Were definitely coming to the end of Klopps first Liverpool team. I would expect a fair few outgoings this summer if it wasnt for COVID.
We have a few players who have served us well at times but never really took off and dont appear to have anything left to give - Origi, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita. Gini is going. Milner will play the occasional game but his influence has dwindled. Mane and Firmino have lost a yard of pace and their levels have dropped. Then you have Gomez and Virgil coming back from major injuries who will need time.
Its unfortunate that it all seems to have hit at once. It does feel like the end of a cycle. I dont see us magically getting back to how we were once players return from injury. We have a number of issues.
GK: Alisson, Kelleher
FB: Trent, Robbo, Williams, Tsimikas
CB: Virgil, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Kabak
CM: Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Keita, *NEW*, *NEW*.
FWD: Salah, Jota, Mane, Firmino, *NEW*
I think we need 4 additions. Midfield is the biggest concern for me because, aside from Fabinho, none of our current options fill me with confidence (whether thats performances or fitness).