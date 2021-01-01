I don't want Salah to go, but I can see a scenario where he leaves and Mbappe comes in. I don't believe FSG will let the value of the club's biggest playing assets (let's look at this from a business perspective) dwindle due to contract running down and/or age. Real Madrid have long been touted as a destination and although they're reported to have financial issues, they always seem to find the money. Also, given Salah's mega-superstar profile in the Middle East, I can see the Qatari dictatorship viewing him as the ideal player to boost their sportwashing (this would be Salah's option where money trumps football).



I also think we would/could use Nike to help us retain our pay structure by Nike picking up some of Mbappe's 'salary' through a significant increase in their sponsorship of him and commercial ventures with him.