Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1223331 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29640 on: Yesterday at 05:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:27:07 pm


Hes still comfortably > haaland fwiw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29641 on: Yesterday at 05:13:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:02:53 pm
Hes still comfortably > haaland fwiw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29642 on: Yesterday at 05:15:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 05:00:43 pm
Well, players are rarely leaving PSG or Man City, because most of them are still in it for the money. PSG have offered Mbappe 600,000 per week recently, but he has still rejected it. The kid obviously wants to play for a really big club ...

That's my point. I'm surprised more haven't gone down this route. Take the big signing on fee and huge wages, work four years, leave to a club of your choice (pool of options is massively widened by removing transfer fee, because then its down to the player how prohibitively they are going to set their cost to a new club)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29643 on: Yesterday at 06:05:14 pm »
These megastars contracts are now moving into the realm of American Football, whereby a player may need to consider taking a smaller financial package in order to make it more likely that the team can spread money across the squad. More talent more chance of winning etc.

Mbappe is crazily good - but hes not good enough to deserve the wages of 3 top players combined, which roughly seems to be the offer that is purportedly on the table from PSG. A great player will be realistic and value trophies over pay. I actually do think both Mbappe and Haaland value their legacy and lasting impact on the game. If they do, theyll make sure theyre not pricing themselves out of all but one or two clubs (the two richest clubs have zero European Cups between them) and not saddling a club with a gigantic financial implication.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29644 on: Yesterday at 06:17:30 pm »
wonder could the Nike deal help us with Mbappe or Haaland.

Maybe Lebron with Mbappe?

I hope both dont move this season because we would a more attractive proposition in 2022.
Although both are probably want too much in wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29645 on: Yesterday at 06:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 05:15:01 pm
That's my point. I'm surprised more haven't gone down this route. Take the big signing on fee and huge wages, work four years, leave to a club of your choice (pool of options is massively widened by removing transfer fee, because then its down to the player how prohibitively they are going to set their cost to a new club)

Currently, I think this works really well for young superstars where you can dictate your career choices knowing you'll have top clubs interested throughout your career or you're already on obscene wages.  For example, Mbappe can come here next year on a 4/5-year contract and just never sign a new one.  He'll play for 3/4 years, and then we'll sell him on (or he'll leave on a free).  He doesn't need to worry about wages that much anyway if he's on 300K.  He can get that PL experience with us and Klopp and then the Real Madrid experience.  Haaland kind of has this option too.  He was never staying at BVB beyond 2022 given the release clause, and he can also move around if he wants given the clause isn't too prohibitive.  He can then sign a 5-year contract with City and just never renew and go to Barca when they have more money or something.

If you're anyone else, you get a big transfer to a big club, and you perform well, and the club comes in and offers a good wage increase for additional years on the contract, it's probably hard to say no.  If Aouar went to Arsenal and they pay him 125K a week for 5 years, and after 1.5 years, he's great and likes it there, Arsenal offer a 5-year contract at 250K a week, does he want to say no?  He can probably try to get a release clause inserted, but the market for him may not be there in 4/5 years anyway.  Turning down that contract increase just for the hope he can duck out on a free or Arsenal will sell him in 2/3 years may be a tricky proposition.  He also hasn't been earning obscene wages since he was a teenager.  It's similar for someone like Salah (we probably upped his wages quite a bit after his first year).  He could've turned down the contract, but was he comfortable leaving that contract on the table for the chance to move when he's close to 30?  Might as well take LFC's big contract increase.  I think most players will push hard for release clauses if they're truly set on moving (see Luis Suarez), but dictating career moves so brazenly in your early 20s is probably only reserved for mega-stars.

