LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

JordanTremenderson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29560 on: Today at 04:39:37 pm
Just posting this here as I thought it was quite interesting.

red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29561 on: Today at 04:44:20 pm
Wonder what the deal is with Pulisic?. I know he has had his injuries but when fit he has spent a lot of time on the bench at Chelsea under different managers. Cant remember the game against us specifically but we couldn't handle him. Klopp has been quite open about how much he thinks of him. If his star has fallen maybe we make a move?. Doubt Chelsea would sell to us though. I would be surprised if he isn't in Tuchels plans but he may get the cheque book out in the summer which further limits Pulisic's game time.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29562 on: Today at 04:47:02 pm
Cheers Jordan - interesting to look at. Did the original post give context, was this actions creating a shot or actions creating a 'good chance?' Just potentially helps define it further.

Interesting to see Nkunku so high up given the chat about him earlier and Chukwueze shows up well despite him seemingly not being talked about much since the hype of two summers ago. Maybe because his actual output is quite poor, which is odd given Alcacer is in front of him and Gerard Moreno is having an outlier season of career-high productivity. I can't say I've watched much of him this season though to delve into it any deeper. Still, only 21.

I'm not surprised to see Dani Olmo way up there, quality player who I enjoy watching. Smoother but less physical and explosive than Nkunku, more of a true 10 than a forward.
JordanTremenderson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29563 on: Today at 04:51:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:47:02 pm
Cheers Jordan - interesting to look at. Did the original post give context

Just this:

Quote
Looking at the creativity/chance creation output of U23 AMs and FWs (as defined by FBRef) across the big 5 leagues in 20/21.
Some insight into the domestic league performance of established young stars (ex: Sancho) and some of the players involved in #U21EURO (ex: Gouiri)
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29564 on: Today at 04:51:35 pm
SCA -- Shot-Creating Actions
The two offensive actions directly leading to a shot, such as passes, dribbles and drawing fouls. Note: A single player can receive credit for multiple actions and the shot-taker can also receive credit

That's from fbref/statsbomb
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29565 on: Today at 05:05:41 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 04:44:20 pm
Wonder what the deal is with Pulisic?. I know he has had his injuries but when fit he has spent a lot of time on the bench at Chelsea under different managers. Cant remember the game against us specifically but we couldn't handle him. Klopp has been quite open about how much he thinks of him. If his star has fallen maybe we make a move?. Doubt Chelsea would sell to us though. I would be surprised if he isn't in Tuchels plans but he may get the cheque book out in the summer which further limits Pulisic's game time.

He had that one very good run last season at Chelsea punctuated by an injury and lockdown, where he was scoring and assisting, and looked like hed really push on. But this season seems to have been a disaster, another injury (although not long term), I think he was quaranteened for a bit too - no idea if he did have covid or not. And now he doesnt seem to be starting a lot.  But itd be a bit strange if Tuchel gives up on him this quickly though.

Hes had a lot of niggly muscular injuries for 2 or 3 years too, whether that is a long term issue, who knows.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29566 on: Today at 05:11:40 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:09:37 pm
Good time to go for Sancho now that his numbers weren't phenomenal compared to previous years. Maybe Dortmund would be open to 70m rather than the ridiculous 130m they wanted

I think there will be a merry go around of top forward talent if Barca does indeed go for Haaland. There will be no way Real will stand pat if it does come to fruition. The likely scenario I think is either they will push hard for Mbappe, or come for Salah. If it is the latter case, I imagine we will be hard up for Sancho as a replacement.

Dortmund are under no pressure to sell if Haaland does go, however they do have a surplus of talent in those positions if both do leave this summer. Yet I cant see a scenario where Dortmund will have to sell Sancho for cheap, because I cant see Haaland staying there after this season.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29567 on: Today at 05:23:34 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm
That's potentially three first-team players so you're looking at comfortably over £100m. Quite spectacular for us, I'd wager we've only done that twice under FSG?

Well, getting those 3 players would very likely mean selling Ox, Origi, Shaqiri, Grujic, Wilson, Phillips, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn, so the overall spending would be much less than £100 million ...
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29568 on: Today at 05:30:05 pm
Given how much weve struggled to move some of those players for a while now I wouldnt be banking on bringing much back in.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29569 on: Today at 05:33:30 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:30:05 pm
Given how much weve struggled to move some of those players for a while now I wouldnt be banking on bringing much back in.

To be honest, our asking price was pretty high for all of them. If we bring 3 new players in the summer, our asking price for the outgoing players will be more flexible this time, as well as the buying clubs knowing that the vaccination process will bring some fans back to the stadiums as soon as September ...
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29570 on: Today at 07:24:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:33:30 pm
To be honest, our asking price was pretty high for all of them. If we bring 3 new players in the summer, our asking price for the outgoing players will be more flexible this time, as well as the buying clubs knowing that the vaccination process will bring some fans back to the stadiums as soon as September ...

What was our asking price for each of those players Petey?
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29571 on: Today at 08:58:36 pm
So it looks like we are signing Mbappe Halland Konate Depay Traore Daka Aouar Carmo Sarr Raphina and Caleta Car.

Sounds promising.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29572 on: Today at 09:03:52 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:24:56 pm
What was our asking price for each of those players Petey?

Google it, Fuckey ...
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #29573 on: Today at 10:06:59 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:58:36 pm
So it looks like we are signing Mbappe Halland Konate Depay Traore Daka Aouar Carmo Sarr Raphina and Caleta Car.

Sounds promising.

That's nonsense. We're not getting Depay.
