« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 745 746 747 748 749 [750]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1237362 times)

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29960 on: Today at 01:51:05 pm »
Like many others, I have been extremely surprised by Mane's fall this season. There are plenty of explanations for it, but I am really on the fence if we will see a strong comeback from him next season. I am not thinking we will see absolute prime time Mané again, but he has to come up a few levels next season to actually show how he deserves to start every match. I am hoping that for both him and Firmino another forward will give them time to breathe and competition.

But this season is when we might be able to maximise our returns for what we can get from him and Firmino. But I doubt that we'll offload any of them.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29961 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:41:56 pm
I think a  forward like a Raphinha or Neto is more needed than say a Andre Silva.
Silva is a great finisher but Im not sure he scores as many a more defensive league like the PL. He doesnt really press well either & has got great pace(not slow).
Bar Salah we have not got exceptional pace in our forward line.
Even when defences push high against us we rarely get in behind.
Jota is superb but not a speedster more so reasonable pace.

Id move Salah to CF. Get in Raphinha,Neto or someone similar for the Right wing.

Let Jota/Mane fight for the left hand side. Mane could play RW if he regained form.

Personally for the fee you would get for Raphina or Neto, I'd rather Silva. I see Neto and Raphinia as more attacking midfielders and "traditional" wingers than Mane and Salah. Further Salah can play in the middle but is better wider. It's quite a big change in our attack formation as a whole. I feel Neto and Raphinia also need a more natural 9 to feed in their play, which Salah can be but isn't his usual game.

Raphina and Neto would cost about 50 or 60 million I feel, for that I would rather Silva; someone I can see scoring at least 15 goals a season from the middle, with Jota and Salah either side getting similar or more, rather than move Salah to a position which isn't his best, and bring in a player who is more creative than a goalscorer.

If we could I would say get one of them and someone like Silva, I'd think they'd absolutely rip the league apart with creative players feeding a natural 9. But we don't have that money.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29962 on: Today at 01:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:54:39 pm
Personally for the fee you would get for Raphina or Neto, I'd rather Silva. I see Neto and Raphinia as more attacking midfielders and "traditional" wingers than Mane and Salah. Further Salah can play in the middle but is better wider. It's quite a big change in our attack formation as a whole. I feel Neto and Raphinia also need a more natural 9 to feed in their play, which Salah can be but isn't his usual game.

Raphina and Neto would cost about 50 or 60 million I feel, for that I would rather Silva; someone I can see scoring at least 15 goals a season from the middle, with Jota and Salah either side getting similar or more, rather than move Salah to a position which isn't his best, and bring in a player who is more creative than a goalscorer.

If we could I would say get one of them and someone like Silva, I'd think they'd absolutely rip the league apart with creative players feeding a natural 9. But we don't have that money.
Surely getting a natural striker, or someone very different to what Firmino brings, is also a big change to how our attack works as well?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29963 on: Today at 02:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:59:22 pm
Surely getting a natural striker, or someone very different to what Firmino brings, is also a big change to how our attack works as well?

That is very true but at the very least then you still have Salah and Mane/Jota playing in their natural position. Further, whatever we do, we are going to lose that if we are replacing Firmino, which a lot of people are now talking about.

In my original post I was also wondering about someone like Aouar, who would possibly pick up what we lose with Firmino dropping deeper.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29964 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm »
Matheus Cunha looks the closest in profile doesnt he, high amount of dribbles like Firmino in Germany can play on the left and centre, skilful and of course Brazilian. Havent watched him at all so wouldnt know about his defensive qualities...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29965 on: Today at 02:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:06:22 pm
Matheus Cunha looks the closest in profile doesnt he, high amount of dribbles like Firmino in Germany can play on the left and centre, skilful and of course Brazilian. Havent watched him at all so wouldnt know about his defensive qualities...

It's hard, from a layman's view, to really note how good he is at Herta. He is probably their best player but the team as a whole is not very good, so hardly anyone in the team looks brilliant.

Still only 21 though so bags of potential there
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,273
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29966 on: Today at 02:32:13 pm »
On Cunha, I think it's a mark of his quality that he's produced such good dribbling numbers and defensive numbers despite Hertha being so underwhelming (currently in a relegation battle floating slightly above the play off place - have the best current form of those sides though that's a very low bar). He's also only had 1900 minutes but still got 10 combined G+A in that - rather good really.

