Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30000 on: Yesterday at 08:05:57 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:56:54 pm
I think Neto is fantastic but we need goals and there is questions as to whether he is at the level right now. We have Firmino not scoring much and he has been joined by Mane. Considering its likely we only sign one attacker, that player has to be used to sticking the ball in the back of the net.

This gets to the heart of the problem for me. Klopp either doesnt trust or wont rely on Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino. So we really need two additions in the attacking spots.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30001 on: Yesterday at 08:09:39 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:05:57 pm
This gets to the heart of the problem for me. Klopp either doesnt trust or wont rely on Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino. So we really need two additions in the attacking spots.

Im not sure we need two. Jota and Salah score loads, we need another to hit that rate. After that we have the likes of Mane, Firmino and probably Elliot. That is more than enough.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30002 on: Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm
Sadio is in a rut its not like he'll never score again.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30003 on: Yesterday at 08:16:04 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 08:10:36 pm
Sadio is in a rut its not like he'll never score again.

Maybe, maybe not. We cannot bank on him returning to goal scoring form so we do need to make sure whoever we do sign can score regularly. We cannot have another season with pretty much two goal threats.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30004 on: Yesterday at 08:21:54 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:16:04 pm
Maybe, maybe not. We cannot bank on him returning to goal scoring form so we do need to make sure whoever we do sign can score regularly. We cannot have another season with pretty much two goal threats.

Well i think we can bank on him.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30005 on: Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm
Just sign Mbappe, FFS



Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30006 on: Yesterday at 08:29:37 pm
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30007 on: Yesterday at 09:06:01 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:09:39 pm
Im not sure we need two. Jota and Salah score loads, we need another to hit that rate. After that we have the likes of Mane, Firmino and probably Elliot. That is more than enough.

I think getting two would be useful, albeit that's based on Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino all leaving which is perhaps unlikely. Just think getting to the point where we have six trusted attackers (Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino plus two) is where we need to get to. Obviously not going to make two massive signings, but one we think can be Jota-level and another signing similar to Shaqiri a few seasons ago would work, I think.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30008 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:06:01 pm
I think getting two would be useful, albeit that's based on Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino all leaving which is perhaps unlikely. Just think getting to the point where we have six trusted attackers (Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino plus two) is where we need to get to. Obviously not going to make two massive signings, but one we think can be Jota-level and another signing similar to Shaqiri a few seasons ago would work, I think.

We probably dont have CL football next season so why 6 options? One real top signing is enough and someone like Elliott would be ideal.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30009 on: Yesterday at 09:41:18 pm
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30010 on: Yesterday at 10:03:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm
Just sign Mbappe, FFS



Has the Nike cheque bounced?
ApfelStudel

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30011 on: Today at 04:20:15 am
I am assuming its going to be a very very active summer. I fully expect Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Ox, Grujic, Wilson, Nat Phillips, Wijnaldum, and maybe one of Mane,Firmino, or Keita to leave; plus several other youngsters will  be sold or go out on loan. If we are not in CL we will need probably only 3 good signings; CB(Kabak perhaps), a good technical midfielder  that can create chances (an Aouar or similar), and another jota. To be honest we might even not spend too much. If we do end up in CL we will probably need an additional CB (a Konate or similar), and another pacey forward. I trust that the Edwards will do a good job. I am honestly very excited for next season, with fans back, and a better balanced squad.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30012 on: Today at 10:12:57 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
We probably dont have CL football next season so why 6 options? One real top signing is enough and someone like Elliott would be ideal.

Head up, Treeless. All to play for in the league.

And I reckon we'll sign a good forward once we have sold on some of our surplus.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30013 on: Today at 10:50:41 am
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Today at 04:20:15 am
I am assuming its going to be a very very active summer. I fully expect Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi, Ox, Grujic, Wilson, Nat Phillips, Wijnaldum, and maybe one of Mane,Firmino, or Keita to leave; plus several other youngsters will  be sold or go out on loan. If we are not in CL we will need probably only 3 good signings; CB(Kabak perhaps), a good technical midfielder  that can create chances (an Aouar or similar), and another jota. To be honest we might even not spend too much. If we do end up in CL we will probably need an additional CB (a Konate or similar), and another pacey forward. I trust that the Edwards will do a good job. I am honestly very excited for next season, with fans back, and a better balanced squad.

