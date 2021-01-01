He could potentially be what our fans always clamour for; the Mane signing before he goes to the transitional club. We could get him for real cheap and he could be fantastic. There is enough there to tell you the potentially.



Conversely there is the other matter that right now it is just potential, and he may not live up to it.



He could be a great signing, although I don't feel he is a sure fire thing.



With them being in a relegation fight, and I doubt him being a very high profile target, I could see him being bought for cheap and replace someone like Shaqiri as a back up to the attack for now.



It's an ambiguous quote that's never been correctly attributed to the person who's meant to have said it.You could take it as 'it's not an issue as we're not interested' or equally 'it's not an issue, as we will pay his release clause therefore have no need to take a position or negotiate with you.' I think there's too much smoke for it to all be bullshit but we'll see.It does surprise me somewhat the RBL wanted to sell, but their model depends on constant cashflow and he was 19 at the time and struggling to break into a forward group that included Timo Werner. They'd also just spunked a load on Bruma. He's 21 now, nearly 22, so prime age for improvement so as long as we can give him circa 2,000 - 2,500 minutes next season, he should continue to develop. I certainly like his skillset and to be honest was surprised and impressed by his defensive numbers. He's a kid with a point to prove after it hasn't worked out at RBL. He's mainly played wide left or as a 10 this season, but he's versatile and can play as a striker too. For me, his direct dribbling style and powerful shooting means he's better centrally - despite his passing stats not being brilliant.I don't know if work permits would be an issue, he is yet to get capped for the Selecao (called up to two senior squads) but has 18 caps and 16 goals for the U23s. He cost Hertha £15m or so and they're not exactly negotiating from a position of power in persuading the player to stay.