For me, the main mark that he's clearly got quality and potential is that Red Bull scouted him in the first place - they have an amazing network and player procurement set up - and then when the decision did come to sell, they did not allow him to go cheaply.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,918
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29967 on: Today at 02:33:01 pm »
Will be interesting to see what type of forward we go for but its been clear for a while Bobbys form has fallen big time and the same can be said for Mane this season. The goalscoring burden falls too much on Mo, Jota has been wonderful but I feel we need one more forward player, be it an out and out #9 or a forward that can play across the line. Its a tad harsh to start the talk of selling certain players, this season has been awful for us for a number of reasons, if next season our big guns are back and injury free it will give the rest of the side a major lift and Im sure well see an upturn in form for some of the lads.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,600
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29968 on: Today at 02:52:33 pm »
Some reports that we wont be signing Konate.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,778
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29969 on: Today at 02:53:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:52:33 pm
Some reports that we wont be signing Konate.

"some reports" where?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,408
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29970 on: Today at 03:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:09:52 am
He's looked more comfortable recently, but it would be wrong to say he's been a success so far.
Right but I wouldn't discount him & his upturn in performance has come with Fab in midfield.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29971 on: Today at 03:06:59 pm »
Salah played much of the 1st half of 18/19 as a CF. Scored 3 vs Bournemouth & his record was superb in that position. Good with back to play as well.

He is tasked with much defensive work as well as a RW. Our right hand side is  weak defensively & targeted.

Raphinha is particular works very hard. Would provide quality from the RW & help more defensively as well. Would free Salah to concentrate on goalscoring & pressing rather than tracking back.
I think Raphinha would be a superb signing
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29972 on: Today at 03:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:32:13 pm
On Cunha, I think it's a mark of his quality that he's produced such good dribbling numbers and defensive numbers despite Hertha being so underwhelming (currently in a relegation battle floating slightly above the play off place - have the best current form of those sides though that's a very low bar). He's also only had 1900 minutes but still got 10 combined G+A in that - rather good really.

For me, the main mark that he's clearly got quality and potential is that Red Bull scouted him in the first place - they have an amazing network and player procurement set up - and then when the decision did come to sell, they did not allow him to go cheaply.

He could potentially be what our fans always clamour for; the Mane signing before he goes to the transitional club. We could get him for real cheap and he could be fantastic. There is enough there to tell you the potentially.

Conversely there is the other matter that right now it is just potential, and he may not live up to it.

He could be a great signing, although I don't feel he is a sure fire thing.

With them being in a relegation fight, and I doubt him being a very high profile target, I could see him being bought for cheap and replace someone like Shaqiri as a back up to the attack for now.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29973 on: Today at 03:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:53:19 pm
"some reports" where?

Bild it seems.

Apparently RB called us and we said Konate was "not an issue" for us this summer, we would not be pursuing him. I've seen reports saying we prefer Kabak but I am not sure if that is a case of 2+2 = 5 from said reports.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,447
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29974 on: Today at 03:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:19:13 pm
Bild it seems.

Apparently RB called us and we said Konate was "not an issue" for us this summer, we would not be pursuing him. I've seen reports saying we prefer Kabak but I am not sure if that is a case of 2+2 = 5 from said reports.

Always the same dance with RB isn't it.
If the clause is as reported he'll be moving this summer so its just a case of where
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,515
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29975 on: Today at 03:28:20 pm »
Fucks sake. I already said Welcome to Liverpool on his YouTube video.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,273
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29976 on: Today at 03:45:41 pm »
It's an ambiguous quote that's never been correctly attributed to the person who's meant to have said it.

You could take it as 'it's not an issue as we're not interested' or equally 'it's not an issue, as we will pay his release clause therefore have no need to take a position or negotiate with you.' I think there's too much smoke for it to all be bullshit but we'll see.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:15:46 pm
He could potentially be what our fans always clamour for; the Mane signing before he goes to the transitional club. We could get him for real cheap and he could be fantastic. There is enough there to tell you the potentially.