That being said, I wouldn't be shocked if this becomes more common if transfer fees diminish (pandemic and other trends).  It gets closer to the free agency model of the North American sports.  In baseball, Houston's young talented shortstop Carlos Correa, who is immensely talented but has struggled to stay healthy to live up to his potential, has one year left on his contract (worth $12 million a year).  Houston offered a 6-year, $120 million and a 5-year, $125 million offer to him, but he declined.  He's looking to have a big year to get as much money in free agency as possible.  Why not right?  The Mets just gave Francisco Lindor, a player of similar age (and who has admittedly been more productive/more healthy than Correa) a 10-year, $341 million contract.  It's risky for Correa, though, if he gets injured again and doesn't perform to expectations, but on the other hand, it gives him choices, particularly if he performs in 2021.  Given that football clubs are less used to losing players on frees than MLB teams, in the Aouar example above, he can probably leave after 3/4 years anyway if he signed an initial 5-year contract.  If he refuses to sign a new, improved contract, it's risky from an earnings perspective, but he may also be sold with a 1 or 2 years left for a discount transfer fee (unless Arsenal are prepared to lose him on a free), so maybe this does become more viable going forward if player choice in club becomes a major issue.  I think the transfer fees and the willingness (or lack thereof by clubs) to pay them may start influencing players to not sign contract renewals unless they 1) want that huge pay increase immediately or 2) want to stay at that club long-term.

It all kind of comes together (how much clubs are willing to pay in terms of transfer fees, what kind of wages players get initially, contract renewal terms, do agents prefer fees on transfer fees or fees as part of the free agent signing).

We could see a shifting model outside of just the mega-stars if circumstances begin to align.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29646 on: Yesterday at 07:30:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 06:17:30 pm
wonder could the Nike deal help us with Mbappe or Haaland.

People are often making jokes about this, but I will try to reply in a serious manner. Our deal with Nike guarantees us £30 million per season. That is pretty low, considering the deals other top clubs have. However, we also receive 20% of the net sales of all LFC related merchandise, which increases the deal significantly. Most marketing experts think it could push the deal up to £80 - £100 million per season, if we are successful. Having a kit deal structured in that way, we need a Nike poster boy who will be selling LFC merchandise. At the moment, that poster boy is Van Dijk, but Mbappe and Haaland are also Nike athletes ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29647 on: Yesterday at 08:20:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:30:05 pm
People are often making jokes about this, but I will try to reply in a serious manner. Our deal with Nike guarantees us £30 million per season. That is pretty low, considering the deals other top clubs have. However, we also receive 20% of the net sales of all LFC related merchandise, which increases the deal significantly. Most marketing experts think it could push the deal up to £80 - £100 million per season, if we are successful. Having a kit deal structured in that way, we need a Nike poster boy who will be selling LFC merchandise. At the moment, that poster boy is Van Dijk, but Mbappe and Haaland are also Nike athletes ...

Think Nike would love both of them at Madrid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29648 on: Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:30:05 pm
People are often making jokes about this, but I will try to reply in a serious manner. Our deal with Nike guarantees us £30 million per season. That is pretty low, considering the deals other top clubs have. However, we also receive 20% of the net sales of all LFC related merchandise, which increases the deal significantly. Most marketing experts think it could push the deal up to £80 - £100 million per season, if we are successful. Having a kit deal structured in that way, we need a Nike poster boy who will be selling LFC merchandise. At the moment, that poster boy is Van Dijk, but Mbappe and Haaland are also Nike athletes ...
Liverpool probably couldn't have picked a worse time for this type of kit deal with stores all over the world closed due to covid. I wouldn't be surprised if we haven't made a loss here compared to the last kit deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29649 on: Yesterday at 09:47:00 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
Liverpool probably couldn't have picked a worse time for this type of kit deal with stores all over the world closed due to covid. I wouldn't be surprised if we haven't made a loss here compared to the last kit deal.

By all accounts its been extremely successful so far so that would be surprising.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29650 on: Yesterday at 09:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:05:14 pm
These megastars contracts are now moving into the realm of American Football, whereby a player may need to consider taking a smaller financial package in order to make it more likely that the team can spread money across the squad. More talent more chance of winning etc.

Mbappe is crazily good - but hes not good enough to deserve the wages of 3 top players combined, which roughly seems to be the offer that is purportedly on the table from PSG. A great player will be realistic and value trophies over pay. I actually do think both Mbappe and Haaland value their legacy and lasting impact on the game. If they do, theyll make sure theyre not pricing themselves out of all but one or two clubs (the two richest clubs have zero European Cups between them) and not saddling a club with a gigantic financial implication.

