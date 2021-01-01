« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 737 738 739 740 741 [742]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1220858 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,406
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29640 on: Today at 05:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:27:07 pm


Hes still comfortably > haaland fwiw
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29641 on: Today at 05:13:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:02:53 pm
Hes still comfortably > haaland fwiw
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,144
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29642 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:00:43 pm
Well, players are rarely leaving PSG or Man City, because most of them are still in it for the money. PSG have offered Mbappe 600,000 per week recently, but he has still rejected it. The kid obviously wants to play for a really big club ...

That's my point. I'm surprised more haven't gone down this route. Take the big signing on fee and huge wages, work four years, leave to a club of your choice (pool of options is massively widened by removing transfer fee, because then its down to the player how prohibitively they are going to set their cost to a new club)
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29643 on: Today at 06:05:14 pm »
These megastars contracts are now moving into the realm of American Football, whereby a player may need to consider taking a smaller financial package in order to make it more likely that the team can spread money across the squad. More talent more chance of winning etc.

Mbappe is crazily good - but hes not good enough to deserve the wages of 3 top players combined, which roughly seems to be the offer that is purportedly on the table from PSG. A great player will be realistic and value trophies over pay. I actually do think both Mbappe and Haaland value their legacy and lasting impact on the game. If they do, theyll make sure theyre not pricing themselves out of all but one or two clubs (the two richest clubs have zero European Cups between them) and not saddling a club with a gigantic financial implication.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29644 on: Today at 06:17:30 pm »
wonder could the Nike deal help us with Mbappe or Haaland.

Maybe Lebron with Mbappe?

I hope both dont move this season because we would a more attractive proposition in 2022.
Although both are probably want too much in wages.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,092
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29645 on: Today at 06:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:15:01 pm
That's my point. I'm surprised more haven't gone down this route. Take the big signing on fee and huge wages, work four years, leave to a club of your choice (pool of options is massively widened by removing transfer fee, because then its down to the player how prohibitively they are going to set their cost to a new club)

Currently, I think this works really well for young superstars where you can dictate your career choices knowing you'll have top clubs interested throughout your career or you're already on obscene wages.  For example, Mbappe can come here next year on a 4/5-year contract and just never sign a new one.  He'll play for 3/4 years, and then we'll sell him on (or he'll leave on a free).  He doesn't need to worry about wages that much anyway if he's on 300K.  He can get that PL experience with us and Klopp and then the Real Madrid experience.  Haaland kind of has this option too.  He was never staying at BVB beyond 2022 given the release clause, and he can also move around if he wants given the clause isn't too prohibitive.  He can then sign a 5-year contract with City and just never renew and go to Barca when they have more money or something.

If you're anyone else, you get a big transfer to a big club, and you perform well, and the club comes in and offers a good wage increase for additional years on the contract, it's probably hard to say no.  If Aouar went to Arsenal and they pay him 125K a week for 5 years, and after 1.5 years, he's great and likes it there, Arsenal offer a 5-year contract at 250K a week, does he want to say no?  He can probably try to get a release clause inserted, but the market for him may not be there in 4/5 years anyway.  Turning down that contract increase just for the hope he can duck out on a free or Arsenal will sell him in 2/3 years may be a tricky proposition.  He also hasn't been earning obscene wages since he was a teenager.  It's similar for someone like Salah (we probably upped his wages quite a bit after his first year).  He could've turned down the contract, but was he comfortable leaving that contract on the table for the chance to move when he's close to 30?  Might as well take LFC's big contract increase.  I think most players will push hard for release clauses if they're truly set on moving (see Luis Suarez), but dictating career moves so brazenly in your early 20s is probably only reserved for mega-stars.

That being said, I wouldn't be shocked if this becomes more common if transfer fees diminish (pandemic and other trends).  It gets closer to the free agency model of the North American sports.  In baseball, Houston's young talented shortstop Carlos Correa, who is immensely talented but has struggled to stay healthy to live up to his potential, has one year left on his contract (worth $12 million a year).  Houston offered a 6-year, $120 million and a 5-year, $125 million offer to him, but he declined.  He's looking to have a big year to get as much money in free agency as possible.  Why not right?  The Mets just gave Francisco Lindor, a player of similar age (and who has admittedly been more productive/more healthy than Correa) a 10-year, $341 million contract.  It's risky for Correa, though, if he gets injured again and doesn't perform to expectations, but on the other hand, it gives him choices, particularly if he performs in 2021.  Given that football clubs are less used to losing players on frees than MLB teams, in the Aouar example above, he can probably leave after 3/4 years anyway if he signed an initial 5-year contract.  If he refuses to sign a new, improved contract, it's risky from an earnings perspective, but he may also be sold with a 1 or 2 years left for a discount transfer fee (unless Arsenal are prepared to lose him on a free), so maybe this does become more viable going forward if player choice in club becomes a major issue.  I think the transfer fees and the willingness (or lack thereof by clubs) to pay them may start influencing players to not sign contract renewals unless they 1) want that huge pay increase immediately or 2) want to stay at that club long-term.

It all kind of comes together (how much clubs are willing to pay in terms of transfer fees, what kind of wages players get initially, contract renewal terms, do agents prefer fees on transfer fees or fees as part of the free agent signing).

We could see a shifting model outside of just the mega-stars if circumstances begin to align.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,068
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29646 on: Today at 07:30:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:17:30 pm
wonder could the Nike deal help us with Mbappe or Haaland.

People are often making jokes about this, but I will try to reply in a serious manner. Our deal with Nike guarantees us £30 million per season. That is pretty low, considering the deals other top clubs have. However, we also receive 20% of the net sales of all LFC related merchandise, which increases the deal significantly. Most marketing experts think it could push the deal up to £80 - £100 million per season, if we are successful. Having a kit deal structured in that way, we need a Nike poster boy who will be selling LFC merchandise. At the moment, that poster boy is Van Dijk, but Mbappe and Haaland are also Nike athletes ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 737 738 739 740 741 [742]   Go Up
« previous next »
 