Conversely there is the other matter that right now it is just potential, and he may not live up to it.

He could be a great signing, although I don't feel he is a sure fire thing.

With them being in a relegation fight, and I doubt him being a very high profile target, I could see him being bought for cheap and replace someone like Shaqiri as a back up to the attack for now.
It does surprise me somewhat the RBL wanted to sell, but their model depends on constant cashflow and he was 19 at the time and struggling to break into a forward group that included Timo Werner. They'd also just spunked a load on Bruma. He's 21 now, nearly 22, so prime age for improvement so as long as we can give him circa 2,000 - 2,500 minutes next season, he should continue to develop. I certainly like his skillset and to be honest was surprised and impressed by his defensive numbers. He's a kid with a point to prove after it hasn't worked out at RBL. He's mainly played wide left or as a 10 this season, but he's versatile and can play as a striker too. For me, his direct dribbling style and powerful shooting means he's better centrally - despite his passing stats not being brilliant.

I don't know if work permits would be an issue, he is yet to get capped for the Selecao (called up to two senior squads) but has 18 caps and 16 goals for the U23s. He cost Hertha £15m or so and they're not exactly negotiating from a position of power in persuading the player to stay.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,252
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29977 on: Today at 03:47:06 pm »
The Ornstein piece on Konate in The Athletic will have been well sourced and he will have checked it out with James Pearce. I don't think we have to worry there.

There is plenty elsewhere to worry about!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29978 on: Today at 04:07:48 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:47:06 pm
The Ornstein piece on Konate in The Athletic will have been well sourced and he will have checked it out with James Pearce. I don't think we have to worry there.

There is plenty elsewhere to worry about!
Ornstein is very reliable imo.

He did say Cantwell was high in our list a year ago whcih I found odd.

But he was spot on in early summer 2019 when he said we wont be doing much business at all.
Got a lot of stick but called it early & was right.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29979 on: Today at 04:11:29 pm »
Quote
Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, transcribed by HITC, Castles said: Im hearing its not just Pedro Neto who is being made available for sale, its also Ruben Neves and Adama Traore.

[They are] essentially the three most sellable and valuable talents in Wolves squad at present, excluding Raul Jimenez.

Adama is 25, he is contracted until 2023. They want to sell at least one of those for a substantial fee, perhaps more than one, and then reinvest and freshen up the squad.

just saw this.

Terrible source.
But seems Wolves may be selling players.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29980 on: Today at 04:11:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:07:48 pm
Ornstein is very reliable imo.

He did say Cantwell was high in our list a year ago whcih I found odd.

But he was spot on in early summer 2019 when he said we wont be doing much business at all.
Got a lot of stick but called it early & was right.

I think Ornstein is very closely linked on the agent side, which is where you get links to the likes of Cantwell. But while I can't remember the specifics of that report, I'm fairly sure he just mentioned us as a club who were interested. Very different to the language in the Konate piece, which was all about a deal being finalised. That suggests to me it's much more than just agent talk, even if there's now a bit of a public game being played with us and Leipzig.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29981 on: Today at 04:42:41 pm »
My guess is that Ornstein and Pearce are pretty tight about these bigger things and news. They may have different sources, or perhaps some are closer to some and vice versa. But for bigger news, they surely will run through plans with each other. Same for a tweet or a bigger article.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,252
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29982 on: Today at 04:50:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:11:29 pm
just saw this.

Terrible source.
But seems Wolves may be selling players.

Unfortunate they are trying to sell Adama now, I think up until recently he was on a majestic 0 goals, 0 assists for the season!

The high tide of £75 million quotes for him are well gone now!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,960
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29983 on: Today at 04:50:41 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:50:05 pm
Unfortunate they are trying to sell Adama now, I think up until recently he was on a majestic 0 goals, 0 assists for the season!

The high tide of £75 million quotes for him are well gone now!

Moneyball.....
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29984 on: Today at 04:55:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:50:05 pm
Unfortunate they are trying to sell Adama now, I think up until recently he was on a majestic 0 goals, 0 assists for the season!

The high tide of £75 million quotes for him are well gone now!
they really messed up not seelinh him last season.

Still think he is better than those stats suggest,
He has created plenty of chances.

