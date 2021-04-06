« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1233922 times)

Offline pathetic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29880 on: Today at 10:38:53 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:31:25 am
I think he jumped the gun myself to a degree like. Got nothing to back that up like. Just think it's possible Kabak is still being assessed.

More likely. Kabak seems to be settling in well but I still don't think he quite fits the profile we're looking for at the back. His lack of pace is an issue for us.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29881 on: Today at 10:42:50 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:39:50 pm
Has anyone been watching Ajax? How has Gravenberch been doing this season?
I watch all of Ajax's games. Live if I can, or if they clash with Liverpool I record them and try to avoid the result.

In my opinion, Gravenberch is the biggest prospect out of their academy since De Jong, and probably the best aside from him in the last 15 years. He's only 18 though, he really should stay in Amsterdam another season if not 2. It's not like his value will do anything but rise as confidence in the market increases gradually and things get back to 'normal.' Probably the best under 19 midfielder in Europe not called Eduardo Camavinga.

He's ostensibly more of a deep-lying midfielder, but has the tools to be box to box and do a lot more. Signing him to be a pure defensive midfielder probably limits him too much when he could actually be a really effective 8 or pivot player. He should be looking at Vieira as a player to model himself on. He's a good tackler and for his age, reads the game extremely well - this shows up statistically because he has a fantastic per90 for interceptions. He is also a good shielder and dribbler with excellent progressive carries and successful dribbles per90. There's a lot of hype because he settled into the senior game quite well at 17 and now is a mainstay of the side, but he really needs more time to develop, to see more of the game in front of him and make the brave pass, because sometimes he could be accused of playing it too safe. He does shoot well though and to be fair, even though he's not Ajax's most advanced midfielder, he has 8 combined G+A in the league from 2000 minutes, which is pretty impressive for his age, regardless of being in a dominant set up that are now 11 points clear at the top.

Physically developed but overall, a touch inconsistent as you'd expect any player of his age to be, but Ajax should get a good fee in the next 24 months (albeit his deal only runs to 2023 and Ajax have been poor with contract negotiations of late) and some team will get one of the highest potential midfielders in Europe. I'd love him at Liverpool but he needs longer in The Netherlands. He's one of those prospects that's 'too good' to take a stepping stone move I would suspect - I'd also wager Ajax wanting a De Jong sized fee for him.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,147
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29882 on: Today at 10:44:37 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 10:38:53 am
More likely. Kabak seems to be settling in well but I still don't think he quite fits the profile we're looking for at the back. His lack of pace is an issue for us.

For sure but at the same time, if he had a stormer the rest of the season and helps us to top 4 and the CL, would be strange if we didn't buy him. We'll probably have the line running on a few different options, make the decision in the summer.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:47:00 am by B0151? »
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29883 on: Today at 10:49:22 am »
RMC who are the most legit source in France said Konate had a partial medical at his under 21 camp, probably to access his hip where he had a previous injury last season.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,504
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29884 on: Today at 11:07:08 am »
Think the need to get in two central defenders might hinge on whether we're in Europe next season. I'd personally be nervous if we just signed one whether that's Kabak or anyone else.

Ideally Kabak and Konate as they would fit our longer term plans perfectly. They'd be learning off the best in the world for a few years before hopefully forging a strong partnership themselves eventually. They both also have quite different attributes too so gives us more options depending on the type of striker they're up against.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29885 on: Today at 11:41:45 am »
Konate is done deal I think.
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29886 on: Today at 12:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:42:50 am
I watch all of Ajax's games. Live if I can, or if they clash with Liverpool I record them and try to avoid the result.

In my opinion, Gravenberch is the biggest prospect out of their academy since De Jong, and probably the best aside from him in the last 15 years. He's only 18 though, he really should stay in Amsterdam another season if not 2. It's not like his value will do anything but rise as confidence in the market increases gradually and things get back to 'normal.' Probably the best under 19 midfielder in Europe not called Eduardo Camavinga.

He's ostensibly more of a deep-lying midfielder, but has the tools to be box to box and do a lot more. Signing him to be a pure defensive midfielder probably limits him too much when he could actually be a really effective 8 or pivot player. He should be looking at Vieira as a player to model himself on. He's a good tackler and for his age, reads the game extremely well - this shows up statistically because he has a fantastic per90 for interceptions. He is also a good shielder and dribbler with excellent progressive carries and successful dribbles per90. There's a lot of hype because he settled into the senior game quite well at 17 and now is a mainstay of the side, but he really needs more time to develop, to see more of the game in front of him and make the brave pass, because sometimes he could be accused of playing it too safe. He does shoot well though and to be fair, even though he's not Ajax's most advanced midfielder, he has 8 combined G+A in the league from 2000 minutes, which is pretty impressive for his age, regardless of being in a dominant set up that are now 11 points clear at the top.

