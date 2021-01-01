Am I the only one who doesn't think Sadio Mane has been as poor as has been stated a lot in these threads? He's regressed somewhat but to me it looks more like a rocky patch of form rather than long term decline. I think he's got a couple more quality seasons left in him. May be wrong but I think we should be giving the benefit of the doubt to arguably the greatest Klopp-era signing (VVD and Mo may have something to say about that, Ali too).
I think Mane has been pretty poor recently (last 3-4 months). He's miles off the standard he had shown the previous 3-4 seasons. However, it's unusual that a player would drop off this much in 3-4 months as part of a natural decline. It's more than likely the drop off is form and/or fatigue related.
I do think Mane will come back next season and show better form than this season. However, given his age and recent form, the question is more can he return 100% to the form of the previous 3 or 4 years? I have some doubts that he can but that's mainly driven by his age and the number of games he's played. However, even a 80-90% Sadio Mane (circa 2017-2020) would still be one of our best players and one of the best attacking players in the World.
If that situation comes to fruition then the next Q is about whether we extend Mane's contract. Feels like giving him the summer to recharge his batteries and reset would be good. See how responds next season before committing to either a new long term contract or sale. My guess is that he'll be much better next season and we'll be keen to keep him into his early 30's.