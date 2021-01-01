I'll probably piss on Macreds's parade here, however - i'm less interested in names rather roles in the squad we feel should be targeting this summer.
Centre back who is quick and strong in the air, tactically astute to play a successful highline / offside. Durable and able to come straight into the team - preferably of an age where they can grow into Klopp's next cycle of team.
Midfielder - we need to bring in a long term replacement who can do the role Henderson, Gini and Milner have performed - disciplined , determined, high work rate, intelligent and technically capable to recycle the ball effectively.
Forward - The next installment following Jota for a long term replacement of our front three. High work rate, quick, selfless, high level of technical ability, able to link play and beat a man themselves.