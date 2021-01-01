Cheers Jordan - interesting to look at. Did the original post give context, was this actions creating a shot or actions creating a 'good chance?' Just potentially helps define it further.



Interesting to see Nkunku so high up given the chat about him earlier and Chukwueze shows up well despite him seemingly not being talked about much since the hype of two summers ago. Maybe because his actual output is quite poor, which is odd given Alcacer is in front of him and Gerard Moreno is having an outlier season of career-high productivity. I can't say I've watched much of him this season though to delve into it any deeper. Still, only 21.



I'm not surprised to see Dani Olmo way up there, quality player who I enjoy watching. Smoother but less physical and explosive than Nkunku, more of a true 10 than a forward.