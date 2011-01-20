« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29800 on: Today at 05:12:34 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:11:43 pm
Saw we were linked with Sabitzer. Potential Gini replacement?

Veru possible but can we really buy all the RB first XI?


;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29801 on: Today at 05:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:12:34 pm
Veru possible but can we really buy all the RB first XI?


;D

We just got bored with Southampton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29802 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 05:11:04 pm
Really, i live in the reality of who we have not what may happen and Karius in no way will stay at the Club, be it sold or loaned out. We have Alisson, Kellegher, Adrian, Grabara, Karius in that order, 2 of them are certain to move, Adrian will go too i feel, we may need one more in with Alisson and Kellegher still.

I think that Alisson, Karius and Grabara will be quite enough, with Kelleher developing by playing regularly on loan, but lets wait and see ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29803 on: Today at 05:16:50 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:11:43 pm
Saw we were linked with Sabitzer. Potential Gini replacement?

quality player, doesnt get quite the attention he should.

But maybe 3 or 4 years older than the usual age profile (bar Thiago!) for midfielders and forwards for us these days? 

Hugely versatile though, gone from being a winger or attacking midfielder, to a more central midfield role, chipping in with a fair few assists and goals each year regardless.

Looks like he wants to try his luck somewhere else, has 1 year left on his deal after this season, hes club captain at Leipzig, theyll be very dissapinted to lose him wherever he goes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29804 on: Today at 05:47:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:13:31 pm
We just got bored with Southampton.

True dat ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29805 on: Today at 05:48:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:14:13 pm
I think that Alisson, Karius and Grabara will be quite enough, with Kelleher developing by playing regularly on loan, but lets wait and see ...

So 2 keepers who we have loaned out and can get nowhere near our bench we keep, do you read before you post at times?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29806 on: Today at 06:04:06 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:11:43 pm
Saw we were linked with Sabitzer. Potential Gini replacement?

Hes decent but feels like a step down for us - who does he get in the first team ahead of
Wed also be bringing in another late 20s midfielder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29807 on: Today at 06:14:12 pm »
Between the Europa League group, League Cup, and FA Cup games in Jan, there will plenty of games for Kelleher to develop over the first half of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29808 on: Today at 06:19:56 pm »
Hopefully Kelleher is up to the task of being second choice next season, and we can maybe bring in a homegrown keeper as third choice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29809 on: Today at 06:20:55 pm »
What are our U23 and Youth keppers like anyone?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29810 on: Today at 06:35:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:40:56 pm
Had such high hopes for Woodburn.

And Wilson before him.

And Ibe.

And Wisdom.

Flanagan and Robinson.

Pacheco.

Nemeth.

Marsh...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29811 on: Today at 06:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:57:26 pm
But you have pin pointed the problem here, we have 3 senior CBs, two are always and they are always injured at one time or another, we went into this season with 3 CBs, Virgil, Matip and Gomez, all 3 are injured but two of them being out is not a shock, you must see the worry/problem here with keeping both of them as our 4 choices if/when we get one moere CB in.

Williams and Philips will go.

A lot of people want us to sign two new CB's. Konate + 1 more, maybe Kabak or Caleta-Car. However, we probably can't and shouldn't have 5th choice CB's that costs first choice transfer fees and salaries. I can only see that happening, if Matip is sold. He is obviously world-class when fit, but he is only fit 20% of the time. He is also turning 30 and probably on decent wage.

We should keep Phillips as he adds depth, is probably on low wages and is homegrown.

Send Rhys on loan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29812 on: Today at 06:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 06:40:28 pm
A lot of people want us to sign two new CB's. Konate + 1 more, maybe Kabak or Caleta-Car. However, we probably can't and shouldn't have 5th choice CB's that costs first choice transfer fees and salaries. I can only see that happening, if Matip is sold. He is obviously world-class when fit, but he is only fit 20% of the time. He is also turning 30 and probably on decent wage.

We should keep Phillips as he adds depth, is probably on low wages and is homegrown.

Send Rhys on loan.

Yes i would agree on that. No idea who Caleta-Car is though ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29813 on: Today at 06:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:20:55 pm
What are our U23 and Youth keppers like anyone?
They are legion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29814 on: Today at 07:00:16 pm »
Wouldnt surprise me if we sign Kabak (in addition to Konate) and loan him out. If he carries on with his current form, £18 million will be a steal whether we need him or not and is something we could profit from even he doesnt contribute beyond this season.

With Neco Williams included in the list of potential outgoings, I presume we will be bringing in a back-up right back? Such a tricky slot to fill, as Tsimikas has no doubt found out. Were 8 months into his stay here and we have absolutely no idea if hes good or bad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29815 on: Today at 07:03:11 pm »
Philips will command a really decent fee after this season....  thats one plus
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29816 on: Today at 07:06:27 pm »
One for the scrabble fans here:

Teun Koopmeiners
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29817 on: Today at 07:07:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:00:16 pm
Wouldnt surprise me if we sign Kabak (in addition to Konate) and loan him out. If he carries on with his current form, £18 million will be a steal whether we need him or not and is something we could profit from even he doesnt contribute beyond this season.

With Neco Williams included in the list of potential outgoings, I presume we will be bringing in a back-up right back? Such a tricky slot to fill, as Tsimikas has no doubt found out. Were 8 months into his stay here and we have absolutely no idea if hes good or bad.

I don' think there's a chance we sign Kabak and loan him out. If he joins permanently he'll get game time as a squad player I think. Just can't rely on Matip/Gomez to be fully fit all the time, and I think younger lads like Rhys Williams and Van Den Berg will be out on loan. If we're in the Europa League, I can definitely see Kabak starting games in that, wouldn't want to be risking Joe and Joel in group stage games unless either/or need them for minutes in the tank. Phillips is also interesting, he's been very good when called upon, does he stay or do they sell him if they don't see him fitting the mould for a Liverpool centre half?

Kabak for less than the 18 million clause based on his performances recently could possibly be very good business. I can see why theyre trying to re-negotiate the price lower with us needing a few others in, but if we can get him in under 15 million or so then happy days, Schalke are probably in a position where they do need to just get shut. Wouldnt be surprised if Phillips exits but if he does hopefully its for a good price. He may be inexperienced but time is on his side and hes clearly premier league standard.

So if we can bring this Konate in and Kabak, on top of Virgil/Joe/Joel - I think wed have a really solid selection of first teamers there. We know the only problem of course is injuries. Matip and Gomez are more than partial to a lay-off, and we dont really know for sure how Van Dijk is going to come back. Konates game time over the past two seasons also looks suspect.
