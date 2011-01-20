Wouldnt surprise me if we sign Kabak (in addition to Konate) and loan him out. If he carries on with his current form, £18 million will be a steal whether we need him or not and is something we could profit from even he doesnt contribute beyond this season.



With Neco Williams included in the list of potential outgoings, I presume we will be bringing in a back-up right back? Such a tricky slot to fill, as Tsimikas has no doubt found out. Were 8 months into his stay here and we have absolutely no idea if hes good or bad.



I don' think there's a chance we sign Kabak and loan him out. If he joins permanently he'll get game time as a squad player I think. Just can't rely on Matip/Gomez to be fully fit all the time, and I think younger lads like Rhys Williams and Van Den Berg will be out on loan. If we're in the Europa League, I can definitely see Kabak starting games in that, wouldn't want to be risking Joe and Joel in group stage games unless either/or need them for minutes in the tank. Phillips is also interesting, he's been very good when called upon, does he stay or do they sell him if they don't see him fitting the mould for a Liverpool centre half?Kabak for less than the 18 million clause based on his performances recently could possibly be very good business. I can see why theyre trying to re-negotiate the price lower with us needing a few others in, but if we can get him in under 15 million or so then happy days, Schalke are probably in a position where they do need to just get shut. Wouldnt be surprised if Phillips exits but if he does hopefully its for a good price. He may be inexperienced but time is on his side and hes clearly premier league standard.So if we can bring this Konate in and Kabak, on top of Virgil/Joe/Joel - I think wed have a really solid selection of first teamers there. We know the only problem of course is injuries. Matip and Gomez are more than partial to a lay-off, and we dont really know for sure how Van Dijk is going to come back. Konates game time over the past two seasons also looks suspect.