Exactly the comparison to another sport (NFL) I was thinking about too. Depending on the player's motivations, securing that first big lucrative contract can free them up to pursue their other goals whether that be experiencing playing in another country/competition or trying to join a team than can compete for the CL etc.

Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:18:44 pm

Another great post! Thank you both

Definitely think things could develop along these lines in the coming years
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29651 on: Yesterday at 09:48:19 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
Liverpool probably couldn't have picked a worse time for this type of kit deal with stores all over the world closed due to covid. I wouldn't be surprised if we haven't made a loss here compared to the last kit deal.
You'd imagine so, but who knows.

One thing that came as a shock to noone is we have absolutely shite kits now though!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29652 on: Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 08:20:01 pm
Think Nike would love both of them at Madrid

I doubt that Nike would love for both Mbappe and Haaland to appear in the kit of their main competitor on weekly basis ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29653 on: Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 09:28:38 pm
Liverpool probably couldn't have picked a worse time for this type of kit deal with stores all over the world closed due to covid. I wouldn't be surprised if we haven't made a loss here compared to the last kit deal.

All the reports suggest otherwise. It seems that the sales of our kits are going really well. It must be because Nike are better equipped for online sales ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29654 on: Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm
All the reports suggest otherwise. It seems that the sales of our kits are going really well. It must be because Nike are better equipped for online sales ...

What reports are there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29655 on: Today at 12:35:11 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
What reports are there?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-nike-reveal-new-kit-18975208

I think you will find a few more links in the New Kit thread in the main forum. I believe they were posted around Christmas/New Year ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29656 on: Today at 05:09:02 am »
Sangria, I haven't watched much of either so I'm interested in your opinion, although I'm happy to hear from others who have watched both.
If we assume we are getting Konate as rumours suggest and assuming we are looking at 2 CB's this summer would you buy Kabak at the 18m or Caleta-Car at the rumoured 22M we offered in January based on their numbers and your own observations?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29657 on: Today at 08:18:40 am »
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 05:09:02 am
Sangria, I haven't watched much of either so I'm interested in your opinion, although I'm happy to hear from others who have watched both.
If we assume we are getting Konate as rumours suggest and assuming we are looking at 2 CB's this summer would you buy Kabak at the 18m or Caleta-Car at the rumoured 22M we offered in January based on their numbers and your own observations?
Good question and a tough one. I think given they type of injuries theyve had - VVD and Gomez, alongside Matips historical inability to stay fit for long stretches, theres absolutely no question that we should sign two.

If we assume were getting Konate - which for me, injury worries aside is the best U23 CB transfer we could make - then I think at present Id probably at a stretch keep Kabak. Its a really difficult one to decide, because I rate Caleta-Car highly and also think that if the price point is going to be the mooted £20ms, hes an absolute bargain.

I think if were confident that VVD and Gomez will both withstand big minutes next season, you go Kabak. Hes around 4 years younger than Caleta-Car, is producing good numbers in the front foot arts of defending and is profiling very similarly to the PLs other strong Turkish CB, Caglar Soyuncu. Theres absolutely areas of his game he needs to improve - decision making, when to engage, positional sense - but hes so young for his position and already grown in confidence whilst here and shown us something. For £18m, youre getting one of the best U21 CBs in Europe who could go on to become something special.

With Caleta-Car, youd be signing someone who is much further along their development curve. Hes strong, mobile and a good long passer, which is important in our system. Hes also physical and has played in a high line for years at Salzburg. Hes impressive - hes also possibly the best value for money CB thats purportedly available right now, I was pretty gutted when we didnt get him in January because normal circumstances this guy is a £30m - £40m transfer. Hes 25 soon and whilst thats no age for a centre half, youre essentially getting what youre getting. His aerial numbers also dont stack up compared to a VVD or Matip, though perhaps an unfair stick to beat him with.

