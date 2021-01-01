It just staggers me that people are taking away from this season that we need a smaller squad and to rely more heavily on senior players we have.



if we had a few really good youngsters in the midfield/attacking areas who are close to ready for first team football then maybe so, but we don't seem to. Gini looks like he's leaving so we'd have Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Milner, Jones and a new guy for three midfield positions over four competitions. One of whom is on a retirement tour and two others who are going to be the wrong side of 30.



It all just seems very....Football Manager. Sell a shedload of squad players and sign three for the first team. I mean the guy above is talking about selling Shaq, Origi, Ox, Taki and one of Bobby or Sadio We've got about 7 who can play in attack and he wants to sell five of them



For me I am looking at it from a point of view of how many times are they out injured? How many actual hours are they available for training and matches. And from our viewpoint as fans with the information given out by the club, the journalists that are close to the club, etc we can see that Ox and Keita are two players that are out a lot. And I think once again that you could replace both of them with one player that is 90% fit and you'd still get as many hours on the training pitch and available for matches. That's just simple data evidence.I like Shaq, and he offers something different. But truth of the matter we could get someone else in to replace the minutes he and Origi players for us with a good attacking player.And Taki + Grujic are out on loan so they are not here today and not giving us any minutes on the pitch.So stop looking at actual bodies in the squad and focus more on players with the right profile that are injury free.Keita + Ox = replaced by one midfielder without injury problemsShaq = replaced by Harvey + CurtisMilner = potentially add someone like Bisouma, Auoar, etc (dependant on who'd replace Keita and Ox)So our new potential midfield could be: Hendo, Gini, Curtis, Fabinho, Thiago, Harvey Elliott, Milner, new 1, potentially new 2/or keep one of Keita and Ox.