We've got 11 senior players who can play CM in Hendo, Milner, Gini, Fab, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Shaq, Grujic, Curtis and Taki and you think we'll sell six of them in one window and then buy one? Especially considering Millie is really winding down now and Hendo, Fab and Thiago all have history of missing decent chunks of the season through injury?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30014 on: Today at 10:53:26 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
We probably dont have CL football next season so why 6 options? One real top signing is enough and someone like Elliott would be ideal.

Still going to have European football though. I just think to compete on all fronts you probably need about seven players for the front three/four positions, albeit not all at the top level. So this year we had the front four plus Shaq, Minamino and Origi, plus the likes of Ox and Jones who can play there in a pinch. Think if we're losing all of Shaq/Origi/Minamino, then you need two lads to replace them, one a potential starter to upgrade the attack and then maybe a versatile squad player.

Dream scenario for me would be someone like Depay on a free and then a younger, pacy wide player.

Completely expect we'll only sign one attacker though, and reckon at least one of Shaq/Minamino/Origi end up staying due to the financial situation across football.
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30015 on: Today at 10:58:06 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:50:41 am
We've got 11 senior players who can play CM in Hendo, Milner, Gini, Fab, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Shaq, Grujic, Curtis and Taki and you think we'll sell six of them in one window and then buy one? Especially considering Millie is really winding down now and Hendo, Fab and Thiago all have history of missing decent chunks of the season through injury?

Out of those 11, two are away on loans so practically it is 9 to be fair. And then Shaq rarely plays at CM nor would we want him to based on his qualities. And Ox + Keita are rarely injury-free, so selling both and then replacing both of them with just one player that actually is injury-free more often than not would probably be wise. Ox also more often than not is playing other positions than CM for us anyway.

So realistically we have today these CMs: Hendo, Milner, Gini, Thiago, Fab and Curtis that we can more or less rely on. Adding just one more player to replace Keita and Ox would give us seven players but probably still the same amount of injury-free minutes on the pitch. Add potentially Harvey Elliott there and we have one more option next season. So for me, I'd be ok with selling Ox and Keita and replace those with one more option. But then we have Milner who's ageing and probably less reliable next season and we might need two more midfielders.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30016 on: Today at 11:36:45 am
Quote from: plura on Today at 10:58:06 am
Out of those 11, two are away on loans so practically it is 9 to be fair. And then Shaq rarely plays at CM nor would we want him to based on his qualities. And Ox + Keita are rarely injury-free, so selling both and then replacing both of them with just one player that actually is injury-free more often than not would probably be wise. Ox also more often than not is playing other positions than CM for us anyway.

So realistically we have today these CMs: Hendo, Milner, Gini, Thiago, Fab and Curtis that we can more or less rely on. Adding just one more player to replace Keita and Ox would give us seven players but probably still the same amount of injury-free minutes on the pitch. Add potentially Harvey Elliott there and we have one more option next season. So for me, I'd be ok with selling Ox and Keita and replace those with one more option. But then we have Milner who's ageing and probably less reliable next season and we might need two more midfielders.

It just staggers me that people are taking away from this season that we need a smaller squad and to rely more heavily on senior players we have.

if we had a few really good youngsters in the midfield/attacking areas who are close to ready for first team football then maybe so, but we don't seem to. Gini looks like he's leaving so we'd have Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Milner, Jones and a new guy for three midfield positions over four competitions. One of whom is on a retirement tour and two others who are going to be the wrong side of 30.

It all just seems very....Football Manager. Sell a shedload of squad players and sign three for the first team. I mean the guy above is talking about selling Shaq, Origi, Ox, Taki and one of Bobby or Sadio :D We've got about 7 who can play in attack and he wants to sell five of them
...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30017 on: Today at 11:38:30 am
Are people joking when they talk about us signing Mbappe and Haaland?

Why in god's name would they want to join us?
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #30018 on: Today at 11:41:52 am
Quote from: ... on Today at 11:38:30 am
Are people joking when they talk about us signing Mbappe and Haaland?

Why in god's name would they want to join us?
Because we're Liverpool. Premier League Champions still - we've won a European Cup and attended two further European finals in the last 4 years, we've won the World Championship, we've got World Class players in multiple positions, we have incredible training facilities and one of the greatest histories of any club in Europe?

We have a huge global fanbase and play in the most watched domestic league in the world? We can pay competitive wages and have one of the best coaches in world football.
