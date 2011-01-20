Can see a hell of a lot more outgoings this Summer.



True, but how many will we get a decent fee for? It's really hard to tell, but I think it's possible some players we would have been hoping/expecting £20m+ for pre-Covid (Origi, Shaqiri etc) we may be looking at half of that, or less. But I don't know, that's only me guessing here, and it's possible I'm overestimating the effect the new financial reality will have on football clubs and their ability to pay.I guess highly desirable players like Haaland et al will still command massive fees, but I'm not sure how that will translate to players further down the scale. Sould be an interesting summer anyway, and with the Red Bird deal we should have a decent amount to spend, hopefully.