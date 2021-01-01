We've got 11 senior players who can play CM in Hendo, Milner, Gini, Fab, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Shaq, Grujic, Curtis and Taki and you think we'll sell six of them in one window and then buy one? Especially considering Millie is really winding down now and Hendo, Fab and Thiago all have history of missing decent chunks of the season through injury?



Out of those 11, two are away on loans so practically it is 9 to be fair. And then Shaq rarely plays at CM nor would we want him to based on his qualities. And Ox + Keita are rarely injury-free, so selling both and then replacing both of them with just one player that actually is injury-free more often than not would probably be wise. Ox also more often than not is playing other positions than CM for us anyway.So realistically we have today these CMs: Hendo, Milner, Gini, Thiago, Fab and Curtis that we can more or less rely on. Adding just one more player to replace Keita and Ox would give us seven players but probably still the same amount of injury-free minutes on the pitch. Add potentially Harvey Elliott there and we have one more option next season. So for me, I'd be ok with selling Ox and Keita and replace those with one more option. But then we have Milner who's ageing and probably less reliable next season and we might need two more midfielders.