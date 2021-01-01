That's my point. I'm surprised more haven't gone down this route. Take the big signing on fee and huge wages, work four years, leave to a club of your choice (pool of options is massively widened by removing transfer fee, because then its down to the player how prohibitively they are going to set their cost to a new club)



Currently, I think this works really well for young superstars where you can dictate your career choices knowing you'll have top clubs interested throughout your career or you're already on obscene wages. For example, Mbappe can come here next year on a 4/5-year contract and just never sign a new one. He'll play for 3/4 years, and then we'll sell him on (or he'll leave on a free). He doesn't need to worry about wages that much anyway if he's on 300K. He can get that PL experience with us and Klopp and then the Real Madrid experience. Haaland kind of has this option too. He was never staying at BVB beyond 2022 given the release clause, and he can also move around if he wants given the clause isn't too prohibitive. He can then sign a 5-year contract with City and just never renew and go to Barca when they have more money or something.If you're anyone else, you get a big transfer to a big club, and you perform well, and the club comes in and offers a good wage increase for additional years on the contract, it's probably hard to say no. If Aouar went to Arsenal and they pay him 125K a week for 5 years, and after 1.5 years, he's great and likes it there, Arsenal offer a 5-year contract at 250K a week, does he want to say no? He can probably try to get a release clause inserted, but the market for him may not be there in 4/5 years anyway. Turning down that contract increase just for the hope he can duck out on a free or Arsenal will sell him in 2/3 years may be a tricky proposition. He also hasn't been earning obscene wages since he was a teenager. It's similar for someone like Salah (we probably upped his wages quite a bit after his first year). He could've turned down the contract, but was he comfortable leaving that contract on the table for the chance to move when he's close to 30? Might as well take LFC's big contract increase. I think most players will push hard for release clauses if they're truly set on moving (see Luis Suarez), but dictating career moves so brazenly in your early 20s is probably only reserved for mega-stars.That being said, I wouldn't be shocked if this becomes more common if transfer fees diminish (pandemic and other trends). It gets closer to the free agency model of the North American sports. In baseball, Houston's young talented shortstop Carlos Correa, who is immensely talented but has struggled to stay healthy to live up to his potential, has one year left on his contract (worth $12 million a year). Houston offered a 6-year, $120 million and a 5-year, $125 million offer to him, but he declined. He's looking to have a big year to get as much money in free agency as possible. Why not right? The Mets just gave Francisco Lindor, a player of similar age (and who has admittedly been more productive/more healthy than Correa) a 10-year, $341 million contract. It's risky for Correa, though, if he gets injured again and doesn't perform to expectations, but on the other hand, it gives him choices, particularly if he performs in 2021. Given that football clubs are less used to losing players on frees than MLB teams, in the Aouar example above, he can probably leave after 3/4 years anyway if he signed an initial 5-year contract. If he refuses to sign a new, improved contract, it's risky from an earnings perspective, but he may also be sold with a 1 or 2 years left for a discount transfer fee (unless Arsenal are prepared to lose him on a free), so maybe this does become more viable going forward if player choice in club becomes a major issue. I think the transfer fees and the willingness (or lack thereof by clubs) to pay them may start influencing players to not sign contract renewals unless they 1) want that huge pay increase immediately or 2) want to stay at that club long-term.It all kind of comes together (how much clubs are willing to pay in terms of transfer fees, what kind of wages players get initially, contract renewal terms, do agents prefer fees on transfer fees or fees as part of the free agent signing).We could see a shifting model outside of just the mega-stars if circumstances begin to align.