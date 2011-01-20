I'm still not convinced we need the overhaul that people are suggesting. Bringing in a bunch of players to "freshen things up" is one of those really vague statements that people often say in football but doesn't really have much reasoning behind it. Almost everything that could have gone wrong this season has, our entire central defense has been out for most of the season, our usually deep midfield has been razor thin due to having to cover 5 positions at times, two of the signings brought in last summer to add quality and depth have been out for months, and all of our previously somewhat injury prone players have been incredibly unreliable even by their own standards. All of this is such a compact season, in a team that covers so much ground, after such a demanding previous season, it's not a shock they've struggled.



I think the emphasis this summer will be on figuring out what we do in central defense. We have numbers there but at this points there are question marks over every single one of them in terms of whether they'll remain here and how regularly they'll be able to play. Being ruthless, I think we might try to cash in on Phillips while his stock is high since he really doesn't suit our play style. I'm really not sure where things will go with Gomez and Matip, both have been excellent for us but if we think their injury problems are going to persist then realistically we need to have maybe 3 other central defenders in addition to them, which sounds like a potentially huge waste of wages. VVD will of course be straight back in the team when he's ready.



Midfield actually has pretty good numbers, yes Gini is leaving but with Thiago now settled and Jones having his breakout season I wouldn't be shocked to see us stick with what we have here, maybe move on AoC or Keita if an opportunity presents itself.



Ideally in attack we'd have a young talent as 5th choice but I think we have a really strong group now that will hopefully see a bit of rotation for the rest of the season and a bit of a break in the summer maybe. Only big question mark here for now is the pile of shit AFCON which seems to be run as much as possible in the most disruptive way possible, presumably due to some greedy old fucks somewhere.