptive way possible, presumably due to some greedy old fucks somewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30128 on: Yesterday at 08:16:16 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm
It's our 1st team that needs changing.

Yes, the likes of Origi need to go but I am not fussed if Minamino and Shaq stay.

We need players that can get into the first team like Jota for example.
But you need to raise funds ( and free up wage bill space ) and that  usually requires selling those type of players.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:21:18 pm by b_joseph »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30129 on: Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:53:43 pm
Well... I can dream.

I taught his sister... my dream is that he moved to us so I can get tickets ;D
I didn't know he has a sister, but I googled... What I'm trying to say is I'm with you 100%, mate!

(Oh, wait, that's his girlfriend... I take that back.)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:33 pm by farawayred »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30130 on: Yesterday at 08:42:30 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 08:16:16 pm
But you need to raise funds ( and free up wage bill space ) and that  usually requires selling those type of players.

Or we can sell a 1st teamer or two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30131 on: Yesterday at 08:49:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm
I didn't know he has a sister, but I googled... What I'm trying to say is I'm with you 100%, mate!

(Oh, wait, that's his girlfriend... I take that back.)
I think his sister is training to become a golf pro...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30132 on: Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:42:30 pm
Or we can sell a 1st teamer or two.

We could mate, but I don't think Klopp and Edwards will take that route, at least not this summer. I think that we will sign a central defender (or two), a striker and (maybe) a midfielder. At the same time, I expect that Origi, Ox (maybe), Shaqiri, Grujic, Wilson, Phillips, Awoniyi, Karius, Ojo and Woodburn will be put on the market, in order to provide the finances for the new signings. I also expect that N.Williams, R.Williams and Elliott will be sent on loan in the summer ...

Mane - Firmino - Salah
Jota - New ST - Minamino

Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - New MF - Keita

Robertson - Van Dijk - Gomez - TAA
Tsimikas - New CD - Matip - Milner

Alisson
Kelleher
Grabara

The starting XI will be pretty much our regular one, but with some serious depth on the squad, and with the succession process being started. If we do sign a second new central defender, I expect that it will be someone who can deputize at the right fullback position, and maybe even at the defensive midfield position. Kabak might be that player ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30133 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm »
Am I right in thinking that if Sancho signs for a Premier league team, he would no longer qualify as 'association trained'?

21 years old and by the summer he's been in Germany for 4 years.

Is that right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30134 on: Yesterday at 11:31:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm
We could mate, but I don't think Klopp and Edwards will take that route, at least not this summer. I think that we will sign a central defender (or two), a striker and (maybe) a midfielder. At the same time, I expect that Origi, Ox (maybe), Shaqiri, Grujic, Wilson, Phillips, Awoniyi, Karius, Ojo and Woodburn will be put on the market, in order to provide the finances for the new signings. I also expect that N.Williams, R.Williams and Elliott will be sent on loan in the summer ...

Mane - Firmino - Salah
Jota - New ST - Minamino

Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Jones - New MF - Keita

Robertson - Van Dijk - Gomez - TAA
Tsimikas - New CD - Matip - Milner

Alisson
Kelleher
Grabara

The starting XI will be pretty much our regular one, but with some serious depth on the squad, and with the succession process being started. If we do sign a second new central defender, I expect that it will be someone who can deputize at the right fullback position, and maybe even at the defensive midfield position. Kabak might be that player ...

Leaves us a bit short no?

A 35 year old, declining Milner as back up RB.

A badly injury prone Matip at the back with Van Dijk and Gomez both less than 10 months from severe knee injuries. Could leave us with 1 fit CB until Christmas.

A badly injury prone Keita in midfield.

A very unproven Minamino, who isn't going great at Southampton as back up RW.

I'd be worried about top 4 with that squad...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30135 on: Today at 12:13:14 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm
Am I right in thinking that if Sancho signs for a Premier league team, he would no longer qualify as 'association trained'?

21 years old and by the summer he's been in Germany for 4 years.

Is that right?

He's a foreigner in Europe, but homegrown in England.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30136 on: Today at 12:35:22 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Yesterday at 11:31:31 pm
Leaves us a bit short no?

A 35 year old, declining Milner as back up RB.

A badly injury prone Matip at the back with Van Dijk and Gomez both less than 10 months from severe knee injuries. Could leave us with 1 fit CB until Christmas.

A badly injury prone Keita in midfield.

A very unproven Minamino, who isn't going great at Southampton as back up RW.

I'd be worried about top 4 with that squad...

You should have read the entire post, not only the depth chart. Lets try it again, this time with a different depth chart. I know that some of our fans like to slate some of our players, but personally I wouldn't mind Matip, Milner, Keita and Minamino as the 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd player on our squad ...

FW: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, New ST, Minamino

MF: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, New MF, Jones, Keita, Milner

DF: Van Dijk, TAA, Robertson, Gomez, New CD, Tsimikas, Kabak, Matip

GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Grabara
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:12 am by PeterTheRed »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30137 on: Today at 01:18:06 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:35:22 am
You should have read the entire post, not only the depth chart. Lets try it again, this time with a different depth chart. I know that some of our fans like to slate some of our players, but personally I wouldn't mind Matip, Milner, Keita and Minamino as the 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd player on our squad ...

FW: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, New ST, Minamino

MF: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, New MF, Jones, Keita, Milner

DF: Van Dijk, TAA, Robertson, Gomez, New CD, Tsimikas, Kabak, Matip

GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Grabara

Does that qualify for the homegrown/association trained quota?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30138 on: Today at 01:53:51 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 01:18:06 am
Does that qualify for the homegrown/association trained quota?


Yes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30139 on: Today at 07:48:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm
Would prefer Matt cash as back up left back..

No thanks, he's dirty
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30140 on: Today at 09:11:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:35:22 am
You should have read the entire post, not only the depth chart. Lets try it again, this time with a different depth chart. I know that some of our fans like to slate some of our players, but personally I wouldn't mind Matip, Milner, Keita and Minamino as the 20th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd player on our squad ...

FW: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, New ST, Minamino

MF: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, New MF, Jones, Keita, Milner

DF: Van Dijk, TAA, Robertson, Gomez, New CD, Tsimikas, Kabak, Matip

GK: Alisson, Kelleher, Grabara

You added Kabak to that one, he wasnt on your first.

Personally think we need 2 CBs. Especially if Philips goes. Kabak may well be one of those but we need another too IMO. Prob agree with the rest but Id also sell Minamino if Southampton were prepared to offer a decent fee.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30141 on: Today at 09:52:18 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 06:53:02 pm
To be nice, Watkins is gash. He is a lower league player who scores a few goals in the Prem League, but he is very limited as a footballer in an ellite club.

Reminds me of Michael Ricketts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30142 on: Today at 11:19:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm
Would prefer Matt cash as back up left back..

I'd prefer Pat Cash as a back up left back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30143 on: Today at 11:25:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:53:43 pm
I taught his sister... my dream is that he moved to us so I can get tickets ;D
Yeah, but she didn't like you, Tepid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30144 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:55:14 pm
Would prefer Matt cash as back up left back..

Cash is a right back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30145 on: Today at 12:46:15 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:25:56 am
Cash is a right back.

Even better as we actually need one of those  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #30146 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 11:19:49 am
I'd prefer Pat Cash as a back up left back

Hes a bit more of a right winger these days
