Haaland is really good and getting better, looks like he could be a super fast ibra which is scary to even think of, but im not sure id take him for free. There's just something about him that screams "bully" one look at his face and you feel like he pulled the wings off flies as a child. He's not exactly the brightest bulb on the shelf either. All of which is fine, it takes all sorts to make the world go round and his job is footballer not nuclear physicist , but my gut feeling is between his demeanor and his mercenary camp he is going to be a team harmony destroyer of some excellence in the future. Dortmund know they have a 2 year rental so they are immune basically from the start but if someone pays 125m/400k for 6 years or whatever the expectation will be different.Tbf he hasnt really put a foot wrong anywhere which is better than my year 20 by some distancebut i dont know id be pretty uneasy buying this guy off Raiola