Physically developed but overall, a touch inconsistent as you'd expect any player of his age to be, but Ajax should get a good fee in the next 24 months (albeit his deal only runs to 2023 and Ajax have been poor with contract negotiations of late) and some team will get one of the highest potential midfielders in Europe. I'd love him at Liverpool but he needs longer in The Netherlands. He's one of those prospects that's 'too good' to take a stepping stone move I would suspect - I'd also wager Ajax wanting a De Jong sized fee for him.

Better than Bellingham?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,179
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29887 on: Today at 12:07:58 pm »
We dont sign players like that though.

We either do 16/17 or 23 .... not the bits in between generally
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29888 on: Today at 12:09:51 pm »
We don't do something until we do.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29889 on: Today at 12:27:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:49:22 am
RMC who are the most legit source in France said Konate had a partial medical at his under 21 camp, probably to access his hip where he had a previous injury last season.

Sounds a little intrusive!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,395
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29890 on: Today at 12:28:31 pm »
Have you never had your hip accessed?  :o
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29891 on: Today at 12:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:17:07 am
Southampton interested in a summer move for Neco Williams, says the Athletic. Maybe on a loan with option to buy.

If he went, would we try to bring in a back-up? Or can someone else in the squad step in?

Also no mention in that piece of Southampton trying to do a summer deal for Minamino.

https://theathletic.com/2497486/2021/04/06/southamptons-transfer-plans-walcott-deal-being-pursued-young-full-backs-on-radar-and-striker-hunt-under-way/

Interesting. Neco isnt going to displace Trent, and Klopp has in the past played various others, including Millie, Hendo or Gomez. So I do suspect he might ultimately be surplus to requirements.

However, Kyle Walker-Peters is unlikely to be replaced by him, so surely if he is to move for more game time, it wont be Saints?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29892 on: Today at 12:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:41:45 am
Konate is done deal I think.
Do hope so. Vaguely recall Ornstein as having previous with getting stuff wrong about us, although I think he's suppose to be spot on with Arsenal stories? Might be wrong though, and he did sound pretty certain about the Konate thing.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,246
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29893 on: Today at 12:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 12:47:17 pm
Do hope so. Vaguely recall Ornstein as having previous with getting stuff wrong about us, although I think he's suppose to be spot on with Arsenal stories? Might be wrong though, and he did sound pretty certain about the Konate thing.
What gives me confidence is how good he has been with Arsenal stories - and 18 months ago Arsenal were hot for Konate and really trying to push a deal through, so it would make sense he's followed the lad since and kept his ear close to the ground.

Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:04:51 pm
Better than Bellingham?
I've seen less of Bellingham than the other two, mainly highlights when playing for Dortmund, but I'd put Gravenberch as being a better player at this moment in time. Potential wise they've all likely got a similar ceiling and should have similar aims - of being amongst the best central midfield players on the planet. Just done a cursory check of Bellingham's profile and I must say I'm impressed with the defensive side of his game - especially from a pressing viewpoint - he outperforms Gravenberch here despite playing in a less dominant side in a more difficult league. His work higher up the pitch isn't in the same category of quality but they both look huge prospects. Shout out to Curtis Jones too though, he's got 2 goals and 3 assists from only just over 1,000 minutes of football, in the most difficult competitions available, producing exceptional passing quality.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:23 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline dakid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29894 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 12:47:17 pm
Do hope so. Vaguely recall Ornstein as having previous with getting stuff wrong about us, although I think he's suppose to be spot on with Arsenal stories? Might be wrong though, and he did sound pretty certain about the Konate thing.
Not just Ornstein reporting it though. The medics part came from France and Rory Smith said in January before anyone that he can see us signing him come the summer.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29895 on: Today at 12:54:50 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:49:22 am
RMC who are the most legit source in France said Konate had a partial medical at his under 21 camp, probably to access his hip where he had a previous injury last season.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29896 on: Today at 12:56:30 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,924
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29897 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
Might need a few more angles to confirm that they dont
Logged
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29898 on: Today at 01:03:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:56:30 pm
;D

Obviously piqued your interest.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29899 on: Today at 01:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:42:50 am
I watch all of Ajax's games. Live if I can, or if they clash with Liverpool I record them and try to avoid the result.