Honestly, with a football manager hat on Id sign both because I know from personal experience how hard it is to come back from the injury Van Dijk has had (though I am no pro athlete and didnt have the finest rehab money can buy) and Gomez has had horrific luck with injuries. I just dont see us paying out £40m for Konate then another £40m for Kabak and Caleta-Car, albeit possibly minus a sale fee for Phillips. What that would do is prevent the need to ever play Fabinho or Henderson as a centre half again. Were obviously not going to spend £80m on three CBs in one summer though, only for them all to sit on the bench once the usual pair are rehabbed and fit. If we did do that Id be worrying about whether wed ever see the two titans again. We have much greater need further forward for that money than giving us ridiculous squad depth at CB.

Ive rambled because Im torn. By the smallest of margins based on potential and hope that our usual pairing come back to play to their own high standards, Ill say Kabak. He has a higher ceiling and is showing he could be a monster in the future. I could easily see Caleta-Car jumping ship to a lower European-competition club and doubling his value though. Id think Leipzig will take a look in summer given they know him and could be losing both Konate and Upamecano.

Tough one, no easy answer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29658 on: Today at 08:37:39 am »
Our CB situation is so bad squad building wise. We need to buy 2 in the summer but if Van Dijk and Gomez get back to previous heights theyll both sit on the bench. £60 million worth of CB on the bench? Not ideal. I guess we make some of that back by moving on Matip, Philips and potentially Davies. If on the other hand Gomez and/or Van Dijk dont return to their previous levels the spending is justified but its rubbish because they were both so good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29659 on: Today at 09:49:10 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:27:07 pm

We should take him on loan for £30 million + Origi with an option to buy for a further £50 million.

Much more digestible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29660 on: Today at 09:59:19 am »
Surely there's bargains to be had in France given the league is pretty much bankrupt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29661 on: Today at 10:56:46 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:30:05 pm
People are often making jokes about this, but I will try to reply in a serious manner. Our deal with Nike guarantees us £30 million per season. That is pretty low, considering the deals other top clubs have. However, we also receive 20% of the net sales of all LFC related merchandise, which increases the deal significantly. Most marketing experts think it could push the deal up to £80 - £100 million per season, if we are successful. Having a kit deal structured in that way, we need a Nike poster boy who will be selling LFC merchandise. At the moment, that poster boy is Van Dijk, but Mbappe and Haaland are also Nike athletes ...

They often do because its absolutely laughable.

PSG are getting 80 million from Nike a year. The idea Nike would attempt to take away their most marketable, valuable player just to go to another club they sponsor is hilarious
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29662 on: Today at 11:22:43 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:56:46 am
They often do because its absolutely laughable.

PSG are getting 80 million from Nike a year. The idea Nike would attempt to take away their most marketable, valuable player just to go to another club they sponsor is hilarious
I suppose it depends on how marketable the club that theyre going to is. Largely Id agree, but something implausible like Mbappe to Liverpool would be a marketers wet dream for the UK and many other markets. Mbappe with the Liver bird on his chest shifts more merchandise and kits etc than with the Jordan logo and PSG crest attached to him.

Nike have kind of made PSG their prestige club with the Jordan tie-in - they may feel theyve killed that for all its worth and might make renewed revenues with Mbappe moving. I think though, the key point that determines this is the point you make about PSG - theyre already on an obscene deal compared to their size and global reach and taking Mbappe away makes that deal far, far less valuable.

Its all spitballing on my part anyway, I know very little about the commercials of sports markets in terms of merchandise and licensing. What I do know is how obscenely profitable Nike are. Blank cheque territory.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:24:17 am by Drinks Sangria »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29663 on: Today at 11:46:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:55:07 pm
I doubt that Nike would love for both Mbappe and Haaland to appear in the kit of their main competitor on weekly basis ...

Dont know why I says Madrid , meant the likes of Barca
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29664 on: Today at 11:59:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:37:39 am
Our CB situation is so bad squad building wise. We need to buy 2 in the summer but if Van Dijk and Gomez get back to previous heights theyll both sit on the bench. £60 million worth of CB on the bench? Not ideal. I guess we make some of that back by moving on Matip, Philips and potentially Davies. If on the other hand Gomez and/or Van Dijk dont return to their previous levels the spending is justified but its rubbish because they were both so good.

again with the selling Matip.