But they wot get huge money for him now. Maybe 30m
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,778
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29985 on: Today at 04:58:33 pm »
Think £30m is huge money for him to be honest. He's never really been that good.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29986 on: Today at 04:59:40 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:55:22 pm
they really messed up not seelinh him last season.

Still think he is better than those stats suggest,
He has created plenty of chances.

But they wot get huge money for him now. Maybe 30m

For £30m he'd be interesting for us. But perhaps not ahead of other targets. But lets say we'd get our top targets and then sell players like Shaq, Origi, Minamino and Wilson for very good fees and then maybe Traore could be another interesting option late in the window.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29987 on: Today at 05:01:37 pm »
I'd take Neto for £30m as a squad option but I wouldn't want us anywhere near Traore, and Neves - as talented as he is - isn't really what we need.

Doubt we sign any of them though.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29988 on: Today at 05:03:48 pm »
30m is a good deal for Traore, he is undoubtedly the best dribbler in the this league and has a decent cross on him when he gets going, the ability to single handedly take the ball sometimes 40,50 yards and go through oncoming defenders is a quality any team would love to have.

Hes actually created more chances than Neto this season if Im correct, its a bit lazy to look at his assists this season and come to the conclusion he hasnt put many chances on the plate for his other teammates, last season he got 9 as well in the league alone, pair him with finishers like Salah and Jota and he can look a top player for me.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29989 on: Today at 05:11:00 pm »
I think Traore is a very good player despite his numbers. Bit disapointed with him this season though.
I think 30m for him at the right club is a good deal.

The problem is that he could only be a bench option for us imo.
With the type of player he he doesnt cover much ground & his off the ball work is poor.

He doesnt get in goalscoring positions either. Brillant 1v1 probably best in the world & a good cross

Klopp would improve him though but I dont think he would suit us.

I still think some big clubs would take Traore.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29990 on: Today at 05:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:03:48 pm
30m is a good deal for Traore, he is undoubtedly the best dribbler in the this league and has a decent cross on him when he gets going, the ability to single handedly take the ball sometimes 40,50 yards and go through oncoming defenders is a quality any team would love to have.

Hes actually created more chances than Neto this season if Im correct, its a bit lazy to look at his assists this season and come to the conclusion he hasnt put many chances on the plate for his other teammates, last season he got 9 as well in the league alone, pair him with finishers like Salah and Jota and he can look a top player for me.

According to the PL website, Neto has created 9 "big chances" (however the fuck they define that) compared to 5 for Traore, whilst adding 6 goals and 5 assists to Traore's 0.

The worry with Traore is that so much of what makes him dangerous is his pace, but how often is he going to be able to use that against the packed defences we face most weeks? His end product is still wildly inconsistent and has scarcely improved since his days at Middlebrough, and at 25 he's hardly a young prospect anymore. He's also never been a goalscorer (which seems a pre-requisite for us) - he has 8 goals in 123 appearances for Wolves and 23 career goals. Our CBs are more prolific. Doesn't have enough else to his game to justify the lack of goal threat as a forward.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:18:07 pm by Haggis36 »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29991 on: Today at 05:18:13 pm »
Wolves are quite defensive though. It is why Jota didnt get many league goals apart from in purple patches & we know what a finisher he is.

Neto would be great. Traore at 30m would for sure be a better squad option than Minamino,Origi or Shaqiri.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29992 on: Today at 05:24:17 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 05:18:13 pm
Wolves are quite defensive though. It is why Jota didnt get many league goals apart from in purple patches & we know what a finisher he is.

Neto would be great. Traore at 30m would for sure be a better squad option than Minamino,Origi or Shaqiri.

Even still, their numbers are miles apart - Jota's record at Wolves was 1 in 3, Traore's is 1 in 15...

I don't necessarily disagree he'd be more effective than Minamino, Origi or Shaq but for me that's damning him with faint praise. We could do a hell of a lot better for £30m (and I suspect Wolves would still want more than that).
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29993 on: Today at 05:26:36 pm »
I just don't see it with Traore at all

Neto looks a really good player I think, but may need another season in a team with an actual functioning attack before he could make the step up to us
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 745 746 747 748 749 [750]   Go Up
« previous next »
 