In my opinion, Gravenberch is the biggest prospect out of their academy since De Jong, and probably the best aside from him in the last 15 years. He's only 18 though, he really should stay in Amsterdam another season if not 2. It's not like his value will do anything but rise as confidence in the market increases gradually and things get back to 'normal.' Probably the best under 19 midfielder in Europe not called Eduardo Camavinga.

He's ostensibly more of a deep-lying midfielder, but has the tools to be box to box and do a lot more. Signing him to be a pure defensive midfielder probably limits him too much when he could actually be a really effective 8 or pivot player. He should be looking at Vieira as a player to model himself on. He's a good tackler and for his age, reads the game extremely well - this shows up statistically because he has a fantastic per90 for interceptions. He is also a good shielder and dribbler with excellent progressive carries and successful dribbles per90. There's a lot of hype because he settled into the senior game quite well at 17 and now is a mainstay of the side, but he really needs more time to develop, to see more of the game in front of him and make the brave pass, because sometimes he could be accused of playing it too safe. He does shoot well though and to be fair, even though he's not Ajax's most advanced midfielder, he has 8 combined G+A in the league from 2000 minutes, which is pretty impressive for his age, regardless of being in a dominant set up that are now 11 points clear at the top.

Physically developed but overall, a touch inconsistent as you'd expect any player of his age to be, but Ajax should get a good fee in the next 24 months (albeit his deal only runs to 2023 and Ajax have been poor with contract negotiations of late) and some team will get one of the highest potential midfielders in Europe. I'd love him at Liverpool but he needs longer in The Netherlands. He's one of those prospects that's 'too good' to take a stepping stone move I would suspect - I'd also wager Ajax wanting a De Jong sized fee for him.

Thanks for that DS. I had you in mind when I asked. I too was thinking of him as an all round midfielder (remember those?) instead of just defensive. I know it's probably too early for him to move here, but sometimes you just get the feeling that a player is ready to make the step up. Look at our very own Curtis Jones.

Only 2 years left on his contract but unfortunately Raiola is his agent. He'll be bitching and moaning whenever he doesn't start and then linking him to Madrid and Barca when he plays well.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:13:32 pm by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29900 on: Today at 01:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:38:34 am
Really not a good sign that Minamino is sitting on the bench as an unused substitute. Suspect we'll do very well to make a profit on him. Might be a player that just isn't suited to England but will have a cracking career in spain or Italy.

Think Southampton manager said he left him and Che Adams out as they were on international duty and he worked with what he had during the international break.

Cant argue it worked for him !

I think Minamino will get more games for them but he was abit lightweight here I thought but you never know the loan might do him good.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29901 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:46:02 pm
Interesting. Neco isnt going to displace Trent, and Klopp has in the past played various others, including Millie, Hendo or Gomez. So I do suspect he might ultimately be surplus to requirements.

However, Kyle Walker-Peters is unlikely to be replaced by him, so surely if he is to move for more game time, it wont be Saints?

The backup fullback positions are so tricky. For the first time, we have two clear backups in Williams and Tsimikas yet if Trent or Robbo were injured tonight I'd bet neither would be drafted in. He'd be more likely, as you say, to play Milner.

I'm not sure Williams is necessarily up to the task, but equally I'd be concerned if we let him leave and didn't bring someone in as cover. Milner a year older, so you'd either be looking at another academy grad (someone mentioned Bradley, but is he going to be trusted?) or maybe Gomez when he's back or even someone like Ox.

The great thing about an academy grad - like Neco - is that they don't contribute to your squad quotas due to their age, and even when they do hit 21 they should count as homegrown. He's also not going to complain about being left out of squads. I mean, I'd be all for going to get someone like Max Aarons but it's just never going to happen - anyone coming in will know their second choice to Trent. So in an ideal world they'd also be capable of playing elsewhere in the pitch, to maximise potential minutes.

Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29902 on: Today at 01:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:41:45 am
Konate is done deal I think.
I know Upamecano is still playing for Leipzig. But his injury history is good.

But i think partly why Konate isnt playing for Leipzig atm is they dont want another injury to scupper a move.

He gets another injury his transfer fee probably reduces from the release clause.
Leipzig are strong at CB too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 743 744 745 746 747 [748]   Go Up
« previous next »
 