Gomez has had too few heights', because of the bad injuries hes suffered in his young career, and for all those who think Matip cant be trusted, there is far too much trust going into the resturn of Gomez. So buying Konate (or whoever) at around the 35 mill mark isnt a bad situation, its necessary. And yes, I know that he may not be the answer with his injury worries, but Im sure the club are doing their due dilligence. And they are buying at least one central defender to become a first choice by the way, not to be a bench warmer. Maybe not one who will play most games in his first season, but one who will be a mainstay they hope for many many seasons. And sooner rather than later.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29665 on: Today at 12:00:49 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:13:30 am
PSG apparently want 120-150m for Mbappe, according to La Parisien.

Hopefully the Redbird money stretches a bit, would be the dream signing
Bargain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29666 on: Today at 12:05:20 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:56:46 am
They often do because its absolutely laughable.

PSG are getting 80 million from Nike a year. The idea Nike would attempt to take away their most marketable, valuable player just to go to another club they sponsor is hilarious

Personally I dont find it hilarious, the lad is leaving and he has been linked to Madrid ( Adidas) , so why not make sure if you can he goes to a club sponsored by Nike

When you look at their main sponsored teams surely we have to be a possibility even if a long shot

Nike Elite Teams:
Atletico, Barcelona, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, PSG, Roma and Tottenham.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:54 pm by rocco »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29667 on: Today at 02:46:11 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:05:20 pm
Personally I dont find it hilarious, the lad is leaving and he has been linked to Madrid ( Adidas) , so why not make sure if you can he goes to a club sponsored by Nike

When you look at their main sponsored teams surely we have to be a possibility even if a long shot

Nike Elite Teams:
Atletico, Barcelona, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, PSG, Roma and Tottenham.

And this is the part that some people simply can't understand. Mbappe is leaving PSG, no matter how much money they are receiving from Nike. The most serious option is for him to end up at Adidas sponsored club (Real Madrid). Considering that Mbappe's personal sponsorship deal with Nike is also up for renewal, this might end up in a marketing disaster for Nike: The most talented young player in the World, and the most likely multiple Ballon d'Or winner in the coming years, ending up at a club sposored by Adidas, and also being pursued by Adidas for a personal sponsorship deal.

In normal circumstances, Nike would have certainly pushed Mbappe toward Barcelona, but with them being at the verge of bankrupcy and a long rebuilding process, LFC are the most likely Nike destination for Mbappe, especially since the player obviously likes our club and respects our manager a lot. Like I have said on many ocassions, Real Madrid are still the most likely destination for Mbappe, but we are also in the running ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29668 on: Today at 03:16:13 pm »
Quote
#LFC are one of the teams keen to signing Readings 19-year old Michael Olise who is expected to leave the club this summer. His contract runs out in 2022. [@Eurosport]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29669 on: Today at 04:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:16:13 pm

Looks a great prospect. 15 combined G+A in 31 games as a 19 year old is phenomenal. Probably the best prospect from the football league that isnt called Harvey Elliott.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29670 on: Today at 05:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:16:13 pm


Talks are going well I've heard. Due to sign on Sunday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29671 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:07:22 pm
Talks are going well I've heard. Due to sign on Sunday.
;D

Cant find good info about Olises contract - closest to a decent source reports it runs to 2022 but he may have an £8m release clause, which would be a bit odd but understandable given it was signed back in 2019 when he was 17.

£8m would be a bargain and probably not too dissimilar to the fee that would come with a tribunal if that were how he leaves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29672 on: Today at 05:26:31 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:05:20 pm
Personally I dont find it hilarious, the lad is leaving and he has been linked to Madrid ( Adidas) , so why not make sure if you can he goes to a club sponsored by Nike

When you look at their main sponsored teams surely we have to be a possibility even if a long shot

Nike Elite Teams:
Atletico, Barcelona, Chelsea, Galatasaray, Inter, Leipzig, Liverpool, PSG, Roma and Tottenham.

The whole point is that they cant, thats literally it. Its not ever been a thing. If he wants to play for Real, hes not suddenly going to stop because someone tells him he wont get any more free trainers if he does
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29673 on: Today at 06:28:33 pm »
Like I said above, this is the part some people simply can't understand ...

https://www.nike.com/gb/w/kylian-mbappe-8hwqc
