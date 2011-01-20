Oh of course. The likes of Origi, Minamino, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain should all be sold. Keita as well seeing as he is a physical wreck.



Keita is a tricky one. Obviously, a very talented player when he is in form, and not injured, Problem he seldom is, so either we have a good plan to turn his injuries into something in the past, and not only that get him to improve his performances to another level, and have him doing this consistently.For me, that's a long shot that he not only will break free from injuries but also play consistently at a higher level.So do we sell him? How much can we get for him? Hoping to recoup at least £40-45m. Potentially that the likes of teams in Germany might feel that he could reach his previous levels in a league he knows well. The problem I guess is that German teams have less money. For me, he could go to a team like Dortmund perhaps who'd have some cash. Especially if they sell Sancho or Haaland. But see it as a long shot that we'd get that kind of money from any team.