Has anyone been watching Ajax? How has Gravenberch been doing this season?



I watch all of Ajax's games. Live if I can, or if they clash with Liverpool I record them and try to avoid the result.In my opinion, Gravenberch is the biggest prospect out of their academy since De Jong, and probably the best aside from him in the last 15 years. He's only 18 though, he really should stay in Amsterdam another season if not 2. It's not like his value will do anything but rise as confidence in the market increases gradually and things get back to 'normal.' Probably the best under 19 midfielder in Europe not called Eduardo Camavinga.He's ostensibly more of a deep-lying midfielder, but has the tools to be box to box and do a lot more. Signing him to be a pure defensive midfielder probably limits him too much when he could actually be a really effective 8 or pivot player. He should be looking at Vieira as a player to model himself on. He's a good tackler and for his age, reads the game extremely well - this shows up statistically because he has a fantastic per90 for interceptions. He is also a good shielder and dribbler with excellent progressive carries and successful dribbles per90. There's a lot of hype because he settled into the senior game quite well at 17 and now is a mainstay of the side, but he really needs more time to develop, to see more of the game in front of him and make the brave pass, because sometimes he could be accused of playing it too safe. He does shoot well though and to be fair, even though he's not Ajax's most advanced midfielder, he has 8 combined G+A in the league from 2000 minutes, which is pretty impressive for his age, regardless of being in a dominant set up that are now 11 points clear at the top.Physically developed but overall, a touch inconsistent as you'd expect any player of his age to be, but Ajax should get a good fee in the next 24 months (albeit his deal only runs to 2023 and Ajax have been poor with contract negotiations of late) and some team will get one of the highest potential midfielders in Europe. I'd love him at Liverpool but he needs longer in The Netherlands. He's one of those prospects that's 'too good' to take a stepping stone move I would suspect - I'd also wager Ajax wanting a De Jong sized fee for him.