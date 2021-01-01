« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 734 735 736 737 738 [739]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1215359 times)

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,394
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29520 on: Today at 09:28:25 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:11:13 am
I think it helps that the club will know that come the start of next season, they'll be - at worst - the second best team in the league. We likely won't be in the Champions League, but we'll fully expect to be comfortably finishing top four with our defence back, not to mention fans. That gives more confidence to invest, and targets know that too so aren't going to be put off by one year of Europa League football (or Europa Conference League, eek).


Yeah for sure. I don't think being out the CL really has a big effect on targets, maybe in the odd case, but if you look at the players Chelsea and United have signed when they've dropped out and there really isn't a wage gap between us and them anymore.
Honestly I have no clue what we'll do this summer. There's no obstacle to them spending/investing if they want to.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29521 on: Today at 09:32:02 am »
I'll probably piss on Macreds's parade here, however - i'm less interested in names rather roles in the squad we feel should be targeting this summer.

Centre back who is quick and strong in the air, tactically astute to play a successful highline / offside. Durable and able to come straight into the team - preferably of an age where they can grow into Klopp's next cycle of team.

Midfielder - we need to bring in a long term replacement who can do the role Henderson, Gini and Milner have performed - disciplined , determined, high work rate, intelligent and technically capable to recycle the ball effectively.

Forward - The next installment following Jota for a long term replacement of our front three. High work rate, quick, selfless, high level of technical ability, able to link play and beat a man themselves.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,031
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29522 on: Today at 09:36:51 am »
I don't want Salah to go, but I can see a scenario where he leaves and Mbappe comes in. I don't believe FSG will let the value of the club's biggest playing assets (let's look at this from a business perspective) dwindle due to contract running down and/or age. Real Madrid have long been touted as a destination and although they're reported to have financial issues, they always seem to find the money. Also, given Salah's mega-superstar profile in the Middle East, I can see the Qatari dictatorship viewing him as the ideal player to boost their sportwashing (this would be Salah's option where money trumps football).

I also think we would/could use Nike to help us retain our pay structure by Nike picking up some of Mbappe's 'salary' through a significant increase in their sponsorship of him and commercial ventures with him.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,234
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29523 on: Today at 09:42:36 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:36:51 am
I don't want Salah to go, but I can see a scenario where he leaves and Mbappe comes in. I don't believe FSG will let the value of the club's biggest playing assets (let's look at this from a business perspective) dwindle due to contract running down and/or age. Real Madrid have long been touted as a destination and although they're reported to have financial issues, they always seem to find the money. Also, given Salah's mega-superstar profile in the Middle East, I can see the Qatari dictatorship viewing him as the ideal player to boost their sportwashing (this would be Salah's option where money trumps football).

I also think we would/could use Nike to help us retain our pay structure by Nike picking up some of Mbappe's 'salary' through a significant increase in their sponsorship of him and commercial ventures with him.

Mbappé's salary "issue" could also be solved if he were signed on a free transfer in June 2022. If (ridiculously) we paid him a £35 million signing on fee that could "compensate" him for the "shortfall" on his required £400k a week.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29524 on: Today at 09:46:46 am »
Mbappe is a pipedream - the package to get him to move will require a whopping financial investment. One only 3 or 4 clubs have the ability to deliver upon, we're not one of them.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29525 on: Today at 09:52:33 am »
id love Raphinha or Neto to join as the forward.

I think the new investment could help one of those to happen.
Hope so anyway.

Get one of them,Keep the front 3. Konate,Kabak permanent in at the back, Bissouma or Aouar in midfield. We then have a superb squad.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,526
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29526 on: Today at 09:54:04 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:28:25 am
Yeah for sure. I don't think being out the CL really has a big effect on targets, maybe in the odd case, but if you look at the players Chelsea and United have signed when they've dropped out and there really isn't a wage gap between us and them anymore.
Honestly I have no clue what we'll do this summer. There's no obstacle to them spending/investing if they want to.

We will also have to consider whether we want Klopp to deliver the next manager a side and a group of players that have worked under him for a couple of years and are amazing or if we want him to eek much more out of this group for say 2 more years and just put the foundations in place for a new manager. If we are to do the former then we probably will need to have greater turnover over the next 2 summers.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29527 on: Today at 09:56:31 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:46:46 am
Mbappe is a pipedream - the package to get him to move will require a whopping financial investment. One only 3 or 4 clubs have the ability to deliver upon, we're not one of them.

If Mane or Salah was sold then would we be one of them?
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #29528 on: Today at 10:00:20 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:56:31 am
If Mane or Salah was sold then would we be one of them?

I personally don't believe so, as the agent fees and wages would still make it prohibitive. But that's just my personal opinion.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 734 735 736 737 738 [739]   Go Up
« previous next »
 